(Al Jazeera)   Best Korea suspends plans for complete and utter asskicking   (aljazeera.com)
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Come at me bro."
"No."
"I'm posturing."
"F*ck off."
"We're going to destroy you."
"Eat my dick."
"My sister is in on this now, all 80 lbs of it, she's gonna kick your ass."
"Fine. SHE can eat my dick."
"I feel like this used to be more fun."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. What aid packages did they get this time?
 
GansoBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beat me to it. Much better headline, too!
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Kim Jong Undead is appearing by video conference now, is he? Mmmm hmmmmm.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: So Kim Jong Undead is appearing by video conference now, is he? Mmmm hmmmmm.


Well, he definitely has Max headroom...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim Jong is being merciful
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The committee members "took stock of the prevailing situation"

Thinking it went something like this:

"Yo Kim, we'd get our asses handed to us"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB


I heard that north korean defectors that were in special forces said their training was crazy like swim 20-30 miles in open ocean was no big deal for them
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know they had a plan for one. Their threats are now so common and meaningless that we don't even notice them anymore.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting.  Maybe Phat Boi ain't actually dead yet, and just had to crawl out ut of bed to keep shiat from escalating *too* much.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB


Yep. This is classic, North Korea-style brinksmanship playing out. Pyongyang knows full well that they don't have the resources to sustain an offensive for more than a day, and that the resulting counterattack would cause extreme damage to their regime. A regime, for that matter, whose continuation depends on appearing strong. When you justify hoarding the country's resources "because we keep you safe from outsiders," starting a fight and getting steamrolled does not endear you to your populace.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: I didn't even know they had a plan for one. Their threats are now so common and meaningless that we don't even notice them anymore.


I noticed it and paid serious attention to it. Not because it was a threat, but because it was made by his sister

For me at least the was a serious WTF moment. Dictators rely upon their projection of military might to maintain authority, so why the fark would he let his sister call the shots and make the threats?

Makes me think that lil Kim died and the guy they have right now is a body double
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB


Someone here on Fark explained that their university protestors are farking super hard-ass, too.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: stuhayes2010: My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB

Someone here on Fark explained that their university protestors are farking super hard-ass, too.


Dude, they inhale tear gas at parties to get a buzz while shooting rubber bullets at each other point blank
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plans by defector-led groups in South Korea to fly propaganda leaflets across the border.

A much better plan would be to have some custom printed rolls of toilet paper, with pro-South Korea slogans on them, and air drop those all over North Korea. Once they get a feel for some quality toilet paper Kimmy Boy will either not be in power much longer or a sizable chunk of his country will have fled.

Peace Through Softer Bung Holes!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB


Yes they have some pretty intense training and dudes, but with forced conscription in the north add in with starvation and promise of a better life if they win plus the generals don't care about the lives of the people they're commanding and will just throw wave after wave at these well trained guys and all the training in the world doesn't matter.

North korea has over 7.5 million troops.  South is only 465,000 thousandish troops.  So every 1 well trained soldier would have to kill 16 of them.

Just like the seige of leningrad well trained experienced troops doesn't really mean anything when you have starving troops whose commanders are willing to throw every single one of them away for a victory.  Russia lost over 3 million troops to Germany's 600k.

What I'm getting at is in a war of attrition, the skill and training doesn't matter when one side can just throw wave after wave and tire them out.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have another cigarette chubby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dkulprit: North korea has over 7.5 million troops. South is only 465,000 thousandish troops. So every 1 well trained soldier would have to kill 16 of them.

Just like the seige of leningrad well trained experienced troops doesn't really mean anything when you have starving troops whose commanders are willing to throw every single one of them away for a victory. Russia lost over 3 million troops to Germany's 600k.

What I'm getting at is in a war of attrition, the skill and training doesn't matter when one side can just throw wave after wave and tire them out.


We aren't talking about a war of bayonet duels. Antipersonnel weapons have advanced dazzlingly since 1944.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dkulprit: stuhayes2010: My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB

Yes they have some pretty intense training and dudes, but with forced conscription in the north add in with starvation and promise of a better life if they win plus the generals don't care about the lives of the people they're commanding and will just throw wave after wave at these well trained guys and all the training in the world doesn't matter.

North korea has over 7.5 million troops.  South is only 465,000 thousandish troops.  So every 1 well trained soldier would have to kill 16 of them.

Just like the seige of leningrad well trained experienced troops doesn't really mean anything when you have starving troops whose commanders are willing to throw every single one of them away for a victory.  Russia lost over 3 million troops to Germany's 600k.

What I'm getting at is in a war of attrition, the skill and training doesn't matter when one side can just throw wave after wave and tire them out.


But I thought that's why we had troops stationed over there?

I mean I know why. It was to establish a presence as a military superpower after the Korean War. But since we're there, I mean...?

Trump wants to pull our troops out of South Korea. Why? That would be like giving up the best seat on the couch to your stupid, annoying sister. If South Korea wants us out, then we have to go. But I don't think they do.

Kim's got nuclear weapons and he ain't afraid to use em. Hes got an underground bunker and plenty of hoes. When, and if he emerges, he can head to Russia. Of course, they might be a little mad about the fallout, but they're used to irradiating their own people. They'll let him in because he has money.

So how do we fix this? Do we keep sending them supplies, only for 'Lil Kim to keep hoarding it?

I don't understand why this shiat hasn't been resolved yet. Is it because of their close proximity to Russia? If that's the case, we need our troops to stay put. Russia is currently now back to being our enemy. We keep them out of one of the Koreas, we keep our interests secure.
------

Trump is so goddamned obviously a Russian agent. And we're continuously gaslit into believing he's just your average fool, and there's nothing we can do about it because, "America has spoken!"

Trump should have never been president, much less allowed to run for it.

How corrupt is our government? Why didn't we nip this shiat in the bud when it first started happening?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Kim was just throwing a hissy fit. Someone probably ate his last Chinese knock off Snickers bar
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: stuhayes2010: My Dad was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.  He told me the south Korean army was full of the toughest guys he'd ever met.  Training constantly, training that would kill an US soldier (stuff like carrying immense weights and duck walking for miles), sleeping outside with no covers (not for one night, always sleeping outside), etc.

/CSB

Someone here on Fark explained that their university protestors are farking super hard-ass, too.


Because a lot of them have already done their mandatory 2 years military service.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
