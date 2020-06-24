 Skip to content
(Vice)   24 June 2020. We have ongoing protests over police brutality, we have an exploding pandemic, we have Covidiots stroking their guns because they've been asked to wear a mask, and meanwhile the government is taking a stand over a dog sex   (vice.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.


And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.

/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.

And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.

/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?


That's the biggest question.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump doesn't even like dogs. I'm surprised he took a photo with one.

Probably a cat person.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elect clowns, expect a circus.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF 2020!

I mean I can handle weird shiat but this is something else
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conan is a special operations military dog who participated in the raid to kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a top ISIS leader. Following the death of al-Baghdadi, the sex of Conan became a hotly debated topic. When presenting the pooch with a medal, Donald Trump used male pronouns. Reporters quickly noted that Conan was actually female after a White House official told them so. ABC News then reported that Department of Defense officials insisted the dog was in fact male, and the Guardian reported that both a White House official and the US Special Operations Command had told them the same.

I bet the dog is female and all this hide the gender BS is some macho anti-women BS from the little-dicked Trump.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's female and her real name is actually Valeria.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a photo of the dog there.  Could someone make that determination from the photo?

/never owned a dog
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

untoldforce: There's a photo of the dog there.  Could someone make that determination from the photo?

/never owned a dog


Yup. Female dogs have a lot more belly scratching real estate iykwim.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey that dog could have a family and if we knew its gender it could put them all at risk, think of the puppies!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think that Conan was born male but has always identified as female and successfully transitioned this past year.  Given the amount of ridiculous Republican obfuscation on this topic, I have to assume that I'm right.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The fragile egos of right wing snowflakes need the dog to be an unaltered male. Anything less and it means feminazis are destroying the confedera--er republic.

Which is why, really, everything right wingers love should be bulldozed and the earth it stood on salted.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

untoldforce: There's a photo of the dog there.  Could someone make that determination from the photo?

/never owned a dog


Male, but that doesn't make Trump a piece of shiat or provide evidence that Conan is one of the heroic dogs that tore apart children because their father was a terrorist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They don't want to admit that the dog survived getting it's oui-oui blown off and is now serving in the military as a non-binary gendered individual.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.

And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.


/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?

That's the biggest question.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Oscar and Jamie are worried that we'll find out about his bionic schwantz.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump says its a male.  Underlings say it's female.  Clearly the only way to resolve this is to give Trump a Sharpie.
 
wage0048
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While I don't have a DVM or anything, I'm fairly confident from looking at a couple photos in a GIS for "Conan the Dog" that she's a good girl, yes she is.  Who's a good girl?  Yes, you are.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sure, this is what the FOIA is for. It's for when a reporter and Trump-hater can't tell a male dog from a female one, or pretends he can't.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ummm, EXCUSE ME? You PIGS!!!!

It doesn't matter what sex the records say the dog is- you can't ASSUME the dog's gender!!! All of you need to tweet an apology IMMEDIATELY so that I can denounce it as insincere to all my followers.
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.

And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.

/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?


Because toxic masculinity is a core conservative value.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Sure, this is what the FOIA is for. It's for when a reporter and Trump-hater can't tell a male dog from a female one, or pretends he can't.


There are so many Trump-haters though.
Easier to make the Trump-lovers file something, since it's getting really hard to find one of them these days.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.

And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.

/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?


ever heard of wagging the dog?
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's one way to find out.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: There's one way to find out.


Yeah. The article has a picture. The dog has a dick.
 
godxam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
own a Belgian - awesome dogs but need a lot of exercise and a lot of training.  if you don't train them (or have them trained) they will fark up your life.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Ummm, EXCUSE ME? You PIGS!!!!

It doesn't matter what sex the records say the dog is- you can't ASSUME the dog's gender!!! All of you need to tweet an apology IMMEDIATELY so that I can denounce it as insincere to all my followers.


It's funny because it makes fun of right-wing incel types.
Nobody ever got angry about "assuming gender" unironically.
Very funny mockery of incel douche types.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.

And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.

/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?

That's the biggest question.


The answer to why this matters is that the Bunka is so insecure he can never admit a mistake, or let anything go.  E.g. 20 minutes on ramp/water-ghazi, 20 years on "short-fingered."
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So the real issue is that the dog self identifies as 'they' and therefore is ineligible for US military service?

This is stupid. Really, really stupid.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are they for dog sex or against dog sex?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.

And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.

/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?


Aren't most personal records classified? Maybe the dog wants to be known for their work and not their gender?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What an embarrassment our government has become.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember, it's never *your* dog sex.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Aren't most personal records classified?


Tucked away, so to speak?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Sure, this is what the FOIA is for. It's for when a reporter and Trump-hater can't tell a male dog from a female one, or pretends he can't.


Agreed! Who cares if the president lies, doubles down on lying, breaks the laws trying to force a specific worldview, etc, etc.

I mean who cares if a president goes this far for something as inconsequential and stupid as this! He's still a GREAT PRESIDENT AND SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO DO WHATEVER HE WANTS!

Who cares if this means he's easily manipulated, controlled, used, bribed, or blackmailed.  HE'S STILL GREAT PRESIDENT!

YOU shiatfarkS NEED TO LEAVE THIS OUTSTANDING, GREAT, WONDERFUL PRESIDENT ALONE!
 
Kazan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just for the record here: contact tracing in WA state has shown that the protests have added little to viral spread.

probably because most of the protestors here wore masks.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: BizarreMan: The fact that Trump referred to the dog as male means nothing.

And yet, the government decided that instead of "Well, the President was mistaken/Unaware of the dog's gender" they would bend reality to make him right.

/Or the WH Official that stated he was female was wrong
//But, why would the vet records be completely classified?
///Also, why does any of this matter?

That's the biggest question.


that's an easy question.

look the middle of the bell directly in their vacant eyes and wonder no more.

If a govt is "of the peolpe' then it should be able to be observed as responsive to what the public decided mattered to them.

This is not to assume the people get what they ask for or want out of the deal, just no notice does the govt react to what the public deems worthy of their reaction?

Oh look, they appear to do so.
A govt of the middle of the bell, by the middle of the bell, for the middle of the bell.

Rest of us are just along for the ride really.
 
