(AZCentral)   "I didn't take this seriously" with helpful pic of 30-year-old on oxygen   (azcentral.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DUMBASS tag in ICU?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This bar was super packed. I was kind of concerned because I was like, man, everyone's tight, they have limited cups. Some people were sharing drinks, it was weird," said Flores, who also shared drinks with his friends that night.

1) I've never been to a bar where people were sharing drinks because the bar was low on cups
2) I don't think I would stay at a bar that was asking us to share drinks because they're low on cups, even if there wasn't a pandemic going around.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking moron.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A story you can expect to see repeated about a half million times.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(But greened only a few hundred...)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good article on why people do this from Psychology Today:

recent poll found that 56 percent of Americans see coronavirus as a real threat - down 10 percent since last month. Well-known radio show hosts have lambasted the media for spreading "fake news" about the coronavirus, and spring breakers are still partying.
Why aren't people taking this threat seriously?
Termed an "optimistic bias" or "unrealistic optimism," research finds that people systematically underestimate their risk of succumbing to threats. When researchers asked a representative sample of New Jersey residents their risk for various hazards, people underestimated their risk for 25 of the 32 hazards, including for coronavirus adjacent-ailments like the flu and pneumonia. The average student saidthey were far less likely than their classmates to get cancer, experience divorce, or get a heart attack. As far as math goes, everyone actually having below-average risk is statistically impossible.
The dark side of unrealistic optimism is that it leads people to take fewer safety precautions. People who were unrealistically optimistic about heart attacks knew less about the disease and learned less about heart attacks after being exposed to information about it. But this collective delusion does seem to make us feel good, as unrealistic optimism is related to feelings of personal satisfaction.
There are a few factorsthat increase our likelihood of engaging in unrealistic optimism: when we have little personal experience with the risk when the risk is low in probability, and when the risk is seen as controllable by personal action. Coronavirus meets two of these three criteria for most people. That also means we'll be more likely to take the risk seriously when it sprouts up in our personal lives, at which point, it'll likely be too late.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The symptoms showed up within 24 hours?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a rum and coke?
Sorry we are out of cups, but that guy with the massive cold sore just got the same thing. You can share with him.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he'll survive... but he'll be billed tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of $$ for his hospital visit.

I hope he enjoyed those beers cause goddamn they are the most expensive beers he'll ever drink.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your state and federal government didn't take me seriously. You may be done with me, but I'm not done with you.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I were talking about this the other day during a walk outside. Since we've flattened the curve, and assuming that we're likely to get the virus, the only question remaining is when we'll catch it. If we catch it now, there are plenty of medical resources available, but there's also no direct treatment. If we stay isolated a while longer, there's no skin off our backs, and we can emerge when effective treatments are available.

The city I live in has had zero positive cases for the past 4 weeks, which is great. But that's only zero within the number of people actually sick enough to qualify for the PCR test in the first place. So we don't really know the true risk of going out to dinner or grocery shopping. Ideally, it's nothing to worry about, but at the end of the day I'd rather be sick when there's something the doctors can do for me than sick when there isn't.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That wasn't meant to be political. It was supposed to be me ... saying, 'Hey, I didn't take this seriously. I was like you. I didn't think I was gonna get COVID. I didn't believe in COVID because I didn't know anyone that got it. ... and I got it in the worst possible way."

So you died? No? Then shut the fark up while you're ahead, idiot.

I don't have much sympathy for grown adults who have all the necessary information to make informed decisions blared at them for months on end, decide to ignore it all and do something stupid, then they're like "OMG, this is for realz! Hey everybody, look at what happened to me!"
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't meant to be political. It was supposed to be me ... saying, 'Hey, I didn't take this seriously. I was like you. I didn't think I was gonna get COVID. I didn't believe in COVID because I didn't know anyone that got it. ... and I got it in the worst possible way."

Look, this can't be about you learning your lesson about COVID.  You already f*cked up in the worst way you possibly could have and you can't go back and undo it.  What you can fix is your dumb f*cking mentality that got you in this mess in the first place.  Millions of people across the globe got COVID and tried to warn you.  Top health experts and doctors tried to warn you.  Major news outlets tried to warn you.  Celebrities tried to warn you.  But you still didn't take it seriously.  So you need a lot of introspection to figure out why the f*ck you thought you were better or smarter than all of those people combined.  Then kill that dumb f*cking part of yourself so that in the future when something pops up and experts are trying to tell you otherwise, you listen.  Because you not taking COVID seriously wasn't the problem.  That's behind us for you.  You ignoring the experts is the problem.  Unless you fix that, you're going to f*ck up again and again and again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My wife and I were talking about this the other day during a walk outside. Since we've flattened the curve, and assuming that we're likely to get the virus, the only question remaining is when we'll catch it. If we catch it now, there are plenty of medical resources available, but there's also no direct treatment. If we stay isolated a while longer, there's no skin off our backs, and we can emerge when effective treatments are available.

