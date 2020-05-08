 Skip to content
(WRAL)   North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper: if you like the mask you have you can keep the mask you have. If you like social distancing you can continue social distancing. If you aren't willing to do either you can FOH, DIAF, and move to South Carolina   (wral.com) divider line
41
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GOOD. This state is filled with people who think it's too inconvenient to wear one.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This directly interferes with the freedom of Americans to get sick and be a disease vector. I don't think this will be allowed stand.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm not living in NC anymore. Gov Cooper is generally a great governor, but he should have done this weeks ago. They still have a shot at not being as covid-y as Texas, Florida, or Arizona, though. The problem is that sheriffs in NC have said for months that they wouldn't enforce mask ordinances,because they're backwards and derpy like that.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In a better world, people would take a couple of minutes to educate themselves about the worst pandemic the world has faced in a century, and the simple steps we've learned that are effective in all but neutralizing it, and they would undertake those simple steps voluntarily and without screeching like pants-shiatting toddlers.

Unfortunately I am stuck in this world, with you people.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: you people.


You fishin', g?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: gilgigamesh: you people.

You fishin', g?


No, just feeling frustrated.  By "you people" I didn't mean Fark.  I meant these people.
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'Bout damned time, Roy!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: I'm glad I'm not living in NC anymore. Gov Cooper is generally a great governor, but he should have done this weeks ago. They still have a shot at not being as covid-y as Texas, Florida, or Arizona, though. The problem is that sheriffs in NC have said for months that they wouldn't enforce mask ordinances,because they're backwards and derpy like that.


Police chief here said they are not the PPE police which I took to mean they will no longer enforce seat belt laws
 
flart blooger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
do what i say. dangit.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wear a farking mask.

Cover your nose with it too,

you farking dipshiats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time to start a pool over which state will have the first incident of gunplay over a facecovering dispute.
 
cltbuilder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good. Concord NC. About 20% of the hundreds of customers through our doors wear masks. We've been doing it as employees for 4 weeks.
 
gestug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who can't wear a mask due to religious reasons?(tfa)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good for him. You don't want to end up like South Carolina.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I already have morons on my FB saying they are going to SC to shop. Not wearing masks is even worse down there. Funny how it's my white friends that lean right politically. It's almost like they are listening to some misinformed propaganda or something.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your move, South Carolina.
Repeat of 1860? *gets popcorn*
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gestug: Who can't wear a mask due to religious reasons?(tfa)


Trumpists
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sammyk: I already have morons on my FB saying they are going to SC to shop. Not wearing masks is even worse down there. Funny how it's my white friends that lean right politically. It's almost like they are listening to some misinformed propaganda or something.


Yeah, but they're also the ones calling you "sheep" because you have the audacity to listen to medical experts.

There isn't a projector in the world strong enough for these people.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh... isn't it funny the way the radical left are using all that anarchy to try and to reduce the number of victims the Trump virus is going to claim?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Time to start a pool over which state will have the first incident of gunplay over a facecovering dispute.


Michigan "won" this a month and half ago.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/08/us​/​coronavirus-masks-dollar-store-shootin​g-flint-Michigan.html
 
DRTFA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sammyk: I already have morons on my FB saying they are going to SC to shop. Not wearing masks is even worse down there. Funny how it's my white friends that lean right politically. It's almost like they are listening to some misinformed propaganda or something.


"Morons on Facebook" is redundant.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
79% of voters think it's important for people to wear masks, including 64% who say it's 'very important.' There's bipartisan agreement on that issue. 94% of Democrats, 76% of independents, and 62% of Republicans think it's important to wear a mask in public.

Roy Cooper continues to get good marks for his handling of the virus- 52% approve of the job he's doing to 35% who disapprove. He has a 50-41 lead over Dan Forest in his reelection bid.

In other key North Carolina races Joe Biden leads Donald Trump 48-46 and Cal Cunningham has a 44-40 advantage over Thom Tillis. Biden's lead comes thanks to a 49-40 advantage with independents. Cunningham's lead is up a tick from a 43-41 advantage on our last poll.

Out today: Link
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Time to start a pool over which state will have the first incident of gunplay over a facecovering dispute.


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/calvin-m​u​nerlyn-michigan-security-guard-shot-de​ad-family-dollar-face-mask/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gestug: Who can't wear a mask due to religious reasons?(tfa)


I can't think of a religion that bans face coverings.  I can think of some that require such, though.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good. I live in North Carolina, and I'm tired of seeing people at grocery stores or other establishments both not wearing masks and not socially distancing. It's bullshiat. The only way we're going to see the back of this pandemic is if people quit being selfish coonts and do what they're supposed to do.

