(BBC-US)   One more thing Covid-19 can do that most diseases cannot (maybe), and that's pass through the placenta from mother to newborn babies   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Child abuse. Call protective services. Take the baby away!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What about HIV? That can be passes from mother to baby.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about HIV? That can be passes from mother to baby.


This.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just think about it as a prenatal vaccine.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sooooooooooooo............
does this mean the Pro-Life contingent on the Right is about to get gung-ho about masks, distancing etc?
 
ng2810
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tran Forsythe: kdawg7736: What about HIV? That can be passes from mother to baby.

This.


More proof that Covid19 is basically saliva AIDS.

/I'll be in my bunker
 
camarugala
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So statistically, she may have one baby out of three. I'm sure in the long term she'll be devastated.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"State Health Secretary Mónica Liliana Rangel Martínez said: "It would be impossible for them to have been infected at the moment of birth."

This is something a health official should never say.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can it leave a dent on the fetus's forehead?
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Yeah, but can it leave a dent on the fetus's forehead?


That's just his father's stamp of approval, from 8 1/2 months in.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll be careful.
 
