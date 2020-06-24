Fark NotNewsletter: Livestream Taste Test

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-06-24 1:05:51 PM (20 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Last week we ran a 24-hour test of blocking ad blockers, and I had hoped to have the results for you today. However, we need to compare last week to the same time period this week due to incredibly boring but relevant reasons, and that doesn't end until later today, so I'll have that for you next week.
Meanwhile, one thing the test did reveal is that there is confusion as to why TotalFark doesn't include the BareFark no-ads experience. The tl;dr reason for this is a bunch of incremental changes over the past 20 years, but folks have a point - it doesn't make any sense. I've got some thoughts on where we go from here that I'll be sharing with the TotalFark community probably next week-ish. By the way, one of the benefits of TotalFark is getting to hear about upcoming changes in advance and weigh in on them. TotalFark is our focus group, we run policy changes, redesigns, and so on by the TotalFark community to get input. Join TotalFark and lend us your input.
At 3 p.m. Eastern today, we're running the Fark News Summary Livestream - find out what's important and what's been overlooked in the news today. Today's stream includes a meta-rundown of how to parse otherwise incomprehensible mainstream media articles about crime - specifically an incident that happened in Milwaukee yesterday. We're also trying a new Lightning Round feature today for articles that don't have a lot of nuance to them but are still of interest. So join us at 3 p.m. if you can.
A quick note - this week we're trying to debug something on the Twitch Livestream embed. For some reason it autoplays audio sometimes even though we've told it not to. We've got a fix, but we're running tests on a smaller percentage of browsers to try to nail down what the culprit is. If you get autoplay audio, drop us a Farkback and let us know. If the test works, no one will get autoplay audio. So we'll see how it goes.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
duppy knew the truth behind an article claiming women show less interest in men who hold cats in their dating profile photos
derpes_simplex described the problem with exercise ropes a man hung from trees in a public park
styckx noticed a Twitter user's false advertising
Pocket Ninja was ready to start producing some reality shows
Doctor Funkenstein reacted to news that Aunt Jemima products will be rebranded and renamed
Naido explained always suspecting white females when a crime is committed
common sense is an oxymoron had a concern about a well-known Scientologist who was charged with three counts of rape
LordOfThePings found another movie that, due to modern sensitivities, should have a warning label
ababyatemydingo could kind of understand why someone would burn down a Wendy's
Mad Scientist discovered that there's someone who's feeling pretty smug right about now
Smart:
King Something straightened out a rumor about a fast food CEO
karl2025 considered the clues to an old mystery
lennavan made a particularly apt comparison considering what was being protested
August11 described how inappropriate and offensive some professors can be if they've had no experience outside of classrooms
capn' fun shared how COVID-19 has affected an ICU as well as an otherwise healthy young woman who works there
Pocket Ninja marveled at a man's dual dualities
McJaemes had personal experience with being retaliated against for trying to put a stop to racism at work
Sachlpch described what it's been like working in retail during the pandemic
Bennie Crabtree had a theory about why the name of a cop who kept washing away children's BLM messages wasn't revealed
Check out Fark's annual Father's Day thread:What would you say to your dad today if you could?
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: a particular individual had a name for the Proud Boys to use for their new dating app
Funny: meg12279 came up with an interesting way of thinking about people
Funny: Por que tan serioso complained that birdmanesq debased an oral discussion
Funny: IvyLady called Beeblebrox a name, but Beeblebrox liked it
Funny meg12279 shared the right way to say goodnight to your date
Funny: farkingismybusiness questioned a TotalFarker whose daughter might be allergic to sage
Smart: Flab showed how wonderfully things can turn out
Politics Funny:
King Something showed that some guys can do it with one hand
jbc explained why Matt Gaetz would have adopted a teenager - (In case you don't get that, it's a reference to a story His Mexcellency shared last year)
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That demonstrated how Donald Trump could've done a worse job
gunga galunga felt the magnitude of such a feat
NewportBarGuy showed how one senator felt about John Bolton's claim that Trump asked Xi Jinping to help him get reelected
Politics Smart:
Type_Hard figured that Rep. Mo Brooks would be willing to apply his reasoning to all types of discrimination
markie_farkie argued that evidence shows that Brad Parscale lied about protesters blocking supporters from getting into Trump's rally
Boondock3806 recounted a conversation about battling systemic racism
Pocket Ninja discussed the two types of conservatives on the Supreme Court
FrabjousDay pointed out that "free" can turn out to be very expensive
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector decided this vehicle is better as a sedan
hail2daking brought out this figure's noble spirit
verchad made a statue more aerodynamic
Thrakkorzog figured out how Chris lost his head
Large Marge sent me showed us how you make sure nobody else catches the foul balls
Driver proved that we're living in The Far Side
RedZoneTuba fixed this statue so it's better than new
Bumcheese went where no Farker has gone before
Large Marge sent me replaced some famous shells
Thrakkorzog gave RedZoneTuba a major award
Captions:
From Caption this mammal meeting:
Driver misread the instructions
clovercat apparently made the same mistake
As did Thrakkorzog and Snubnose
From Caption these wee turtles:
Devolving_Spud gave a clue about which state these turtles are turtling in
kdawg7736 knew what these little guys were heading out to do
Grumpy Cat showed that some band names are actually quite literal
Fartist Friday: Show us a work of art you've made and tell us the story behind it
Holy cr*p, there are so many talented Farkers! I'm not really surprised, though, because we have an awesome community. Thunderboy won this week's contest with a gorgeous scrappy homemade electric bass (the string instrument, not the other kind of musical electric bass). Be sure to check out the rest of the contest for a variety of really cool works of art and the stories behind them.
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Use MS Paint (or similar) to draw your fantasy job and let us guess what it is
About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays and will show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 789: "Purple 3" ended in a tie between beerrun's purple-topped musician and Ldrtchbrd's lavender lily
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the quiz, but I still don't think anyone is interested in my fried coleslaw recipe. Recoil Therapy took top honors with a score of 1007 and will be sharing the Virtual 1000 Club with edmo, who came in second with 1004. Denjiro made third with 975, Glockenspiel Hero took fourth with 942, and rick42 finishes out the top five with 940.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over a, well, "cheeky" billboard on the side of a semi-trailer that was seen cruising the QE II Highway in Alberta last week, featuring a half-exposed butt. Only 24% of quiztakers knew that those wacky Canadians thought an exposed bum was a great way of promoting a gardening centre at a department store chain, oddly enough called "Canadian Tire."
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over King Leopold II, one of the most brutal kings of the past hundred years who took over the area now known as The Congo, enslaved the residents, and declared the land and the people to be his personal property outside his government functions. 73% of quiztakers knew he was the king of Belgium, a country that really doesn't want statues honoring him around anymore. I mean, I'd rather be known for waffles than a racist genocidal maniac, too.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the facial recognition technology known as "Rekognition," which totally doesn't sound like something from a '90s sci-fi movie directed by Paul Veerhoven at all. Only 39% of quiztakers knew this technology actually came from Amazon, which seems to be a puzzling thing for a retailer that advertises shopping in your underwear to be involved in. I mean, at least it's *facial* recognition, right?
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over drummer Frank Beard and his 51-year career. 91% of quiztakers knew that one of the most ironic things in music was a guy named "Beard" in ZZ Top, a band famous for giant beards who happens to be clean-shaven. He's been quoted as saying about the matter "Why compete if you can't win?" I'm not sure that's advice I can always follow, but hey, it works for him.
Congratulations to the winners. If you missed out on last week's quiz, you can catch up here.
· · ·