That's apparently a lot to ask.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: I'm glad I'm not living in NC anymore. Gov Cooper is generally a great governor, but he should have done this weeks ago. They still have a shot at not being as covid-y as Texas, Florida, or Arizona, though. The problem is that sheriffs in NC have said for months that they wouldn't enforce mask ordinances,because they're backwards and derpy like that.


When they start falling like files because they're infected, I'll have zero sympathy towards them.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: delsydsoftware: I'm glad I'm not living in NC anymore. Gov Cooper is generally a great governor, but he should have done this weeks ago. They still have a shot at not being as covid-y as Texas, Florida, or Arizona, though. The problem is that sheriffs in NC have said for months that they wouldn't enforce mask ordinances,because they're backwards and derpy like that.

Police chief here said they are not the PPE police which I took to mean they will no longer enforce seat belt laws


"Driving while drunk is a Constitutional Right and a Personal Freedom! If you don't want to get maimed or killed by a drunk driver, stay home!"
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gestug: Who can't wear a mask due to religious reasons?(tfa)


In order to belong to the Cult of the Orange Shiatgibbon, you may not cover your face unto the Lord, His Mighty Mushroom.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Good. I live in North Carolina, and I'm tired of seeing people at grocery stores or other establishments both not wearing masks and not socially distancing. It's bullshiat. The only way we're going to see the back of this pandemic is if people quit being selfish coonts and do what they're supposed to do.

That's apparently a lot to ask.


MUH FREEDUMBS!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gestug: Who can't wear a mask due to religious reasons?(tfa)


I'm not sure about face masks per se, but any observant male in a religion which forbids shaving (Sikhs and some Orthodox Jews, for two examples) will have a difficult time correctly fitting an N95 mask.  I know that Sikhs had previously petitioned OSHA about N95 requirements.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: I'm glad I'm not living in NC anymore. Gov Cooper is generally a great governor, but he should have done this weeks ago. They still have a shot at not being as covid-y as Texas, Florida, or Arizona, though. The problem is that sheriffs in NC have said for months that they wouldn't enforce mask ordinances,because they're backwards and derpy like that.


Send the state cops in to enforce on the derpy sheriffs - make an example.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: I'm glad I'm not living in NC anymore. Gov Cooper is generally a great governor, but he should have done this weeks ago. They still have a shot at not being as covid-y as Texas, Florida, or Arizona, though. The problem is that sheriffs in NC have said for months that they wouldn't enforce mask ordinances,because they're backwards and derpy like that.


I wonder if those sheriffs have an opinion on sanctuary cities.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cltbuilder: Good. Concord NC. About 20% of the hundreds of customers through our doors wear masks. We've been doing it as employees for 4 weeks.


Used to live in NC. Live in Ohio Currently. At the supermarket today I would say 70% of people had masks. Not enough but better than 20%.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Third Man: gestug: Who can't wear a mask due to religious reasons?(tfa)

I'm not sure about face masks per se, but any observant male in a religion which forbids shaving (Sikhs and some Orthodox Jews, for two examples) will have a difficult time correctly fitting an N95 mask.  I know that Sikhs had previously petitioned OSHA about N95 requirements.


I don't think that would matter with an ordinary cloth mask, though.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are a handful of goddamn morons on r/NorthCarolina

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: I'm glad I'm not living in NC anymore. Gov Cooper is generally a great governor, but he should have done this weeks ago. They still have a shot at not being as covid-y as Texas, Florida, or Arizona, though. The problem is that sheriffs in NC have said for months that they wouldn't enforce mask ordinances,because they're backwards and derpy like that.


Cooper is a centrist governor in a purple state trying to thread a superfine line between the ReOpen whackjobs, the economic damage the shutdown is causing, and the more progressive base.

I agree though about doing this earlier. Many, myself included, were urging him in mid March to shut the state down and it was a number of days before they began a shutdown process.

I'm glad he's (finally) taking it seriously. Personally I think we should be back at phase 1 given the data coming out right now.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some plague rats are really going to cry like the accelerationist broflakes they are
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Third Man: gestug: Who can't wear a mask due to religious reasons?(tfa)

I'm not sure about face masks per se, but any observant male in a religion which forbids shaving (Sikhs and some Orthodox Jews, for two examples) will have a difficult time correctly fitting an N95 mask.  I know that Sikhs had previously petitioned OSHA about N95 requirements.


Sikhs have been shaving their beards because being able to properly fit an N95 respirator is more important than observing their religious beliefs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hopefully blanche ends up getting it and DIAF
 
Theaetetus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He also issued a statewide mandate that people age 11 and older cover their faces in public, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Why are those little germ factories exempt?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: There are a handful of goddamn morons on r/NorthCarolina

[Fark user image 425x279]


I literally just smashed my face against my desk when I read that.
 
