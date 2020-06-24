 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Yesterday the US had the 3rd highest number of new COVID-19 cases. Reopening continues in most states   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Fail, Donald Trump, third-highest total of new cases, President Trump, Mr. Trump, new coronavirus cases, United States, New York City Marathon, New York Times database  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't wait for Trump's wailing when other countries enact travel bans with America.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
assets.amuniversal.comView Full Size
assets.amuniversal.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're number one! We're number one!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
no its increased testing
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump the murderer. Same with Blix. And Fox news. And red states governors.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I may be just a simple country epidemiologist, but that seems a bad idea.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark stay at home forever brigade will be out in full force in this thread.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Trump the murderer. Same with Blix. And Fox news. And red states governors.


And anyone who still supports them despite all evidence showing that these people are a danger to the nation's health.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the same day that Texas recorded a record spike, Trump announced an end to federal support for Texas testing.

There's deplorable, and then there's stupid to the point of treasonous.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade will be out in full force in this thread.


Yes, please stay at home. In your case, so that you don't procreate.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade will be out in full force in this thread.


Well if you'd listened to them three months ago, forever would be ending right about now. But here you are.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade


Ie: The people who listen to people whose line of work is studying viruses rather than the people who get their medical advice from right-wing hacks?

If people were taking this more seriously, more people would feel more comfortable going outside and trying to get this economy going. Sadly that's not the case.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade

Ie: The people who listen to people whose line of work is studying viruses rather than the people who get their medical advice from right-wing hacks?

If people were taking this more seriously, more people would feel more comfortable going outside and trying to get this economy going. Sadly that's not the case.


But mah freedumz !!!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I can't wait for Trump's wailing when other countries enact travel bans with America.


It's already beginning.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/wo​r​ld/europe/coronavirus-EU-American-trav​el-ban.html
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade will be out in full force in this thread.


Fark "this is fine" brigade has already arrived and begun digging fortifications, I see.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, it's still a podium finish.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade will be out in full force in this thread.

Fark "this is fine" brigade has already arrived and begun digging fortifications, I see.


I'm sure going to feel super owned when the "this is fine" brigade starts dying in massive numbers.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Many due to the rectal sphincters like this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade will be out in full force in this thread.


Some states are partially re-opening because they got their shiat under control early, mandated restrictions, and people are (largely) being smart, and they haven't seen any spikes. I have no problem with this.

Places like Texas and Arizona apparently decided to Leroy Jenkins their re-openings and hope the virus would go away by magic, and now not only are a lot of people dying, but given that viruses don't respect state lines they're ruining it for everyone else.

(8/10, nice implicit false dichotomy)
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TBH, the places that are seeing the spikes in cases should be locked down and quarantined again. The places that aren't seeing spikes or rises in cases, OTOH, should continue to reopen while simultaneously barring entry to anyone who has been to one of the places with recurring outbreaks.

To me, it makes no sense to shut down areas with consistently rock-bottom numbers because a man in Brazil Arizona is coughing. State border checkpoints with mandatory testing and 2-week quarantine on entry (or until your results come back negative).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

i_dig_chicks: Fark stay at home forever brigade will be out in full force in this thread.


So will be the plague rat brigade that are the reason we now need to stay home longer. Thanks, doodz. Hope YUR FREEDUMS to get haircuts were worth it.
 
