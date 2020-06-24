 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Looks like the coronavirus prefers meatpacking plants as an outbreak in Germany forces part of the country to go back into lockdown   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, North Rhine-Westphalia's Gütersloh district, local businesses, Lower Saxony, Regierungsbezirk, Tnnies abattoir, coronavirus outbreak  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wurst job ever.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stormtrooper out front should have told you.


/Too soon?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Suck it 'Rona. I'm a level 37 vegan. Imma live til winter solstice.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Corona virus is still uncured
 
Alebak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Must be nice to live in a country that's willing to go back under lockdown and not go "fark it, let it ride!"
 
