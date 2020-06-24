 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Minneapolis Police Chief: "George Floyd's death was murder, and the officer knew what he was doing." Yes, he really said this. No, it isn't an Onion article   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
84
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

1668 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Jun 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How's the undercarriage of that bus looking motherfarker?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police really may lose their power to murder people, the way the wind is blowing.  That's frigging awesome.

I sure hope this police chief survives.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we have one police turning state's evidence on his partner and a chief calling his own out for murder. I guess they're starting to smell what's cooking, at least some of them.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So if police comment on an ongoing investigation, it could indicate bias or prejudice the jury and lead to a mistrial? Hold my taser...."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop


?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So we have one police turning state's evidence on his partner and a chief calling his own out for murder. I guess they're starting to smell what's cooking, at least some of them.


Yeah.  The Third Precinct.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Naido: Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop

?


What, its 2020, maybe Naido identifies as a person who identifies people with a different gender identity, that you assumed to have identified correctly.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Floyd was already dead, and the cop is really the guy from Cash Cab.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/gop-hou​s​e-candidate-winnie-heartstrong-insists​-george-floyd-killing-was-staged
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would this be an onion article?  It was murder.  I can get the unlikely tag, because police admitting that murder is murder when a cop does it is like finding gold at the end of a rainbow, but an accusation of satire?

I don't get the funny there.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder: Police chiefs (commissioners, etc) and police union heads are not the same thing.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: hobnail: Naido: Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop

?

What, its 2020, maybe Naido identifies as a person who identifies people with a different gender identity, that you assumed to have identified correctly.


??
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: hobnail: Naido: Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop

?

What, its 2020, maybe Naido identifies as a person who identifies people with a different gender identity, that you assumed to have identified correctly.


F*ck off with that sh*t.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's not "unlikely".

Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra pit. Indian Cobra pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile pit. Lethal Injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation. Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose.
Food and drink vendors. No ticket purchase required. Free Parking.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's "unlikely", subby? Are you saying that it's unlikely that the cop knew what he was doing, or are you going the false flag/deepfake route and saying that it's unlikely that the police chief is really the police chief?

OR...

Are you implying that it is unlikely that it was murder?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: brizzle365: hobnail: Naido: Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop

?

What, its 2020, maybe Naido identifies as a person who identifies people with a different gender identity, that you assumed to have identified correctly.

??


You see, it was mansplained earlier by someone claiming to be woke, but then ended up being thrown in gen pop to get shanked.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police really may lose their power to murder people, the way the wind is blowing.  That's frigging awesome.

I sure hope this police chief survives.


In the past he sued the city with several other black officers for discrimination, which included naming Chauvin specifically in it, and won.

He's not having any part of defending that guy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: George Floyd was already dead, and the cop is really the guy from Cash Cab.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/gop-hous​e-candidate-winnie-heartstrong-insists​-george-floyd-killing-was-staged


My Trumphumping cousin insist this is the case. George Floyd isn't really dead and Chauvin was also a crisis actor at Sandy Hook.

Masks are also a socialist plot leading to Sharia Law.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's depressing to finally realize what we're up against, that police unions are another right wing pillar of society, and they have a farkload of power.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unless the officer in question has confessed to his intent, we will never know for sure.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The police chief has been saying this the whole time.  He's a huge reason why the officers were fired very quickly (I believe it was within 24 hours).

Although it seems there is some CYA involved because he talked about how the officers had been trained specifically to avoid killing someone the way George Floyd was killed.

It's the union that thinks he's been treated unfairly.  They're in the process of putting together a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Mostly because it isn't following the usual protocol, which is 6-12 months of paid vacation followed by acquittal.

/sorry for being cynical.
 
Mouser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Mr. George Floyd's tragic death was not due to a lack of training -- the training was there. Chauvin knew what he was doing," Arradondo said in a statement."The officers knew what was happening -- one intentionally caused it and the others failed to prevent it. This was murder -- it wasn't a lack of training," Arradondo said.
So, is Chief Arradondo willing to testify to this in a court of law?
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Marcus Aurelius: The police really may lose their power to murder people, the way the wind is blowing.  That's frigging awesome.

I sure hope this police chief survives.

In the past he sued the city with several other black officers for discrimination, which included naming Chauvin specifically in it, and won.

He's not having any part of defending that guy.


Sorry, not Chauvin, he called out discrimination in the MPD and mentioned current Police Union President and POS Bob Kroll, not Chauvin.

Still he isn't tolerating this shiat.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This should probably be pasted in the mess hall at the prison where little man is detianed
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So we have one police turning state's evidence on his partner and a chief calling his own out for murder. I guess they're starting to smell what's cooking, at least some of them.


Baby steps...  Next step: it NOT taking weeks of furious national outrage to get a murderer cop charged for committing daylight murder in front of two dozen witnesses.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Why would this be an onion article?  It was murder.  I can get the unlikely tag, because police admitting that murder is murder when a cop does it is like finding gold at the end of a rainbow, but an accusation of satire?

I don't get the funny there.


The Onion is not all satire
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JDAT: Unless the officer in question has confessed to his intent, we will never know for sure.


Funny thing about the charges he's facing. Neither murder 2 nor murder 3 require motive to be proven in Minnesota. Murder 3 requires depraved indifference, murder 2 is murder that happens during the commission of a felony.

