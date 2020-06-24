 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Smashing another record in Florida. New York hit this level at the end of March after being shut down for a week, can't wait to see how this turns out   (local10.com) divider line
deadsanta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Call your grandparents and say goodbye, farkers.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So many tests are being conducted that people don't even know what's going on.

We got another one over here! The young man is 10 years old! He's got the sniffles. He'll recover in about 15 minutes. That's a case!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know what?  I just don't care anymore.

I've been in my house for 3 1/2 months.  I haven't been itching to get a haircut or attend a party or topple a statue.  I don't leave the house without a mask and clean and disinfect when I come back home when I do have to run for essentials.  Screw 'em.  I'll stock up for another 3 months and let this burn out.

Stupid games, stupid prizes.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We are on a similar trajectory here in TX. Our (R) governor has come out and said, "please wear masks, you guuuuys, pleeeeeease," after previously overruling city non-essential business shutdown orders.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Normally we would go to Florida for vacation in September.

But Desantis has made that an easy choice for us. Now he's upset at the ICU numbers because not everyone in the ICU has COVID-19.

What an absolutely worthless governor.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: You know what?  I just don't care anymore.

I've been in my house for 3 1/2 months.  I haven't been itching to get a haircut or attend a party or topple a statue.  I don't leave the house without a mask and clean and disinfect when I come back home when I do have to run for essentials.  Screw 'em.  I'll stock up for another 3 months and let this burn out.

Stupid games, stupid prizes.


it's not going to burn out
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So many tests are being conducted that people don't even know what's going on.

We got another one over here! The young man is 10 years old! He's got the sniffles. He'll recover in about 15 minutes. That's a case!


"The increased tests in the state of Florida began in the middle of May. The increased numbers did not begin until two to three weeks later. If [the spike] was just due to increased numbers, we would have immediately seen an increased number of positive test results in the middle of May and that was not the case," said Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. "So we are seeing the increased numbers now because there's more virus going around." Source
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheraTx: AngryDragon: You know what?  I just don't care anymore.

I've been in my house for 3 1/2 months.  I haven't been itching to get a haircut or attend a party or topple a statue.  I don't leave the house without a mask and clean and disinfect when I come back home when I do have to run for essentials.  Screw 'em.  I'll stock up for another 3 months and let this burn out.

Stupid games, stupid prizes.

it's not going to burn out


Yeah, we seem determined fo make sure that's the case.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Call your grandparents and say goodbye, farkers.


Our grandparents?! You might be surprised to know a helluva lot of us are that age, and older.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Misch: Parthenogenetic: When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So many tests are being conducted that people don't even know what's going on.

We got another one over here! The young man is 10 years old! He's got the sniffles. He'll recover in about 15 minutes. That's a case!

"The increased tests in the state of Florida began in the middle of May. The increased numbers did not begin until two to three weeks later. If [the spike] was just due to increased numbers, we would have immediately seen an increased number of positive test results in the middle of May and that was not the case," said Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. "So we are seeing the increased numbers now because there's more virus going around." Source


Well lah dee dah!

Dr. JUAN Dumbass (*snort*) can lecture us from his ivory tower in John Hopkin. Maybe he should visit the Great State of Florida to see how Real Americans manage the Kung Flu!

/ s
// obviously - https://www.hopkinsallchildrens.org​/Fi​nd-A-Doctor/Practitioner-Details/Juan-​-Antonio--Dumois
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Call your grandparents and say goodbye, farkers.


Joke's on you, my grandparents are already dead.
I've stopped caring about the numbers. The fight is over. The 'rona won. We lost. DeSantis is a goddamn idiot. Our Commissioner of Agriculture is sick of the governor's sh*t. DeSantis refuses to do anything for fear of upsetting the orange one.
It's sad to watch, but hopefully this will help give Democrats a 50-50 split in the Florida Legislature. Get some adults in the room.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The state is now up to 109,014 confirmed cases and 3,281 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

...and that doesn't count pneumonia deaths.  By Florida standards, there would be no HIV/AIDS deaths, only pneumonia, tuberculosis, flu, fungal infection, yeast infection and cancer deaths.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheraTx: AngryDragon: You know what?  I just don't care anymore.

