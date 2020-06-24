 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   With all the protests and unrest going on, it's only a matter of time before thousands of BLM protesters comedown with coronavirus, right? RIGHT?   (nypost.com) divider line
63
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're there any large jumps from the Ozark party back in the end of May?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.


It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be pretty gotdamn hilarious if there's no perceivable spike from the protests, because of masks, or better yet, because of certain places shutting down all testing and tracking to make themselves look better.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: It'll be pretty gotdamn hilarious if there's no perceivable spike from the protests, because of masks, or better yet, because of certain places shutting down all testing and tracking to make themselves look better.


Or because, as the evidence is starting to suggest, the virus spreads much more readily indoors than outdoors.

By the way, is anybody aware of any large indoor events recently where precautions like masks or social distancing were not taken?
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: By the way, is anybody aware of any large indoor events recently where precautions like masks or social distancing were not taken?


I hear they tried to have one in Tulsa but almost nobody showed.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?


People were told not to wear N95 or medical masks because they were needed for medical personnel.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Squid_for_Brains: It'll be pretty gotdamn hilarious if there's no perceivable spike from the protests, because of masks, or better yet, because of certain places shutting down all testing and tracking to make themselves look better.

Or because, as the evidence is starting to suggest, the virus spreads much more readily indoors than outdoors.

By the way, is anybody aware of any large indoor events recently where precautions like masks or social distancing were not taken?


Your mom's house.

/sorry, couldn't resist.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

People were told not to wear N95 or medical masks because they were needed for medical personnel.


Which was a huge mistake, imo.  We should have been wearing them back in March.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: We're there any large jumps from the Ozark party back in the end of May?


I don't think so. Nor from the Rabbi's funeral in Brooklyn around the same time.

Perhaps being outside is a major factor affecting transmission.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.


But masks are not 100% effective, so chessmate, liberal!

-signed, the fark frog brigade
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmmm...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

People were told not to wear N95 or medical masks because they were needed for medical personnel.

Which was a huge mistake, imo.  We should have been wearing them back in March.


Maybe some sort of administration should have stockpiled them. Maybe someone should have come up with a plan to handle situations like this.

Who knew governmenting could be so complicated?
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Squid_for_Brains: It'll be pretty gotdamn hilarious if there's no perceivable spike from the protests, because of masks, or better yet, because of certain places shutting down all testing and tracking to make themselves look better.

Or because, as the evidence is starting to suggest, the virus spreads much more readily indoors than outdoors.

By the way, is anybody aware of any large indoor events recently where precautions like masks or social distancing were not taken?


Trump's Tulsa rally? Oh wait you said large... so that wouldn't fit the bill.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess trying to protect yourself from tear gas is also effective in COVID protection.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what has led to the spike in coronavirus cases?

/oh, right, sorry Trump and the NYPost say there isn't any. Carry on
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

People were told not to wear N95 or medical masks because they were needed for medical personnel.

Which was a huge mistake, imo.  We should have been wearing them back in March.


True, but the only way we could have done that is if we had massively ramped up production of masks at the first sign of trouble.  Which would have only happened if this country had competent leadership that cared about the well-being of its citizens.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.


Masks might be even more effective than we knew.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: So what has led to the spike in coronavirus cases?

/oh, right, sorry Trump and the NYPost say there isn't any. Carry on


The red states re-opening with no precautions. See also: Florida and Texas
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wearing masks, and largely protesting outside.  Now if they were not wearing masks, and storming the insides of government buildings to go yell at cops, while armed, that would be a different story.
 
Pincy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?


Ya, I am still puzzled about the don't wear masks advice as well. Talk about dropping the ball. And it allows idiots like Trump to still convince his followers that they aren't needed
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So the article states that the infection rate was offset by more people staying home to avoid the crazy.

So what actually happened is that potential cases simply moved to a more specific group.  They're not saying the protests didn't cause spread.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: So what has led to the spike in coronavirus cases?

