(Twitch.tv)   3pm Eastern it's the Fark Livestream News Summary - Van Down By The River edition. There's a super interesting meta in the news cycle today - plus Dallan and Drew need input on what game they should play that would be fun watch them suck at   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also there will be a followup on the KY voting situation yesterday, which got interesting around 6pm
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't do Minecraft.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Very appropriate - that's what it sometimes feels like
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Play swords
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
plus Dallan and Drew need input on what game they should play that would be fun watch them suck at

Fark user imageView Full Size


This doesn't even include all of the posts where I unequivocally told you to STREAM VALORANT, YOU COWARD.  But it's too late now, you had a chance to make it to the top one-hundred million on the leaderboard and now there is no chance because all the children have actually downloaded the game.

Your chance to become one of Sportscentury's 50 Greatest Athletes of the Twenty-First Century was here and now it is gone and you have BLOWN IT.  You had the chance to be up there with John Cena and PewDiePie.  I feel for you.  I do.  I really, do.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drew vs Dallan strip poker?

/gaah!
//get the eye bleach STAT!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Drew vs Dallan strip poker?

/gaah!
//get the eye bleach STAT!


Fairy Chess.

What? It's a thing
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mike_LowELL: plus Dallan and Drew need input on what game they should play that would be fun watch them suck at

[Fark user image 600x799]

This doesn't even include all of the posts where I unequivocally told you to STREAM VALORANT, YOU COWARD.  But it's too late now, you had a chance to make it to the top one-hundred million on the leaderboard and now there is no chance because all the children have actually downloaded the game.

Your chance to become one of Sportscentury's 50 Greatest Athletes of the Twenty-First Century was here and now it is gone and you have BLOWN IT.  You had the chance to be up there with John Cena and PewDiePie.  I feel for you.  I do.  I really, do.


Pretty sure they tried to contact you several times to set up a contract arrangement wherein you were to take care of the technical details while you all got stupidly rich.

Do you ever check your junk email folder?
 
