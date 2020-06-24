 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   FBI hunts gas mask man wearing 'Frozen' backpack in laser attack on NYPD helicopter during protests   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
31
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So they're saying he Let It Glow?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wanted for questioning...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to let it go.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep on looking.  I sure as hell ain't going to help them.

/don't live anywhere near NY anyway
//never even been to NY
\won't help my local cops with something like this, either
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read "lasers of all colors" as "losers of all colors"... I was thinking it was nice that they weren't descriminating.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much effort has gone into finding that "umbrella man" asshole?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried googling "Aristocrat"?
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: How much effort has gone into finding that "umbrella man" asshole?


None, they knew who he was before he started smashing windows.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: holdmybones: How much effort has gone into finding that "umbrella man" asshole?

None, they knew who he was before he started smashing windows.


Touché
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: Read "lasers of all colors" as "losers of all colors"... I was thinking it was nice that they weren't descriminating.


If you're not a cop, you're little people
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, a light mage?
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it StyroPyro or someone with military grade equipment?  'cause if it wasn't, I don't think you can really call it an attack.


2020 World's most powerful CW handheld laser
Youtube W6FbUiiwutQ
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: Was it StyroPyro or someone with military grade equipment?  'cause if it wasn't, I don't think you can really call it an attack.


[YouTube video: 2020 World's most powerful CW handheld laser]


fark that guy and his ads
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe NYPD shouldn't have been using a helicopter to spy on peaceful protesters.

And don't start throwing things at me just because I'm asking questions. I don't have a dog in this fight, but I do question the need for helicopters when you have half your army already on the ground -- and many undercover officers in the ranks.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photos or evidence of the damage?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Iniamyen: Read "lasers of all colors" as "losers of all colors"... I was thinking it was nice that they weren't descriminating.

If you're not a cop, you're little people


If you aint sworn you aint born man
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Ah, a light mage?
[i.redd.it image 850x770]


So, these are all urban frontal movements. How do tgey deal with alleyway flanking and getting cut off from the rear?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Photos or evidence of the damage?


cinemasips.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"BRIGHT LIGHT! BRIGHT LIGHT!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: How do tgey deal with alleyway flanking and getting cut off from the rear?


Mongo.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Ah, a light mage?
[i.redd.it image 850x770]

So, these are all urban frontal movements. How do tgey deal with alleyway flanking and getting cut off from the rear?


This was always my problem in high school. Answer: you don't.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Lasers of all colors can injure pilots and crew in addition to people on the ground, the FBI said. Pointing them at aircraft is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison ..."

There has never been an aircraft accident or an injury caused by a laser pointer. There have been hundreds of fools who have pointed a laser at a plane or a helicopter and nothing has ever happened. The issue is military, because lasers are used for targeting and ranging in warfare.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "Lasers of all colors can injure pilots and crew in addition to people on the ground, the FBI said. Pointing them at aircraft is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison ..."

There has never been an aircraft accident or an injury caused by a laser pointer. There have been hundreds of fools who have pointed a laser at a plane or a helicopter and nothing has ever happened. The issue is military, because lasers are used for targeting and ranging in warfare.


A small aircraft pilot could in theory be blinded. Only for a split second unless the person holding the laser pointer has pinpoint accuracy and unwavering stamina to hold it in place.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"LASER"
 
piledhigheranddeeper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HammerHeadSnark: Maybe NYPD shouldn't have been using a helicopter to spy on peaceful protesters.

And don't start throwing things at me just because I'm asking questions. I don't have a dog in this fight, but I do question the need for helicopters when you have half your army already on the ground -- and many undercover officers in the ranks.


I respectfully disagree. The police should have the ability to see and be informed of most aspects of a protest. That way they can't claim bad intel when they make bad decisions.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: WastrelWay: "Lasers of all colors can injure pilots and crew in addition to people on the ground, the FBI said. Pointing them at aircraft is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison ..."

There has never been an aircraft accident or an injury caused by a laser pointer. There have been hundreds of fools who have pointed a laser at a plane or a helicopter and nothing has ever happened. The issue is military, because lasers are used for targeting and ranging in warfare.

A small aircraft pilot could in theory be blinded. Only for a split second unless the person holding the laser pointer has pinpoint accuracy and unwavering stamina to hold it in place.


That depends on the wavelength and power.

Red has vastly less impact on night vision than not-red (rods only see yellowish through blue). A few 10s of mW from a handheld toy with mediocre-at-best collimation are harmless at any appreciable range.

On the other hand, 10 Watts of 1064 from a frighteningly cheap diode pump kicking about 8 Watts of night-vision-obliterating green out of a KDP crystal and into good diffraction limited optics? Not harmless.

Fortunately it takes no small amount of intelligence and skill to build something like that and the Venn diagram of them and the kind of farkwit who points lasers at aircraft is two separate circles.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: WastrelWay: "Lasers of all colors can injure pilots and crew in addition to people on the ground, the FBI said. Pointing them at aircraft is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison ..."

There has never been an aircraft accident or an injury caused by a laser pointer. There have been hundreds of fools who have pointed a laser at a plane or a helicopter and nothing has ever happened. The issue is military, because lasers are used for targeting and ranging in warfare.

A small aircraft pilot could in theory be blinded. Only for a split second unless the person holding the laser pointer has pinpoint accuracy and unwavering stamina to hold it in place.


How would the pilot keep the plane in one place?
 
Avery614
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So is that the description we're going with? Frozen backpack and gas mask? We're just going to go ahead and look for someone out of "Disney Presents: Fallout 5." Sounds good, I'm sure he hasn't gotten changed yet or anything.  JFC and here I thought NY pigs couldn't get any dumber.

Not that I'd look, or turn the dude in if I knew him, or do anything else to help those asshats anyway.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: FleshFlapps: WastrelWay: "Lasers of all colors can injure pilots and crew in addition to people on the ground, the FBI said. Pointing them at aircraft is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison ..."

There has never been an aircraft accident or an injury caused by a laser pointer. There have been hundreds of fools who have pointed a laser at a plane or a helicopter and nothing has ever happened. The issue is military, because lasers are used for targeting and ranging in warfare.

A small aircraft pilot could in theory be blinded. Only for a split second unless the person holding the laser pointer has pinpoint accuracy and unwavering stamina to hold it in place.

How would the pilot keep the plane in one place?


Helicopters exist.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The cops shouldn't have resisted.
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

piledhigheranddeeper: HammerHeadSnark: Maybe NYPD shouldn't have been using a helicopter to spy on peaceful protesters.

And don't start throwing things at me just because I'm asking questions. I don't have a dog in this fight, but I do question the need for helicopters when you have half your army already on the ground -- and many undercover officers in the ranks.

I respectfully disagree. The police should have the ability to see and be informed of most aspects of a protest. That way they can't claim bad intel when they make bad decisions.


they dont need to fly helicopters. hey have blimps. they used them at the RNC many years ago. no pilots unlimited airtime, plenty of eyes in the sky. there is no need to have helicopters. its cheaper, safer and more efficient to use the blimps / aerial surveillance.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kindms: they dont need to fly helicopters. hey have blimps.


Chris Christie is from NJ not NY.
 