/oh, right, sorry Trump and the NYPost say there isn't any. Carry on


It appears that the spikes were caused by Governors re-opening businesses too quickly.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's weird that being in a bar with a dozen people seems to be more dangerous than being outside with thousands, but that's how the virus rolls.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pincy: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

Ya, I am still puzzled about the don't wear masks advice as well. Talk about dropping the ball. And it allows idiots like Trump to still convince his followers that they aren't needed


Because there weren't enough masks for everyone and the ones that were available were needed for essential health care personnel.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?


Initially they advised against masks because of a PPE shortage and they saw what the masses did with toilet paper.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: enry: We're there any large jumps from the Ozark party back in the end of May?

I don't think so. Nor from the Rabbi's funeral in Brooklyn around the same time.

Perhaps being outside is a major factor affecting transmission.


It is a major factor, the Epidemiologist Community studying COVID-19 has been claiming that outdoor transmission appears to be a non-factor for a few weeks now. It's indoor, poorly ventilated areas that are the biggest risk for transmission.

From a quick google on the Lake of the Ozarks bash, it appears there actually was at least one infected person known to be in attendance, but no spike in infections was recorded. Which is in line with the current thinking on outdoor events

Fortunately, Trump Rallies are indoor affairs, and those idiots think wearing a mask makes them un-American commies, so we can still sit back, eat popcorn and watch the Trump Show kill it's base with the Rona
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.


Indeed. It's a different story
altogether.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wearing masks, and largely protesting outside.  Now if they were not wearing masks, and storming the insides of government buildings to go yell at cops, while armed, that would be a different story.


Seems to me multiple factors
1) proximity
2) outside versus circulated air
3) masks
4) duration of time you are close to a source
5) shouting/yelling/talking (all increase risk)

Moving around, outdoors with masks might be relatively low risk.  Also, the profile of people marching might be indicative of people who were being careful before a march/protest so as less likely to be carriers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not if they wear masks and social distance when they march, as many do.

Another theory is that sunlight and Vitamin D help to destroy the virus and protect against infection, although the youth, healthiness, and physical activity of radicals and dissenters must also play a role versus the obesity and poor health of the apathetic, elderly shut-in population.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pincy: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

Ya, I am still puzzled about the don't wear masks advice as well. Talk about dropping the ball. And it allows idiots like Trump to still convince his followers that they aren't needed


My covid truther family members pull that one on me. "But they said masks didn't work! Now they work? More "science" bullshiat!"

Yeah well that's how science works - you change your view when confronted with new evide-

"IT'S ALL BULLshiat!"
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pincy: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

Ya, I am still puzzled about the don't wear masks advice as well. Talk about dropping the ball. And it allows idiots like Trump to still convince his followers that they aren't needed


it's a good life lesson encourages you to think for yourself next time maybe
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?


It's no mystery.  Between FEMA stealing large shipments, and vendors holding smaller shipments for governments and hospitals, retailers didn't have enough (and vendors like Grainger, Uline and McMaster-Carr do not have any at all available for sale).  So to avoid riots, the CDC and the states advised against ordinary consumer use.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am tempted to blue tack a Kleenex (TM) tissue to the tip of my nose as a satiric and scientific statement.

I saw a study that says one lawyer of paper towel blocks 20% of the virus in lab tests, while two layers of paper towels block 40%, compaed to 99%, 95% and 90% of industrial and surgical masks.

If a tissue can block 1%, isn't that still better than no mask, at 0% effective blockage?

But why should I go with 1% for yuks, when I can go with 90% or more just as easily and almost as cheaply?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

People were told not to wear N95 or medical masks because they were needed for medical personnel.

Which was a huge mistake, imo.  We should have been wearing them back in March.


Yes, but it was even more important for medical personnel and first responders to be wearing them, and if 300,000,000 other people descent on the limited supply like locusts there wouldn't have been any left for those who needed them most.

/Medical personnel without masks would all be super-spreaders.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rcain: gilgigamesh: enry: We're there any large jumps from the Ozark party back in the end of May?

I don't think so. Nor from the Rabbi's funeral in Brooklyn around the same time.

Perhaps being outside is a major factor affecting transmission.

