(News 13 Orlando)   Florida Woman demands paternity tests for goats. Florida Man seen sweating nervously   (mynews13.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I spent four long years hewing the wood, stretching the timbers, carefully crafting my boat, but do they call me a great boatbuilder? I sailed the boat, caught tons of fish, fed the multitudes, but do they call me a great fisherman?
Then you fark just one goat...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the goats - Bella, Gigi, Rosie, Zelda and Margoat

Nice.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snl goatboy guide to NBC Wednesdays commercial
Youtube aNlyTDFuag0


I apologize to everyone.   Why has the internet chosen to preserve this?!??!?!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dayner offered to refund the money in exchange for the goats.
She said Hedstrom called police on her for three months straight and has trespassed on her farm.

Jesus lady, take your farking refund and leave the poor woman alone.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still better than that guy who farked the dead dog in front of a daycare.
 