TMYK
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFAArradondo released the statement late Tuesday night in response to training records questions and a data request from the Star Tribune about whether the Minneapolis Police Department fulfilled a promise in a 2013 settlement to require all sworn officers to undergo training on the dangers of positional asphyxiation.

Chief Arradondo said in the statement that the Minneapolis Police Department "went beyond the requirements" of the settlement.

CYA for the department, that's all this is.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JDAT: Unless the officer in question has confessed to his intent, we will never know for sure.


And yet strangely we seem capable of having people found guilty of murder all the time, despite a lack of mind-readers.

I wonder how that works.
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Please do not sue the MPD."
-Chief Arradondo
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hobnail: Naido: Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop

?


It is a somewhat Latin sounding name, and with Medaria ending in an 'a', that would indicate a female. Not the worst mistake anyone ever made...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any one seeing a still picture can see that.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A few extrajudicial killings by law enforcement are the price we must pay for Law And Order™

The only thing preventing thugs from raping your belongings, stealing your house, and burning your women are the noble warrior cops on the Thin Blue Line.

Deal with it, beta cuck libs.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brizzle365: hobnail: Naido: Good for her.  Should be obvious, often is, but they never admit it.  Sure hope Chauvin makes it to gen pop

?

What, its 2020, maybe Naido identifies as a person who identifies people with a different gender identity, that you assumed to have identified correctly.


It sounded clever in your head, but that's because the audience was an unventilated hamster cage full of you.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The existence of good cops is impossible as long as bad cops exist unarrested.

Hopefully this chief unkindly does the needful
 
Orallo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Same vibe

i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Good for him, I just hope the Minneapolis PD presses also charges against those two motherfarker for not following training and procedures.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now examine the institutions that allowed him to feel he could get away with it,
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JDAT: Unless the officer in question has confessed to his intent, we will never know for sure.


John Wilkes Booth: "I always fire my starter pistol before leaping from a great height, breaking my leg upon landing, and spewing Latin. Honest!"
 
isthisme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Reminder: Police chiefs (commissioners, etc) and police union heads are not the same thing.


Yep. And the current union leader in MN is whining people taking 1 isolated mistake and using it to turn people unfairly against the mostly apples in the department.

He is also mad that the mere civilians pretending to be in charge won't give them the body camera footage so they can justify the 1 isolated incident that has never happened before.

To me, defund the police simply means removing the union and I'm 100% for it. Their level of corruption is only superceded by the Catholic church and their molester wrangling and hiding.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: What's "unlikely", subby? Are you saying that it's unlikely that the cop knew what he was doing, or are you going the false flag/deepfake route and saying that it's unlikely that the police chief is really the police chief?

OR...

Are you implying that it is unlikely that it was murder?


Or......

It was unlikely for the police chief to say that.  Don't get your panties in a bunch.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JDAT: Unless the officer in question has confessed to his intent, we will never know for sure.


From the complaint:

"The defendant pulled Mr. Floyd out of​the passenger side of the squad car at​8:19:38 p.m. and Mr. Floyd went to the ground face down and still​handcuffed. Kueng held Mr. Floyd's bac​k and Lane held his legs. The defendant placed his left knee in the ​area of Mr. Floyd's head and neck. Mr.​Floyd said, "I can't breathe" multiple times and repeatedly said, "Mama" and "please," as well. The defe​ndant and the other two officers stayed in their positions.

The officers said, "You are talking fine" to Mr. Floyd as​he continued to move back and forth. L​ane asked, "should we roll him on his side?" and ​the defendant said, "No, staying put where we got him." Officer​Lane said, "I am worried about excited delirium o​r whatever." The defendant said, "That's why we have him on his stomach." None of the three officers m​oved from their positions.

BWC video shows Mr. Floyd continue to ​move and breathe. At 8:24:24, Mr. Floyd stopped moving. At 8:25:31 the video appears to show Mr. ​Floyd ceasing to breathe or speak. Lan​e said, "want to roll him on his side." Kueng checked Mr. Floyd's r​ight wrist for a pulse and said, "I couldn't find one." None of the officers moved from their positions."

I guess checking his pulse, not finding one, and continuing to kneel on his neck wasn't intentional.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JDAT: Unless the officer in question has confessed to his intent, we will never know for sure.


EABOD
 
rcain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: What's "unlikely", subby? Are you saying that it's unlikely that the cop knew what he was doing, or are you going the false flag/deepfake route and saying that it's unlikely that the police chief is really the police chief?

OR...

Are you implying that it is unlikely that it was murder?


It's unlikely that the Police Union will be in anyway ok with these heinous shenanigans
 
bismark189
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: George Floyd was already dead, and the cop is really the guy from Cash Cab.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/gop-hous​e-candidate-winnie-heartstrong-insists​-george-floyd-killing-was-staged


And she's going to win the R nomination too...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised. This deflects blame. "Overzealous staffer, non-story," essentially.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JDAT: Unless the officer in question has confessed to his intent, we will never know for sure.


He did, he said he was restraining him
 
bismark189
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's depressing to finally realize what we're up against, that police unions are another right wing pillar of society, and they have a farkload of power.


What's funny about this is my dad was a career cop.

And super right wing.

And he HATES police unions.

I really don't understand...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Weird that this is a politically charged stance. We've gone from "The n-*BONG* deserved it" to "He killed himself just to make cops look bad."
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.