It is a major factor, the Epidemiologist Community studying COVID-19 has been claiming that outdoor transmission appears to be a non-factor for a few weeks now. It's indoor, poorly ventilated areas that are the biggest risk for transmission.

From a quick google on the Lake of the Ozarks bash, it appears there actually was at least one infected person known to be in attendance, but no spike in infections was recorded. Which is in line with the current thinking on outdoor events

Fortunately, Trump Rallies are indoor affairs, and those idiots think wearing a mask makes them un-American commies, so we can still sit back, eat popcorn and watch the Trump Show kill it's base with the Rona


I wonder if masks are much of a factor outdoors.  The Ozarks example seems to indicate otherwise.  Also, the rabbi funeral a couple of months ago had 100,000 people in the street, bunched together, almost no masks.  Didn't cause an uptick.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?


Pretty simple answer.  The initial recommendation for the public to not wear masks was entirely due to the fear that the public would snap up all the masks, and there would be a shortage for first responders/medical professionals.

Once the fear of a shortage of masks was past, the directive changed to "everyone should wear one".

\offer not valid if listening to Donnie or one of his minions
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Clarence Brown: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

People were told not to wear N95 or medical masks because they were needed for medical personnel.

Which was a huge mistake, imo.  We should have been wearing them back in March.


People tried, but there was a massive back order on professionally made masks, and anything medical grade was reserved for health care workers. It wasn't hard to read between the lines of "The public doesn't need masks to avoid exposure to this virus, and please don't buy them because medics need masks to avoid exposure to this virus." The run on the market started early.

Of course, even though supply has finally caught up with demand and everyone's being advised to wear them, I keep seeing huge clusters of unmasked and undistancing idiots loitering in front of every restaurant and bar. It isn't just a Republican thing spurred on by President Tweetypoops refusing to wear a mask. The usual bunch of self-absorbed dummies who think they're indestructable were never going to wear them, which is why so many mayors and governors had to pass mandatory mask-wearing policies instead of being able to just depend on the common sense of the public.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Byno: HugeMistake: By the way, is anybody aware of any large indoor events recently where precautions like masks or social distancing were not taken?

I hear they tried to have one in Tulsa but almost nobody showed.


Hey, at least republicans were social distancing for once...
 
LL316
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This just in - Wearing masks is smart.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"While it is almost certain that the protests caused a decrease in social distancing behavior among protest attendees, we demonstrate that effect of the protests on the social distancing behavior of the entire population residing in counties with large urban protests was positive," the report reads

Basically while there were alot of people protesting, even more people decided to steer clear of public spaces.

New York also barred testing sights from asking people if they were at protests so we're not really going to know how the protests spread covid-19.
 
Peki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "While it is almost certain that the protests caused a decrease in social distancing behavior among protest attendees, we demonstrate that effect of the protests on the social distancing behavior of the entire population residing in counties with large urban protests was positive," the report reads

Basically while there were alot of people protesting, even more people decided to steer clear of public spaces.

New York also barred testing sights from asking people if they were at protests so we're not really going to know how the protests spread covid-19.


You can't hide the hospitalizations though. And at 3 weeks we'd be seeing it now. 

What this sounds like to me is that basically they aren't going to be able to break out an effect on covid rates due to the protests because of the overall wave of infections as a result as the reopening. 

If we hadn't reopened, the effect of the protests on infections rates would be far easier to quantify.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Squid_for_Brains: It'll be pretty gotdamn hilarious if there's no perceivable spike from the protests, because of masks, or better yet, because of certain places shutting down all testing and tracking to make themselves look better.

Or because, as the evidence is starting to suggest, the virus spreads much more readily indoors than outdoors.

By the way, is anybody aware of any large indoor events recently where precautions like masks or social distancing were not taken?


Keep moving those goalposts.
 
barc0001
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pincy: Ya, I am still puzzled about the don't wear masks advice as well. Talk about dropping the ball.


