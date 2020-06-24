 Skip to content
(Vice)   Shoes
9
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And purses.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully not condoms
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shoes the Full Version
Youtube wCF3ywukQYA
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Australian Cruella DeVille.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gator is kinda tasty. Reminds me of white fish.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mega Steve: [YouTube video: Shoes the Full Version]


*shakes tiny fist*

It's literally the first thing I think of whenever someone says shoes.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
betch
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lemme borrow that top.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ less than a minute ago  
COVID-19 Spitting Reptiles versus Dolphins with Guns on Their Heads
 
