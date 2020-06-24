 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Dust in the Wind may reach Kansas   (theatlantic.com) divider line
28
    More: Repeat, Particulate, Dust, tons of dust, Amazon Rainforest, Sahara, Atmosphere, Mineral dust, Atlantic Ocean  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 4:19 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just hope there is enough time for Bruce Willis and a rag-tag team of highly trained NASA janitors to launch and shoot a giant feather duster into this menacing killer dust cloud before it irreparably befouls my armoire.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well shiat, it'll be the most interesting thing since Bob accidentally planted corn in his wheat field.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hold On.....Time to Fight Fire With Fire?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have they reached the point of no return?
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Other articles called it "Godzilla Dust Cloud" which fits a lot better with the 2020 genre.
 
dbeshear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Have they reached the point of no return?


townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Toto, I have a feeling we're not in North Africa anymore.
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will it be at 25 or 6 to 4?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All we can do is carry on
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
eastmountainkustom.comView Full Size

Always loved this image
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's damn annoying. I don't know if I'm imagining it, but the air just feels heavy.

Also there's no sky anymore, just a murky haze. Hmm, I guess this must be what Beijing is like
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HOTY contender right there.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dust cloud plus warm wet air system moving up from the south....

Sounds like a recipe for an interesting storm week.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Hold On.....Time to Fight Fire With Fire?


we'll see how many get it...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Hold On.....Time to Fight Fire With Fire?


Doctors recommend that they don't play the game tonight.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

12349876: Will it be at 25 or 6 to 4?



Forty Six & 2.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Time for the world's breadbasket to turn into a dustbowl again?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.makeagif.com image 320x136]


*goes back in time to shake tiny fist*
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Toto, I have a feeling we're not in North Africa anymore.


No, this is all Toto's fault, biatching about missing the rains in Africa all the damn time. This is Africa's way of saying she's moved on.
 
Victoly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's damn annoying. I don't know if I'm imagining it, but the air just feels heavy.

Also there's no sky anymore, just a murky haze. Hmm, I guess this must be what Beijing is like


Just another summer day in Tucson

Steve Vai - Burnin' Down The Mountain
Youtube CfK01fGxUEw
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: I just hope there is enough time for Bruce Willis and a rag-tag team of highly trained NASA janitors to launch and shoot a giant feather duster into this menacing killer dust cloud before it irreparably befouls my armoire.


Born on wings of steel, perhaps?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People might have to start wearing masks or something
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, Los Angeles yawns
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A-rab dust?  The locals aren't going to like that.  Can't we get them nice white Amurican dust from right here in these United States?  I remember back when Murica was great and we had our own damn dustbowls made right here in the good ol US of A and we didn't have to import none of that fureigner dust either.

/jk -- I'm not that old
//I know Trumplethinskin isn't on Fark.com because he can't read
///but if he was, and he read this post, it would become his latest taking point.
 
