(NBC News)   If police de-escalation techniques aren't Scottish, they're CRAP   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well when ya spend most of your time farking sheep you too would be too busy to beat up citizens
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Scottish training involve Scottish beer and Scottish whisky?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 hours of training a year seems a bit light.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved that SNL bit
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a haggis be deadlier than a bean bag or rubber bullet, though?

/DRTFA, of course.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna be acting all tough and macho while wearing a skirt, now will ya?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they caber toss logs at them like Donkey Kong throws barrels?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop the gun or we will feed you haggis in jail!
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Well when ya spend most of your time farking sheep you too would be too busy to beat up citizens


Still an improvement over what we got now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean treat people like human beings and not start shooting the second you get there? Sounds too crazy to work.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The greatest thing you can do is just talk to somebody".

Most powerful weapon you have is your words.  They can be used for good, or for bad.

People in distress usually just want someone to hear them out, not necessarily solve their problems on the spot.  Just hear them out....
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fine Scottish man in a kilt can de-escalate me any time.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 40 hours of training a year seems a bit light.


Light?  The cut the police budget by x% a year to satisfy the protestors (Defund the Police).  There's no longer any budget for any training!

/better outcomes cost more money, not less
//you get what you pay for
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirzania: A fine Scottish man in a kilt can de-escalate me any time.

[i.pinimg.com image 686x961]


Difficulty: dude probably ate some Haggis before he showed up
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Does the Scottish training involve Scottish beer and Scottish whisky?


Hope not.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Does the Scottish training involve Scottish beer and Scottish whisky?


No, but you get pelted with scotch eggs as part of training.

Waaaaay better than donuts.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would find it much more amusing to comply with law enforcement if their orders came in Scottish Twitter format: https://www.buzzfeed.com/lukebailey/o​o​t-the-nite-aye
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Haggis isn't bad, it's like sausage. Blood sausage is gross however.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: Well when ya spend most of your time farking sheep you too would be too busy to beat up citizens


What? The Scots aren't particularly associated with sheep-shagging.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Forcng the cops to talk, and problem solve, instead of instantly opening fire.

Step 1:  Hire smarter cops who can problem solve beyond 'Have gun.  Everything is a target'.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For this training to be effective, you need cops intelligent enough to be willing to use it.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The firehoses will be filled with IronBru instead of water.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Haggis isn't bad, it's like sausage. Blood sausage is gross however.


Blood sausage is a courtesy vehicle to keep people from eating the mustard straight from the jar.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Does the Scottish training involve Scottish beer and Scottish whisky?


It involves Scottish language. It stuns the subject rendering him completely helpless.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

awruk!: Albert911emt: Does the Scottish training involve Scottish beer and Scottish whisky?

It involves Scottish language. It stuns the subject rendering him completely helpless.


It's more humane than Vogon poetry.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: cman: Well when ya spend most of your time farking sheep you too would be too busy to beat up citizens

What? The Scots aren't particularly associated with sheep-shagging.


The whole reason they wear kilts is because sheep can hear a zipper from miles away.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: Well when ya spend most of your time farking sheep you too would be too busy to beat up citizens


That's Wales.

Also, if a Scottish policeman can deal with whatever the collective noun for neds is without smashing in the heads of the wee shiates, he can handle a non mask wearing real murcan.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Moments later, "the baby goes over the edge," he said afterward, "and we end up being forced to shoot."

Why?
Why did you shoot the guy?
Was he still a threat to the child?
Is he not eligible for a trial and mental health evaluation?

Is is your job to execute people?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: For this training to be effective, you need cops intelligent enough to be willing to use it.


Sure.  To get this higher quality of cop, you need to convince people who are smart enough to qualify for other jobs to be a police officer.  One way to do so is to increase pay.  Yet another reason that "Defund the Police" is counterproductive.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I think where the troops tend to not agree with that is when somebody's shooting at you and trying to take your life," he said.

There's part of your f*cking problem. They aren't troops, they're civil servants. The military mentality in police departments needs to stop. They should never hire former military as a police officer. As for those hired that were not military vets, most of them are wannabe soldiers that are too chicken shiat to join or they were former military that couldn't hack it and still wanted to act like they were military.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 400x225]


"Head!! Move!! NOW!!"
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kirzania: A fine Scottish man in a kilt can de-escalate me any time.

[i.pinimg.com image 686x961]


Just like Rab
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Scottish technique; kill or be kilt.
 
wee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Swiss Colony: The Scots aren't particularly associated with sheep-shagging.


Why do Scotsmen wear kilts?

Sheep run at the sound of a zipper.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

runwiz: Scottish technique; kill or be kilt.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
