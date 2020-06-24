 Skip to content
 
Rush to reopen schools worries voters. Honestly, what kind of example for students does "Today's Tom Sawyer" make, anyway?
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll cut to the chase, subs. In the end, it is the enemy within.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rush to reopen schools worries voters.

Why? Are they Dominican?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can carry very few students in a Red Barchetta instead of a bus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let them use wifi to connect to online learning...

Rush - The Spirit Of Radio
Youtube g_QtO0Rhp0w
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You just can't keep coronavirus out of the Limelight.  It has Freewill, too.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I larfed.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nobody really knows what's going to happen. In the end you just have to Roll the Bones.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't wait... it's a dream come true for me. Kids can't social distance, and no teacher or admin has the balls to suspend a kid for taking off a mask.
 
redsquid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This will lead to subdivisions in the high school halls.
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Conform or be cast out.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A majority of American voters now say they're concerned about sending kids back to elementary and high schools this fall

I guess middle school wouldn't have sucked any worse if there was a killer virus.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well, duh...

No, his mind is not for rent
To any god or government
Always hopeful but discontent
He knows changes aren't permanent
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

coronavirus: I can't wait... it's a dream come true for me. Kids can't social distance, and no teacher or admin has the balls to suspend a kid for taking off a mask.


This must just make you all geddy with glee.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have had gen X, and gen Y--Now they will be known as generation YYZ (drum solo).
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The lessons taught in school won't be enough.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey Subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: We have had gen X, and gen Y--Now they will be known as generation YYZ (drum solo).


And it's pronounced "WHY-WHY-ZED" not "WHY-WHY-ZEE"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it weren't for Rush, I'd never remember the name of Don Juan's trusty steed.

/well, that and now Expanse
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just checking their vital signs and temperature should provide an early distant warning. I'd like to see a show of hand how many students think there is a ghost of a chance they contract the virus. In the end you've just got to be in the mood and hope you learn your lessons. Or resist the red tide and  stick it out. This is just malignant narcissism, really.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Sorelian's Ghost: We have had gen X, and gen Y--Now they will be known as generation YYZ (drum solo).

And it's pronounced "WHY-WHY-ZED" not "WHY-WHY-ZEE"


Farking Australians.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Sorelian's Ghost: We have had gen X, and gen Y--Now they will be known as generation YYZ (drum solo).

And it's pronounced "WHY-WHY-ZED" not "WHY-WHY-ZEE"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/I don't see what the problem is. Reopen the schools and let nature take its course. What's the worst that can happen?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They will take care of everything from the words they read to the songs they sing. Even the pictures that bring pleasure to their eyes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All right. It's Saturday night, I have no date, a two-liter bottle of Shasta and my all-Rush mix-tape... Let's rock.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Airplane arms.
https://www.npr.org/2020/06/24/882316​6​41/what-parents-can-learn-from-child-c​are-centers-that-stayed-open-during-lo​ckdowns
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
College is going to be a disaster.

K-12 will be more of a disaster.

But college is going to be a disaster.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

redsquid: This will lead to subdivisions in the high school halls.


What about the shopping malls?
 
tracer03
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: All right. It's Saturday night, I have no date, a two-liter bottle of Shasta and my all-Rush mix-tape... Let's rock.


Get out of my teenage memories, darn you.
/tiny fist
//shaken
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

coronavirus: I can't wait... it's a dream come true for me. Kids can't social distance, and no teacher or admin has the balls to suspend a kid for taking off a mask.


This is hilarious synchronicity. I'm a teacher and I dreamt last night that I walked out and quit because the principal wasn't supporting my attempts to get my students to follow health guidelines. I came back to work when the district fired the principal and replaced him with Patrick Stewart, who threatened to kick the ass of any kid that didn't conform to the rules.
 
JohnKimble
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I talked to my principal this morning to let him know if our school resumes in-person learning this fall semester then I will not be teaching. Online only until we have a vaccine.

His response was that we are planning the school year as if everything is normal but they have no idea what is actually going to happen.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
New Mexico's plan for reopening schools in the fall:

-students and teachers must wear masks in school and on buses
-teachers get their temperatures taken every day, and have to do surveillance testing and contact tracing
-no pep rallies or students in bleachers
-schools operate at 50% capacity, which can be changed by the state as needed on a district basis (from 0% to 100%)

So not a bad plan, but there might be issues enforcing the rules for masks.  Because kids can be little shiats at times.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they teaching music in schools? Because those instruments could be another toy that helps destroy the elder race of man
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dafatone: College is going to be a disaster.

K-12 will be more of a disaster.

But college is going to be a disaster.


Yeah.  The plan for a lot of places is to split up classes, with one group attending one class period with the other showing up the next.  The ones not in the classroom will attend via streaming.  Plus some classes will be 100% online.   All testing will be online.  And a LOT of the administrative staff (advising, registrar) will most likely be working remotely.

Small private schools might be able to make this all work, but I wonder how many positive cases it will take to start shutting down the blg state schools again.

And one change that will probably become permanent (other than online testing) will be the semester ending at Thanksgiving and students not returning until mid-January.  Oh, and say good-bye to Spring Break forever too.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JohnKimble: I talked to my principal this morning to let him know if our school resumes in-person learning this fall semester then I will not be teaching. Online only until we have a vaccine.

His response was that we are planning the school year as if everything is normal but they have no idea what is actually going to happen.


My friend teaches K12 and it looks like they'll be teaching in the classroom to a camera and an empty room if things are still sideways come August.

Things will still be sideways come August.
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just another one of Trump's fly by night ideas
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Minnesota has helpfully offered three possible options for September:

1. All online

2. Half time in-person with classes split Mon./Wed. or Tues./Thurs.

3. Got full time, five days a week.

They won't say which option they will choose... just that they have come up with these three cunning possibilities for parents to try and plan for. Parents are finding this very unhelpful, oddly enough.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I suspect that most if not all districts will say right now, on June 24th, that they are planning on opening fully in the fall.  The problem is that the word "planning" should likely be replaced with the word "hoping" - because there has already been a lot of pushback here (in Illinois) from parents, teachers, and administrators saying that going back to in-person, everyone's there instruction doesn't seem like a good idea.  We'll see how quickly those "plans" change in the coming weeks.

Whether it's a hybrid model, where kids are going every other day, or full remote instruction, school districts need to make sure that THOSE plans are really well-thought out and applicable on day 1 - because we are much more likely to be in that mode.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.