It wasn't dropping the ball so much as trying desperately behind the scenes to collect PPE for the doctors and nurses who were facing massive viral loads treating COVID patients.  The last thing needed was for every Tom Dick and Harry to start hoarding masks like they were already hoarding toilet paper.  In the grand scheme of things, a few extra thousand regular people die because of that is bad, but isn't as big a deal as several thousand dead health care workers.  You cut a chunk of doctors and nurses out that large, and in the short term there will be even less effective treatment, and in the long term you're looking at a health care system not running at full efficiency for maybe a decade or more - and people dying further because of that.
 
ongbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tear gas kills the corona virus
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: HugeMistake: Squid_for_Brains: It'll be pretty gotdamn hilarious if there's no perceivable spike from the protests, because of masks, or better yet, because of certain places shutting down all testing and tracking to make themselves look better.

Or because, as the evidence is starting to suggest, the virus spreads much more readily indoors than outdoors.

By the way, is anybody aware of any large indoor events recently where precautions like masks or social distancing were not taken?

Keep moving those goalposts.


Moving goalposts? It's plain common sense to say that outdoor masked people are less likely to get the virus than indoor toothless people.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: rcain: gilgigamesh: enry: We're there any large jumps from the Ozark party back in the end of May?

I don't think so. Nor from the Rabbi's funeral in Brooklyn around the same time.

Perhaps being outside is a major factor affecting transmission.

It is a major factor, the Epidemiologist Community studying COVID-19 has been claiming that outdoor transmission appears to be a non-factor for a few weeks now. It's indoor, poorly ventilated areas that are the biggest risk for transmission.

From a quick google on the Lake of the Ozarks bash, it appears there actually was at least one infected person known to be in attendance, but no spike in infections was recorded. Which is in line with the current thinking on outdoor events

Fortunately, Trump Rallies are indoor affairs, and those idiots think wearing a mask makes them un-American commies, so we can still sit back, eat popcorn and watch the Trump Show kill it's base with the Rona

I wonder if masks are much of a factor outdoors.  The Ozarks example seems to indicate otherwise.  Also, the rabbi funeral a couple of months ago had 100,000 people in the street, bunched together, almost no masks.  Didn't cause an uptick.


Transmissibility outdoors seems to be much, much lower than indoors.  That being said, I'll still be wearing a mask outdoors if there are more than 1 or 2 other people around.  Better safe than sorry...
 
raygundan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: raerae1980: Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.

It seems that wearing masks really does make a difference.  Why were we told initially to not wear them, will forever puzzle me.
Did you see the article posted yesterday about the two hairdressers who tested positive with Corona but did not affect a single customer because everyone wore masks?

Initially they advised against masks because of a PPE shortage and they saw what the masses did with toilet paper.


Yeah, the explanation of the message to the public wasn't great and/or got massively garbled by all the contradictory crap coming out of the government and news.  Shortages for medical folks have been bad enough that Dr. Wife was using a children's full-face snorkel mask with a homebrew 3D-printed adapter to take 3M P100 filter cartridges we got from a friend of a friend who used to work at a nuke plant and had a couple unopened boxes stashed in his garage.  Scavenged filters from a dusty box in a random garage bodged on to snorkel gear with homemade parts.
That's the kind of shenanigans doctors and nurses in the ER were having to do (for months!) even with the no-masks instructions for laypeople-- I can only imagine how bad the shortages would have been if people were doing the toilet-paper-panic thing with N95 masks, too.The distinction between the masks the hospitals needed and the masks you can make at home and wear everywhere should have been hammered home, but there was at least some reason to the early recommendations, however botched the delivery was.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: They were wearing masks. It's a different story for the protesters whose masks were forcibly removed by the police.


Plus, basically all of the protests were outside.  One study in China showed it was virtually impossible to pass the virus via contact outside (they did contact tracing on 1,245 infections and only two cases of the 1,245 were passed via transmission outside a building or transit vehicle).  The theory is that outside air and wind dissipates the virus to the point where transmission is neigh impossible.

https://usa.streetsblog.org/2020/05/1​5​/chinese-study-finds-outdoor-activitie​s-safe-from-covid/

Of course, the inference from this is that all outside activities are safe, including, say, an open air stadium full of sports fans.  That might be pushing it, of course.
 
