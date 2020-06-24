 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Putin celebrates "victory" over coronavirus with a military parade. I guess they fought the virus using guns and tanks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 12:20 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Amazing how the Russian numbers are always consistent - 7K-8K new cases every day, 100-200 dead.  You expect that kind of efficiency from the Germans.  Unless they are fudging the numbers, but Russia lying?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nothing distracts the populace, and reminds them of their place, quite like a show of military force
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Amazing how the Russian numbers are always consistent - 7K-8K new cases every day, 100-200 dead.  You expect that kind of efficiency from the Germans.  Unless they are fudging the numbers, but Russia lying?


Yeah russia never lies lulz.

Brazil and chinese numbers are more legit than Russia
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin is trolling Trump. Nothing to see here.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, subby, paraphrasing Joe Stalin: "Guns do solve all problems; No Man, no problem."
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Putin puts forth plans to have the virus fall down an elevator shaft onto some bullets.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Putin is trolling Trump. Nothing to see here.


That's what I was thinking ... "See, "I" can get 'my' military to parade for me...."
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure this administration considered airstrikes on COVID hotspots at some point.

/ can't say I'd be completely surprised if he mentions it publicly
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
well, why the hell didn't we think of that?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.