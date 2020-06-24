 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Rubio: You know, it might, sorta *sips water* be a good idea if *sips water* everyone wore *sips water* a mask   (thehill.com) divider line
27
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of the deplorables will listen to him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, now you want to take it seriously because it's your state is on the receiving end of a good covid farking
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rubio. Always weeks behind the leadership role he could have played

Oh well
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Three months late and a couple 1000 lives short there lil Marco. Enjoy the big shiat sandwich you get to chow down on.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You think that's why Trump picked on him so much for the water bottle thing? Because Trump himself couldn't do that?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

snowjack: None of the deplorables will listen to him.

[Fark user image image 447x259]


And this is a beautiful thing. They want to make a statement that the government cannot dictate what they can or cannot do. That they feel that whatever they believe is in the best interest of their families.

We heard die for the economy. Some things are more important than life.

Give the Chumpanista true believers all the distance they want to get red with fever, turn white and then blue from hypoxia.

Remember this election to Liberate the White House.
 
eiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welcome to the party pal.

/He'll be excommunicated by morning, abjectly apologetic by the evening, and ostentatiously going around without a mask by Friday.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If he and DeSantis had said this a few months ago Florida might not be on viral fire right now.

If Trump had publicly worn a mask and urged everyone to do the same how many lives would be saved?
 
eiger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If he and DeSantis had said this a few months ago Florida might not be on viral fire right now.

If Trump had publicly worn a mask and urged everyone to do the same how many lives would be saved?


So many that even thinking about it is depressing.
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uhhh....No kidding Sherlock!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eiger: Welcome to the party pal.

/He'll be excommunicated by morning, abjectly apologetic by the evening, and ostentatiously going around without a mask by Friday.


Ooooooo, look who got a new thesaurus
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If he and DeSantis had said this a few months ago Florida might not be on viral fire right now.

If Trump had publicly worn a mask and urged everyone to do the same how many lives would be saved?


But then people would have made fun of him when he took the mask off, and his topcoat of orange with it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If he and DeSantis had said this a few months ago Florida might not be on viral fire right now.

If Trump had publicly worn a mask and urged everyone to do the same how many lives would be saved?


Do you really think that people look to Trump for health care advice?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't think your constituents will like that. Something about the freedom of showing their ugly faces to everyone.
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: eiger: Welcome to the party pal.

/He'll be excommunicated by morning, abjectly apologetic by the evening, and ostentatiously going around without a mask by Friday.

Ooooooo, look who got a new thesaurus


Thesaurus was extinct along time ago.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NO ONE COULD HAVE KNOWN!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/the BEST people
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: eiger: Welcome to the party pal.

/He'll be excommunicated by morning, abjectly apologetic by the evening, and ostentatiously going around without a mask by Friday.

Ooooooo, look who got a new thesaurus


Ooo, look who raided Greg Gutfield's joke cards.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They saying goes "Better late than never", which is true, but at the same time WTF TOOK YOU SO LONG TO FIGURE THIS OUT!?!?!?!  Oh, right.  You didn't want to look bad to all the Trumpers that eat all the shiat that flows out of D2S's mouth, including things like "It's a hoax".

Here's the bed you made.  You and all the sick and dead people get to lay in it.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Do you really think that people look to Trump for health care advice?


Considering the run on hydroxychloroquine, the deaths from people taking chloroquine because it's similar to hydroxychloroquine, the fact that after Trump said about using bleach on the inside to kill the virus since it's so good on the outside a number of agencies and companies purposefully said NO DON'T DO THAT, and many other examples:  Yes, they do.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"In Florida, the state tells us 20 percent of the COVID cases that register as hospitalizations are people that are in the hospital for something else, like a knee replacement, but they're tested so they tested positive"

Thanks for confirming, in your backwards minimalist Republican way, that 80% of the people who are being diagnosed with COVID in Florida Hospitals are there because THEY ARE BEING HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: They saying goes "Better late than never", which is true, but at the same time WTF TOOK YOU SO LONG TO FIGURE THIS OUT!?!?!?!  Oh, right.  You didn't want to look bad to all the Trumpers that eat all the shiat that flows out of D2S's mouth, including things like "It's a hoax".

Here's the bed you made.  You and all the sick and dead people get to lay in it.


Don't worry, I have it on the highest authority, the president* himself, that soon we will have zero cases, and it will go away like magic.

/all we have to do is stop testing -- checkmate!
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If your mask interferes with your breathing then you are a failure at breathing.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: "In Florida, the state tells us 20 percent of the COVID cases that register as hospitalizations are people that are in the hospital for something else, like a knee replacement, but they're tested so they tested positive"

Thanks for confirming, in your backwards minimalist Republican way, that 80% of the people who are being diagnosed with COVID in Florida Hospitals are there because THEY ARE BEING HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID.


Yes, this, thank you for repeating that.

Another fun fact, Florida had it's worst "flu" outbreak in recorded history in February-March with a 15 times higher mortality rate.

Another odd result, the Florida flu season is still active!  and people are still dying of the "flu" to this day.

Cal it a hunch, but I bet the flu mortality rate gets real terrible leading up to July 4.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: chitownmike: Do you really think that people look to Trump for health care advice?

Considering the run on hydroxychloroquine, the deaths from people taking chloroquine because it's similar to hydroxychloroquine, the fact that after Trump said about using bleach on the inside to kill the virus since it's so good on the outside a number of agencies and companies purposefully said NO DON'T DO THAT, and many other examples:  Yes, they do.


Thinning the herd isn't a bad thing
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mr. Coffee Nerves: If he and DeSantis had said this a few months ago Florida might not be on viral fire right now.

If Trump had publicly worn a mask and urged everyone to do the same how many lives would be saved?

Do you really think that people look to Trump for health care advice?


leading by example even when you're a blithering idiot is still an important aspect of you know, being a farking leader.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's a fun thought:  how many of you libs would have preferred Rubio in the White House to Trump?
 
