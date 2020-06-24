 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul)   Pro tip: There are not many hiding places in a horse trailer   (kstp.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Police, sheriff's office, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, SWAT team, block of Andover Boulevard Northwest, law enforcement, later time, scene of a stand-off situation  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 3:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Their plan was perfect, except the hiding place, which was their Achilles heel.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it is, maybe it ain't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It entirely depends on how long the horse has been in there and how much it ate before entering.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriff's office said a passerby reported smoke coming from a home at about 6:20 a.m. Deputies and firefighters responded and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Quick response times there, Lou.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It entirely depends on how long the horse has been in there and how much it ate before entering.


This may smell bad, kid, but it'll keep you warm.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the hidee was from Enumclaw, WA. they might know of one that most people wouldn't think of.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: If the hidee was from Enumclaw, WA. they might know of one that most people wouldn't think of.


Hands down, funniest comment here.
 
madkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standoff in... and... over
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many skeletons are they going to find in the house? :(
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article (may be paywalled) it sounds like this guy had a couple screws loose already.

On Feb. 12, deputies were called to the home by a woman who lived there about the property owner threatening to damage a storage pod with a skid loader, according to a criminal complaint filed against the man.
The man ran into the home when deputies arrived and would not follow their orders.
The woman said she received texts from the man that included the threat to "gun down any ... sheriff that comes in here again," the complaint read.
One deputy heard the sound of nine gunshots coming from the home, the complaint continued. The man surrendered four days later. He was charged with felony reckless charge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun stemming from a drunken driving conviction in 2017.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: How many skeletons are they going to find in the house? :(


Probably none. The guy sounded like he was having a psychotic episode, not covering up a crime.
 
starlost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

self inflicted. yeah. i saw him do it. and don't listen to the dog and cat.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not gay, but "yes office, oh your hands are so soft and sweaty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did you check behind the horse?
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Would probably work with a horse:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.