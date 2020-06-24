 Skip to content
(MSN)   The police wouldn't say why he was being arrested, only showing him a piece of paper with his photo and the words "felony warrant" and "larceny"   (msn.com) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"This document is not a positive identification," the file says in bold capital letters at the top. "It is an investigative lead only and is not probable cause for arrest.

Before arresting Mr. Williams, investigators might have sought other evidence that he committed the theft, such as eyewitness testimony, location data from his phone or proof that he owned the clothing that the suspect was wearing."

Instead the lazy piggies go out and arrest the guy then say "gee the computer got it wrong". F*cking assholes.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Facial Recognition: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube jZjmlJPJgug
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I submitted this with a better headline (Minority Report)

/not really
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe we need to define what law enforcement malpractice is.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



... imma give my man ron dayne a heads up, just in case
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"When's the last time you went to a Shinola store?"

Come on, he didn't end by telling them they don't know shiat from Shinola?
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From The Jerk 1979 Shit from Shinola
Youtube rDXN7T3-Jrg
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cops should release the surveillance pictures. Maybe they don't want people to see how far off they were.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I have video footage of my neighbor breaking a window and entering my house and the police haven't bothered to look into it...

Maybe I should charge them millions for a shoddy piece of software. Then they'll look into it.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Francisco has an outright ban on facial recognition software for specifically this reason.  They took a lot of shiat from Fraternal Orders of Uniformed Gangs when they did it, too.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: The cops should release the surveillance pictures. Maybe they don't want people to see how far off they were.


Surveillance photos are generally worse quality than pictures of Bigfoot and UFOs.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody squint?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Maybe we need to define what law enforcement malpractice is.


Still say we should require cops to carry liability insurance.  The shiatty ones will just get priced out of the market.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Meanwhile I have video footage of my neighbor breaking a window and entering my house and the police haven't bothered to look into it...

Maybe I should charge them millions for a shoddy piece of software. Then they'll look into it.



Sounds like you've got a case of poorpleb.

Have you tried being richer or more famous?

Or perhaps being more closely related to someone important like a cop or politician?
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm no legal expert but don't they have to tell you what you're being arrested for?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
False ID. The arresting officers should have had the facial photo, compared that and the guy's face and said, at the least, "oops wrong guy". Instead...

Where are you taking my husband?

Google it.

I... These assholes actually said that.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I'm no legal expert but don't they have to tell you what you're being arrested for?


Arrested, yes. Brought in for questioning, no. Technically, they can't detain you with out arresting you, but no one in a position of power checks.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Human skin is a weird problem that computers have. Or rather that people have, when working with computers. Both in creation (modelling and texturing), and interpreting. White people are easy because the contrasts are stark in the way light plays around the face to create shadow and shape. The darker a person's skin, the more subtle the play of light is, the more important depth is, and the less trustworthy the machine. It's a pretty well-known problem.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In 7 months we will have a new president and we can end this intolerance.  We will defund them.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MegaLib: In 7 months we will have a new president and we can end this intolerance.  We will defund them.


Hahaha!!

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rent Party: San Francisco has an outright ban on facial recognition software for specifically this reason.  They took a lot of shiat from Fraternal Orders of Uniformed Gangs when they did it, too.


SF's facial recognition ban is extremely ironic given that so much of the software that is used to facilitate these kind of abuses comes from the San Francisco tech sector. The ban is yet another case of the scum who create externalities exempting themselves from the consequences of their actions.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Rent Party: San Francisco has an outright ban on facial recognition software for specifically this reason.  They took a lot of shiat from Fraternal Orders of Uniformed Gangs when they did it, too.

SF's facial recognition ban is extremely ironic given that so much of the software that is used to facilitate these kind of abuses comes from the San Francisco tech sector. The ban is yet another case of the scum who create externalities exempting themselves from the consequences of their actions.


The Board of Governors of San Francisco have released exactly 0 software products of any kind, and have no control over any business not residing with the city limits.   You may want to check out where the silicon valley actually is.

I'm afraid you will have to try  your irony somewhere else.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was he Black?  'Cause that's probably why he was arrested.  Cops LOVE arresting Black men.  Arresting them alive means the cops can bring the Black man back to the jail, where the cops control the cameras.  Then they can take their time killing the Black man.

Stop making this complicated.
 
Alunan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I want to know who the farking judge is who signed this warrant and why they haven't been arrested for judicial misconduct. It says right there on the farking paper that this is not sufficient evidence.
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The software is a tool, and so were the people that used it?
 
