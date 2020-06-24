 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1997, the U.S. Air Force reported that absolutely nothing happened, so go home now, there's nothing to see here   (history.com) divider line
31
    More: Vintage, Unidentified flying object, UFO believers, Project Blue Book, U.S. Air Force officials, Green fireballs, strange events of early July, J. Allen Hynek, conspiracy theories  
•       •       •

1344 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the document stated definitively that there was no Pentagon evidence that any kind of life form was found in the Roswell area in connection with the reported UFO sightings, and that the "bodies" recovered were not aliens but dummies used in parachute tests conducted in the region.

Mama doesn't raise no dummy, but the military apparently does.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sreetlight.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The history channel is such a joke
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: the document stated definitively that there was no Pentagon evidence that any kind of life form was found in the Roswell area in connection with the reported UFO sightings, and that the "bodies" recovered were not aliens but dummies used in parachute tests conducted in the region.

Mama doesn't raise no dummy, but the military apparently does.


Yes, it's much more plausible that they recovered dead aliens.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i have been telling you gang of idiots for years.

///told ya so
 
skinude1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Obviously....
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
wait
 
btraz70
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm a big boy, I can take it.  Just tell the truth already
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The history channel is such a joke


remember when TLC was about learning?

Now it's The LittlePeople Channel.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As cool as it would be to have alien contact. It isn't going to happen in the entire existence of humanity. Possibly eons after the earth no longer is capable of sustained life and any life that it once supported long gone an alien species may find earth.

Facts are the odds of alien life across the entire Galaxy, not to mention universe is nearly guaranteed, the odds of one finding another however is so close to zero it may as well be. 250 billion stars to search is a near insurmountable number.

Plus this is all a simulation anyway.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you had civilization-ending evidence of something, evidence that was easily moved, would you keep it in the place where every crackpot in the country suspects that it is?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm smart enough to know a few things:

Generals are not stupid.
This information has kept people busy for decades.
People always look in the wrong place.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project​_​Mogul#Roswell_incident

Consequence of not being able to get decent overhead photography of the largest nation of the time, the USSR.

Project Mogul developed into Project Moby Dick and Project Genetrix, and we also developed the U-2 spy plane in order to get decent photographs because the balloon-based programs simply couldn't consistently supply images from the heart of the Soviet Union.

All of which was made largely unnecessary once the Corona satellites started working in the early 1960's.

In the mean time, the Air Force had to come up with cover stories that were plausible, like Alien flying saucers crash-landing in the desert, swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus, Edgar ran off with an old girlfriend, that sort of thing.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm smart enough to know a few things:

Generals are not stupid.
This information has kept people busy for decades.
People always look in the wrong place.


Well, duh.

It was an attempt to distract from a top secret aerial surveillance program, designed to provide coverage of the USSR during the hot air-war portion of the Cold War.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air-to-​a​ir_combat_losses_between_the_Soviet_Un​ion_and_the_United_States#Cold_War
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weird how in an age almost when everyone has a camera in their pocket, you don't see any new pictures of UFOs, just blurry junk from the '50s and '60s.
 
redly1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
June... July....what's the difference
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [media.makeameme.org image 800x450]

"Please remain calm."
Damn, I miss that show.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: If you had civilization-ending evidence of something, evidence that was easily moved, would you keep it in the place where every crackpot in the country suspects that it is?


Why would contact with aliens necessarily be "civilization ending"?

Setting aside the fact that physical visitation is simply never going to happen because interstellar distances are so vast, why would a scenario like Independence Day or War of the Worlds (minus the happy endings) be more likely than E.T. or Close Encounters?

Even looking back to our own history, colonization rarely results in *LESS* civilization.  Hunter-gatherer societies generally get dragged into the "civilized world" whether they like it or not, and pre-technological civilizations end up benefiting in the long run.  You can argue that it comes often at a great cost in lives, but that's not *ALWAYS* true, and in any event, I don't think anyone whose ancestors from 300 years ago were hunter-gatherers would like to trade places with them.

Certainly I wouldn't, and I'm interested in how they lived.

So yeah, I can see upheaval.   I can see a lot of death, possibly.   But the end of civilization?  Not bloody likely.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

natazha: Weird how in an age almost when everyone has a camera in their pocket, you don't see any new pictures of UFOs, just blurry junk from the '50s and '60s.


There's an XKCD for that:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: lolmao500: The history channel is such a joke

remember when TLC was about learning?

Now it's The LittlePeople Channel.


Yeah, well it went downhill fast after Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes died.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Plus this is all a simulation anyway.


As in the Matrix, or the Kobayashi Maru?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm smart enough to know a few things:

Generals are not stupid.
This information has kept people busy for decades.
People always look in the wrong place.



Minor correction: People always look in the last place.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: FleshFlapps: Plus this is all a simulation anyway.

As in the Matrix, or the Kobayashi Maru?


More like the Sims.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
shortlist.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of the most widely known traits of the supposed "aliens" found at Roswell is that they are small, child sized creatures.  So of course the Air Force trotted out six foot plus tall crash dummies as "proof" there were no aliens.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1997...nothing did happen...now in 1947...different story.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: As cool as it would be to have alien contact. It isn't going to happen in the entire existence of humanity. Possibly eons after the earth no longer is capable of sustained life and any life that it once supported long gone an alien species may find earth.

Facts are the odds of alien life across the entire Galaxy, not to mention universe is nearly guaranteed, the odds of one finding another however is so close to zero it may as well be. 250 billion stars to search is a near insurmountable number.

Plus this is all a simulation anyway.


IDK, humanity will probably meet up with aliens of some form or another in the future.  Give it another 500 years or so and spaceships will probably be more or less self sustaining space stations capable of moving around.  Pack one of those with a bunch or religious nut jobs or some other sort of cult and they'll probably shoot for Alpha Centauri

... where there distant descendants will probably be all like "fark this shiat, let's just stay here and use the local resources" fast forward another thousand years and their descendants will have enough lunatics to fill another spaceship headed off to another solar system, or two etc...

I say probably cause it all depends on what happens in the next few centuries.  If civilization collapses and we go back to the stone age... well, getting out of that ain't going to be easy next time, we've already mined a bunch of the readily available resources.  If we build up an actual presence in our solar system... it's inevitable that we'll eventually send a bunch of loonies off to distant stars.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Great_Milenko: One of the most widely known traits of the supposed "aliens" found at Roswell is that they are small, child sized creatures.  So of course the Air Force trotted out six foot plus tall crash dummies as "proof" there were no aliens.


And the fact that those aliens only seem to be interested in anally probing inebriated rednecks is just icing on the cake.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: lolmao500: The history channel is such a joke

remember when TLC was about learning?

Now it's The LittlePeople Channel.


I remember pre-Crisis TLC having lots of UFO docs.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.