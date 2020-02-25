 Skip to content
 
(Philadelphia Magazine)   Signs you might not be a great psychiatrist: You write that your client 'poses no danger to himself or others" after a session he had with you while he was in the middle of a murder spree that would eventually claim 4 lives   (phillymag.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And took him off his meds. Yow.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery. Pills to control hallucinations is the closest thing to 'medicine' they practice.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the recent session may have looked like...

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


ilarge.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Medical sciences that are bullshiat, and do nothing. Psychiatry, Psychology.
Medical services that may provide pain relief in lieu of addicting opioids: Chiropractic
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery. Pills to control hallucinations is the closest thing to 'medicine' they practice.


I saw my late uncle on meds and off.  Don't tell me the only thing they do is control hallucinations.  He was almost functional on meds.  Off his meds was another story.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA it said he had several concussions and an ATV accident where he was trapped for hours underneath it before going crazy.

I don't know why they didn't consider a traumatic brain injury. Pro Footballers (American) commonly become violent and depressed after traumatic brain injuries. Schizophrenia arising because of brain injury would have at least reduced the possibility of going off the meds.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Lambskincoat: Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery. Pills to control hallucinations is the closest thing to 'medicine' they practice.

I saw my late uncle on meds and off.  Don't tell me the only thing they do is control hallucinations.  He was almost functional on meds.  Off his meds was another story.


PS:  Poor uncle was bipolar.  Christmas went from the "all Bob show, all the time" to nearly normal...
 
toejam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery. Pills to control hallucinations is the closest thing to 'medicine' they practice.


Thanks, Tom Cruise!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery. Pills to control hallucinations is the closest thing to 'medicine' they practice.

media.giphy.comView Full Size


That couldn't be further from the truth and sounds like the type of opinion someone would have had in the 1950s.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: yet_another_wumpus: Lambskincoat: Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery. Pills to control hallucinations is the closest thing to 'medicine' they practice.

I saw my late uncle on meds and off.  Don't tell me the only thing they do is control hallucinations.  He was almost functional on meds.  Off his meds was another story.

PS:  Poor uncle was bipolar.  Christmas went from the "all Bob show, all the time" to nearly normal...


I have some pretty severe anxiety and depression issues. When they finally found a combo of meds that worked for me I became a entirely new, and functional, person.

But lambskincoat is either trolling or he's that ignorant. Maybe both
 
inelegy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Therapists and psychiatrists aren't mind readers. If the patient isn't forthcoming it can be very difficult to know what is going on.
And unless the patient made a specific threat, there is no legal requirement for the care provider to do anything.

"I want to kill everyone" - no legal requirement

"I want kill Dave, my next door neighbor" - definite legal requirement


On the other hand, some therapists/mental health care providers etc. are just shiat at their job.

One time, after a session with a new therapist, in which I told her stuff that should worry anyone, she replied with "You just need to find your own groove".... WT-actual-F lady? Go sell macrame dream catchers because you should not be doing this job.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery.


This is why I believe psychological "testing" is essentially meaningless.

I went to high school with a guy who was going into a career in law enforcement. During his college years he went to school part-time and then full-time, and he was employed as a reserve officer with the city police department. The hiring process for reserve officer included psychological screening and he was approved and hired. As a reserve officer he was not paid anything but worked part-time for the 4-5 years he was in college. He worked diligently, responsibly, without incident.

After getting his college degree he continued his reserve officer work and then applied for employment with the same department. He sailed right through all the testing and he was selected as one of 5 people to be offered employment. He got sent for the psychological exam for hiring, and this time it was at a different place because the department had switched firms for whatever reason. So... his results come back as "recommended do not hire." Management at the police department called him in to tell him this and they said nothing like this had ever happened before, and they didn't know what to do about it. They suggested he "file an appeal to the chief" despite there being no formal appeal process for the hiring process if you "fail" a psychological evaluation. He gets in touch with the psychologist who did the screening (the 1,000 or whatever fill-in-the-bubble questions about "Did you enjoy the book 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll?" or "True or false: I would enjoy the work of being a florist.", plus an office interview). The psychologist tells him that the recommendation doesn't mean he wouldn't be a good police officer somewhere else, or that he wouldn't be a good police officer for this department at a later point in time, etc., but that it's just a recommendation for where he is right now in his life, yada yada. Right then he drops the bomb: He tells the psychologist that he already works as a reserve officer for the same department, for the prior 5 years, so he asks why it's fine for him to do that but not be paid to do it full time? This was brought up in his office interview with the psychologist. The psychologist on the phone says "What?!" After some back and forth and flipping through paperwork, it becomes clear that the psychologist has him mixed up with someone else because the guy started mentioning something about being written up and terminated from a job that this guy had never worked at before. After explaining that the psychologist was wrong and apparently had some stuff mixed up, that's when the guy entirely cut off the phone conversation and refused to talk any more.

