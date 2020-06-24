 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   What's the world coming to when you can't lower a bunch of six-month-old babies 20ft down a well for some crazy religious ritual? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Sick, Police, Crime, part of the ritual, First Information Report, local media, shocking ritual taking place, Haveri district, common place of worship  
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Baby dunking thread?
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know how a young Mola Ram got his start
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutting the tips of their dicks off still a-okay!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Cutting the tips of their dicks off still a-okay!


Dude, they really farked up your circumcision
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good luck ritual. Their god will take back the children who are unlucky.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we ban religion yet?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: Baby dunking thread?
[media1.tenor.com image 384x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they aren't drowning them like the Baptists do.  the babies don't even go in the water.   they lower them then bring them back up.   baby's first thrill ride, if you will.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby dangling knows no cultural bounds
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It puts the lotion in the basket or else it gets the hose again
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I rtfa.  We need a one world government, a ban on religion, and breeding permits.  Problem solved.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/pretty much all i got
//was gonna post a spud webb pic... *grumble*
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, do you guys want them in a well-regulated militia, or not?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lassie was standing by.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did I know it was India?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooooooh. "Horrific."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What is the fuss? It's right there on the tin.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: culebra: Cutting the tips of their dicks off still a-okay!

Dude, they really farked up your circumcision


Genital mutilation is genital mutilation
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: culebra: Cutting the tips of their dicks off still a-okay!

Dude, they really farked up your circumcision


Try having damaged nerves in your penis that makes orgasms/ejaculaion/procreation almost impossible because you can't hardly feel anything due to botched circumcision. Then get back to me on why mangling genitals without consent is so important after decades of a destroyed sex life.

But hey, we've got to keep those doctors paid, and John Harvey Kellogg got his wish.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

joker420: Can we ban religion yet?


Religion is a farking disease
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They think that's bad? They've never seen drunk uncles towing kids on tubes around the lake.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