The city I live in has had zero positive cases for the past 4 weeks, which is great. But that's only zero within the number of people actually sick enough to qualify for the PCR test in the first place. So we don't really know the true risk of going out to dinner or grocery shopping. Ideally, it's nothing to worry about, but at the end of the day I'd rather be sick when there's something the doctors can do for me than sick when there isn't.


Every person should understand that they have a better than 50/50 chance of catching the virus unless they get a vaccine first.  I'm assuming I will get it when my kid starts school.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wasn't wearing a mask"

"I WASN'T WEARING A MASK"

"I WASN'T WEARING A MASK"
 
Truthman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than zero sympathy.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look,another panic thread!
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurry up vaccine so we can express less concern when dumbasses get themselves sick.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably faking it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: The symptoms showed up within 24 hours?


Yup, I'm calling bullshiat on the timeline too.  He must have got it before going drinking, which meant that A: The storyline of the article changes, mainly because B: He's the one that spread it around at the bar.  (The article also mentions a "close friend" may have also been sick and at the bar, but if they were close, they probably got it elsewhere at the same time and place previously.)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This bar was super packed. I was kind of concerned because I was like, man, everyone's tight, they have limited cups. Some people were sharing drinks, it was weird," said Flores, who also shared drinks with his friends that night.

1) I've never been to a bar where people were sharing drinks because the bar was low on cups
2) I don't think I would stay at a bar that was asking us to share drinks because they're low on cups, even if there wasn't a pandemic going around.


I've never been to a bar that uses cups instead of glasses.  Even in college, at the local dive on Dimers Night, they used glasses. Any place that's so cheap as to use disposable cups in lieu of glasses is cheap enough to reuse them, too.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JDAT: He's probably faking it.


His doctors must be in on it too, right?
 
RagnarD
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does not compute:

"Jimmy Flores, 30, met up with his close friends at the bars in Old Town Scottsdale"

"Maricopa County Department of Public Health employees were able to trace the new coronavirus to a bar in north Scottsdale. Flores said the department asked him not to share the name of the bar."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spindle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now relevant more than ever
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This bar was super packed. I was kind of concerned because I was like, man, everyone's tight, they have limited cups. Some people were sharing drinks, it was weird," said Flores, who also shared drinks with his friends that night.

1) I've never been to a bar where people were sharing drinks because the bar was low on cups
2) I don't think I would stay at a bar that was asking us to share drinks because they're low on cups, even if there wasn't a pandemic going around.


Yeah. Something doesn't seem right about this.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cagey B: F*cking moron.


Hey now, don't use strong language with people like this as it doesn't help change their minds.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's all *COUGH!* a hoax and *HACK!* I ain't buying into *WHEEZE!* this whole librul *CHOKE!* conspiracy shiat!!!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RagnarD: Does not compute:

"Jimmy Flores, 30, met up with his close friends at the bars in Old Town Scottsdale"

"Maricopa County Department of Public Health employees were able to trace the new coronavirus to a bar in north Scottsdale. Flores said the department asked him not to share the name of the bar."

[Fark user image 700x927]


Maybe that explains the bad timeline.  He went to a bar in north Scottsdale a week or two prior to getting sick, got the virus, then went to a bar in Old Town Scottsdale, then got sick the next day.  But he got sick at the first bar, not the second.  Maybe?

The entire article is a farking mess and need a complete rewrite.
 
raygundan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RagnarD: Does not compute:

"Jimmy Flores, 30, met up with his close friends at the bars in Old Town Scottsdale"

"Maricopa County Department of Public Health employees were able to trace the new coronavirus to a bar in north Scottsdale. Flores said the department asked him not to share the name of the bar."

[Fark user image 700x927]


If I were to speculate, I think they're trying to say "after we found cases at the bar in old town scottsdale, contact tracing led us back to another bar in north scottsdale where this particular outbreak is believed to have actually started."

But that's being charitable.  It's terribly written regardless of whether it's horribly unclear writing or just plain wrong.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ocelot: Oh look,another panic thread!



Sometimes, when things are going to hell, the appropriate thing to do is panic.

We passed that moment back in January 2016.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's a bar near me that never really closed.  I went in there once to pick up food and booze and there were people sitting at the bar drinking and this was in April when technically that was illegal here.  They closed this week for a "deep cleaning" due to outbreaks in the area which tells me someone got it.  They reopen on Friday.  The restaurant next door to them is currently closed because an employee became infected.

So while I think it's weird that the bar name isn't reported, I can see the bar owner not wanting anyone to know.  I also think that it's detrimental to the health of the community.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Flores said the department asked him not to share the name of the bar.

Of course not.  That would potentially cut into their revenues.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowmattercustard [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I sure hope the health department is looking into the whole sharing disposable cups thing.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now I'm really on the fence about traveling to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk BBQ
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Amelia Earhart's Black Box: The symptoms showed up within 24 hours?

