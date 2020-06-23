 Skip to content
(KTVZ Bend)   "I roundly reject the notion we're somehow in the way of reform" claims man who is trying to stop reform   (ktvz.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It's not that we oppose reform, but simply the direction. We would be far happier if there were no police oversight, all investigations into accountability were handled in house, and if the annual budget were put into an offshore account...lemmee see, I got the number right here..."
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But, he added, the bills have some "very obvious and unworkable mechanisms" and that it "seems to me like they really rushed into this."

These issues have been present for generations. Giving you the authority to police yourselves hasn't worked even the slightest bit. So now you don't get a seat at the table.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're not standing in the way, we just oppose some of the unworkable measures in the 6 proposed bills.

Can you be more specific?

*General handwaving at all 6 bills* those measures, the ones on this oversight thing.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark you, cop.
 
culebra
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since they are unwilling or unable to reform themselves the legislature will have to impose reform. Life as a public servant.
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your "union" makes Americans less safe.  It does this deliberately and intentionally.

F*ck your "union".
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Oh hey now, waaaaaait just a minute, we shouldn't stop killing black people quite so fast, let's have a think about this and collect some data for awhile!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DRTFA but: GFY.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah and rapists want more laws against rape. Sure bro
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It is time for us to go ahead and initiate these reforms," Manning said. "The people demand it."

Damn right. fark the cops and their unions. They work for us and need to play by our rules.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh so you don't want to stand in the way of reform. Cool, cool. Stand aside, then. Be out of the way. Thanks.
 
