thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Running and flushing 160 showers and toilets every day? Yikes.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Running and flushing 160 showers and toilets every day? Yikes.


The things you never think of when you're offered a job.

But still sounds like a pretty cool workplace once you've done your daily exercise
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How's the serenity?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best darn movie you never saw.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Running and flushing 160 showers and toilets every day? Yikes.


All toilets and no bidet makes Jack a dirty person
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tl Dr: We got quarantined in a castle feel sorry for us.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Running and flushing 160 showers and toilets every day? Yikes.


sounds like a normal evening after too much hot chicken.
 