I've been in my house for 3 1/2 months.  I haven't been itching to get a haircut or attend a party or topple a statue.  I don't leave the house without a mask and clean and disinfect when I come back home when I do have to run for essentials.  Screw 'em.  I'll stock up for another 3 months and let this burn out.

Stupid games, stupid prizes.

it's not going to burn out


It's not going to burn out, but we could have had a decline in case counts similar to Europe's if people would just wear masks indoors and avoid mass gatherings.
 
Krashash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Making the wearing of masks political is just the stupidest farking thing.  I'm just floored by it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: It's not going to burn out, but we could have had a decline in case counts similar to Europe's if people would just wear masks indoors and avoid mass gatherings.


MUH FREEDUMBS!!!!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are these numbers based on what the state will allow to be reported or what the real numbers are?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It would be nice to get an accurate count of the people who have already had it.  A bunch of us have probably had it, but they are being weasily when i ask antibody tests with every excuse they can think about as to why I shouldn't get one.  My parents have both probably had it.  I've probably had it.  My last grandparent passed in 1998.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Are these numbers based on what the state will allow to be reported or what the real numbers are?


State approved numbers.

Which means the real numbers are even worse. You can tell it's bad when Desantis tries every possible trick to hide the numbers and it's not working.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank you Florida Man! What would we do without you?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/When they said "Wear a mask" I don't think you quite understood what they meant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So many tests are being conducted that people don't even know what's going on.

We got another one over here! The young man is 10 years old! He's got the sniffles. He'll recover in about 15 minutes. That's a case!


Soon every other kid on that young man's block will also have the sniffles. The old people whose lawns those kids mow for spending money? Yeah, they might end up with something a bit worse than the sniffles. Leave it to Trump to not understand that, and I hope Pickle coughs on him.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll say it again...

When all of those people from NY/NJ/CONN decided to escape their area and bring this here, I knew this would happen.

People were renting out apartments for 10k a month to these people so they could escape the NE and have some freedumbs.

Well once everything started opening up, those same people crowded into bars and restaurants.

So as we usually say down here right after Easter....TAKE 95 NORTH AND GO BACK!!!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Several cities have said they will mandate masks everywhere in public, an order that is causing confusion among residents.

Everybody sane: Wear a mask!

Covidiot: Uh...

Everybody sane: WEAR A MASK!

Covidiot: But I don't think you can force...

Everybody sane: Just wear a goddamn mask!

Covidiot: The 'rona is a conspiracy by Bill Gates and Soros to inject everyone with tracking chips.

Everybody sane: Over 120,000 people have died! Wear a mask!

Covidiot: I don't know anyone who died. I heard it's just a cold.

Everybody sane: WEAR! A! FARKING! MASK!

Covidiot: The president doesn't wear a mask. If it's good enough him...

Everybody sane: The president is an idiot. Put on the goddamn mask!

Covidiot: The constitution says...

Everybody driven insane: AAEEEERRRGGHHUGGH!

Covidiot: What's their problem? <Cough>


/It only causes confusion if you're a moron
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it wasn't for innocent people dying from this shiat, I'd say fark 'em, and I WILL say fark Ron DeSantis.

That asshole Dotard ball gargler held a press conference a month ago bragging about his COVID-19 handling, all the while knowing he was fudging the numbers and lying about it all.  Pence stood right behind him while he did it.

I hope the little shiat catches it himself.

Because of assholes like him, and people who just will not protect themselves and others, America is 1.3 million cases ahead of any other country.

We are a shiathole country, a laughing stock, a caravan of disease.
 