The police department said they could do absolutely nothing about it because if the psychologist says they shouldn't be hired, they can't hire them. BUT they continued to let him be a reserve officer... They continued to let him wear the uniform, carry a gun, make arrests, etc. all without paying him and that's just fine. BUT he can't do the job for a paycheck.

He later got hired at another smaller department nearby, but it's a permanent career block because the paycheck and pension will never be anywhere close to what it would be at the department he wanted to and did work at. Plus, any chance at going somewhere else is permanently dented because he has to list where he's applied for work and the reason he wasn't hired ("failed" the psychological "test") and that means every other place will be reluctant to hire him.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Medical sciences that are bullshiat, and do nothing. Psychiatry, Psychology.
Medical services that may provide pain relief in lieu of addicting opioids: Chiropractic


Ooh, good bait.
 
planx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Psychiatry and psychology are nothing but quackery. Pills to control hallucinations is the closest thing to 'medicine' they practice.


Read "Anatomy of an Epidemic" by Robert Whitaker - many psychiatrists hate this book and those who argue against it make weak, self-serving arguments. There are some brave psychiatrists, though, who will endorse much of what is said in the book, to be fair. 

Controlling hallucinations and delusions is possible with meds, but mostly meds are there to sedate. This is the primary role of much treatment. Stimulants for ADHD?  I could go on for hours.

I am a retired physician (and I still own a psychiatric practice, although I'm not a psychiatrist). I have seen how pathetic and flawed psychiatric meds generally are.

Talk therapy works and is longer lasting, but extremely expensive. Add to this that most talk therapy practitioners are total crap, there are only a few good ones.

Mental health is a category five clusterfark.

/don't even get me started on personality disorders as being equally as important, but there aren't any drugs for this so they get utterly ignored by most practitioners.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Four in now a "spree?"  This is still the U.S., right?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Medical sciences that are bullshiat, and do nothing. Psychiatry, Psychology.
Medical services that may provide pain relief in lieu of addicting opioids: Chiropractic


Chiropractic is fine for certain disorders of the musculoskeletal system, but when chiropractors claim that "subluxations" cause everything from autism to zits, they are veering into quackery.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Soup or BBQ: the age old question.
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Therapists and psychiatrists aren't mind readers. If the patient isn't forthcoming it can be very difficult to know what is going on.
And unless the patient made a specific threat, there is no legal requirement for the care provider to do anything.

"I want to kill everyone" - no legal requirement

"I want kill Dave, my next door neighbor" - definite legal requirement


On the other hand, some therapists/mental health care providers etc. are just shiat at their job.

One time, after a session with a new therapist, in which I told her stuff that should worry anyone, she replied with "You just need to find your own groove".... WT-actual-F lady? Go sell macrame dream catchers because you should not be doing this job.


Handle checks out ....

I'm just kidding don't kill me!!

/Bad humor
//Mrs. Pow is a diagnosed schizophrenic and off her meds and no interest in going back to them
///Life has been hell lately
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2wolves: Four in now a "spree?"  This is still the U.S., right?


3 in a row is a spree, technically.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine how much worse the situation would have been if the family didn't keep plenty of guns available for protection.

Thank goodness for the 2nd Amendment and Freedom.
 
camarugala
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually, after 30 years I have to agree with you. Calling psychology a soft science is way to generous
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see the Scientologists are here to enlighten us.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: vudukungfu: Medical sciences that are bullshiat, and do nothing. Psychiatry, Psychology.
Medical services that may provide pain relief in lieu of addicting opioids: Chiropractic

Chiropractic is fine for certain disorders of the musculoskeletal system, but when chiropractors claim that "subluxations" cause everything from autism to zits, they are veering into quackery.


I can agree with that, but I never met one of those quacks.
met a lot of them with a MD on their shingle. Medical doctors who has 0 business being near drugs.
 