Yup, I'm calling bullshiat on the timeline too.  He must have got it before going drinking, which meant that A: The storyline of the article changes, mainly because B: He's the one that spread it around at the bar.  (The article also mentions a "close friend" may have also been sick and at the bar, but if they were close, they probably got it elsewhere at the same time and place previously.)


It's generally quoted as a 2-14 day incubation period so there might be a few outliers on the short side. An earlier exposure does seem more likely though.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Translation: I didn't care about anyone but myself, so I chose the face eating leopards I was warned about.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Barry Manilow:

MARICOPA
IN ARIZONA
THE DUMBEST SPOT EXCEPT FLOR-I-DA
 
dkulprit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: The symptoms showed up within 24 hours?


From recent data it depends on viral load.  And if you're in a packed bar sharing drinks I'd think you get a bukkakes worth of a load compared to you know walking by someone who recently coughed, then the virus has to multiply for days if not weeks before it really attacks, but if you get that in 1 night and it can overwhelm you in a shorter amount of time.

It says 2 days is possible, but usually 5-6.  But if he got sicker than other people who were in the same environment it's quite possible his immune system was already low before this.

It's kind of like febreeze.  You walk through a cloud of freshly sprayed febreeze and it may sting your eyes and you may cough from inhaling it, but if you're in a closed bathroom and spray an entire can you may die.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Bootleg: "This bar was super packed. I was kind of concerned because I was like, man, everyone's tight, they have limited cups. Some people were sharing drinks, it was weird," said Flores, who also shared drinks with his friends that night.

1) I've never been to a bar where people were sharing drinks because the bar was low on cups
2) I don't think I would stay at a bar that was asking us to share drinks because they're low on cups, even if there wasn't a pandemic going around.

I've never been to a bar that uses cups instead of glasses.  Even in college, at the local dive on Dimers Night, they used glasses. Any place that's so cheap as to use disposable cups in lieu of glasses is cheap enough to reuse them, too.


Some places I went to in college used the plastic disposable kind but for the most part even the shiattest dive bar had plenty of cups and glasses.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'It'll Never Happen to Me', Says Area Man Who Will Die in Three Weeks.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Cagey B: F*cking moron.

Hey now, don't use strong language with people like this as it doesn't help change their minds.


Jimmy Flores, is that you?

I'm not seeing much of a panic here. Rather I'm seeing lots of resignation and "Yeah you were warned, repeatedly, by millions of people across dozens of countries. WTF did you expect?"
 
bfh0417
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This bar was super packed. I was kind of concerned because I was like, man, everyone's tight, they have limited cups. Some people were sharing drinks, it was weird," said Flores, who also shared drinks with his friends that night.

1) I've never been to a bar where people were sharing drinks because the bar was low on cups
2) I don't think I would stay at a bar that was asking us to share drinks because they're low on cups, even if there wasn't a pandemic going around.


Yep, I call bull on this.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ocelot: Oh look,another panic thread!


Oh look! What's that in the sky? Is it a jackass? Is it an asshole? No! It's... SUUUUPERDOUCHE!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Flores said the department asked him not to share the name of the bar.

Of course not.  That would potentially cut into their revenues.


Note that he's set up a GoFundMe.  He may or may not have actually gotten covid, but I think most of his story is either exaggerated or fabricated in an effort to make it go viral and bring in donations.  If he actually names the bar then reporters will ask them for comment, and they'll say the cup sharing thing never happened.  It would also be possible to check whether an outbreak was connected to the bar.  So he can't name the bar without exposing the lie, so he has to make up a reason not to.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Bootleg: "This bar was super packed. I was kind of concerned because I was like, man, everyone's tight, they have limited cups. Some people were sharing drinks, it was weird," said Flores, who also shared drinks with his friends that night.

1) I've never been to a bar where people were sharing drinks because the bar was low on cups
2) I don't think I would stay at a bar that was asking us to share drinks because they're low on cups, even if there wasn't a pandemic going around.

I've never been to a bar that uses cups instead of glasses.  Even in college, at the local dive on Dimers Night, they used glasses. Any place that's so cheap as to use disposable cups in lieu of glasses is cheap enough to reuse them, too.


Using disposables is a COVID mitigation.  Disposables are generally more expensive than glassware.

But sharing drinks or re-using disposables?  That's just nasty.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JDAT: He's probably faking it.


Honestly would be shocked if this was fake. The story is ridiculous. He looks like a poster bit for 30 something's. Let's use him to scare these youngsters.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bfh0417: JDAT: He's probably faking it.

Honestly would be shocked if this was fake. The story is ridiculous. He looks like a poster bit for 30 something's. Let's use him to scare these youngsters.


Would NOT be....
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ifky: Can I get a rum and coke?
Sorry we are out of cups, but that guy with the massive cold sore just got the same thing. You can share with him.


Order your hard liquor straight, it's a better disinfectant that way.
 
