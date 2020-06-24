 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Locals around the Chernobyl nuke site get all in an unnecessary panic as a giant mushroom-shaped cloud fills the sky around the site of the world's worst nuclear accident   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Chernobyl disaster, Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency, massive clean-up, Union of Concerned Scientists estimates, Vladimir Putin, direct result, official death toll  
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA :  Some locals speculated that Russian president Vladimir Putin may have been testing nuclear weapons while others feared it could be a " UFO ".
'Maxim Volokh' wrote: "Is it Putin is testing a new nuclear weapon?" And 'Mariya Pulyak' said: "Is that a UFO?"

Onion-like writing detected.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to get out more. Or not at all.

/take your umbrella
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
theweichertreport.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every time I click Mirror links, I am reminded of why I shouldn't click Mirror links. Same thing goes for Daily Mail.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [theweichertreport.files.wordpress.co​m image 850x477]


Shakes tiny fist
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I haven't checked lately, but Kreosan, Youtuber, and a couple buddies recently were trying to set up a permanent residence with in Pripyat.
Ukrainians are nuts
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then it rained cream of mushroom.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didnt even have to read the article to look at it and instantly know it was just an anvil cloud forming


How farked up is the world when peoples first question is "new nuke being tested?"
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh, who knew that a cloud formed by meteorological processes is governed by the same thermodynamic principles as one formed by a nuclear explosion?

Tropopause FTW.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


THIS IS THE SIGN!!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Didnt even have to read the article to look at it and instantly know it was just an anvil cloud forming


How farked up is the world when peoples first question is "new nuke being tested?"


And the second one is "is it a UFO?"
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nukuler Wesselz
 
alicechaos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Watch out for the lenticular UFO clouds
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
2020 strikes again
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's weird how to most people, mushroom cloud means "nuclear" rather than just "big explosion."
 
