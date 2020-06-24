 Skip to content
(AP News)   Fark: 1000s of US inmates got virus relief checks and the IRS wants them back. Total Fark: the IRS has no legal standing to demand repayment. Ultra Fark: if you're an inmate and you don't receive yours for whatever reason, you're outta luck   (apnews.com) divider line
25
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sucks to be you if you got picked up for DUI on the wrong day.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.


Friend of the wife got an extra one with her dead husband's name on it, he had died 2 years ago. Not sure if it's something official because they have. 2 year old daughter or what, we all thought it odd that she got an extra check.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump coddles criminals.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW DARE PRISONERS GET RELIEF MONEY WHARGA...

"Inmates and their families need the money, she said, especially as prisons try to reduce the spread of the virus by instituting lockdown conditions or releasing thousands of inmates who are then trying to get back on their feet.
Lockdowns can increase expenses for inmates because they are often given lower-quality food or fewer meals and need to supplement by buying food from prison commissaries. Family and friends on the outside often cover those costs, and many have lost jobs during the economic downturn, Bertram said."

...oh. Seems completely reasonable to me.

/Fark for-profit prisons.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but won't they spread the "rona" if they send the checks back?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.


Actually to be fair, we don't track people, freedumb, so, yeah, our small Government of individual freedom isn't capable of doing anything correctly on a large scale such as a check for x amount percent of the population. We're lucky it didn't take a year. so to keep the relatively fast, well as fast as we can, things like this happen.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiefKommando: TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.

Friend of the wife got an extra one with her dead husband's name on it, he had died 2 years ago. Not sure if it's something official because they have. 2 year old daughter or what, we all thought it odd that she got an extra check.


My 16 year old nephew, who has never held a job or paid taxes, got the full $1,200.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an out-mate and didn't get mine.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: KiefKommando: TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.

Friend of the wife got an extra one with her dead husband's name on it, he had died 2 years ago. Not sure if it's something official because they have. 2 year old daughter or what, we all thought it odd that she got an extra check.

My 16 year old nephew, who has never held a job or paid taxes, got the full $1,200.


Yeah I got a feeling that the Treasury doesn't have that tight a grasp on this whole thing.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Doesn't bother me. Yeah, some of them are bound to be nasty sorts that we wish all sorts of bad things on, but they're still citizens. Either they'll spend it on commissary items, give it to family members on the outside who need it, or have some meager savings when they get out rather than being completely broke and dependent on social services.

The check I got was much more of a waste - I still have a steady income and didn't need it. Fortunately the local food bank and state children's hospital were willing to take it off my hands.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: KiefKommando: TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.

Friend of the wife got an extra one with her dead husband's name on it, he had died 2 years ago. Not sure if it's something official because they have. 2 year old daughter or what, we all thought it odd that she got an extra check.

My 16 year old nephew, who has never held a job or paid taxes, got the full $1,200.


Then his Identity has been stolen. His folks should check into that before they fill out the FAFSA.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still haven't received my tax return that I filed for in February, but I was first to get my relief check.

IRS said that since I underpaid for ACA insurance, I had to amend my return with a paper one. And paper returns are still not being processed because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: The check I got was much more of a waste - I still have a steady income and didn't need it. Fortunately the local food bank and state children's hospital were willing to take it off my hands.


Local food bank was happy to take part of my "frontline bonus pay" off my hands too, not a word of complaint.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.


Every citizen was entitled to $1,200 under the law.  This includes people with no income, as well as prisoners.  (The IRS is just making shiat up here.)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiefKommando: TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.

Friend of the wife got an extra one with her dead husband's name on it, he had died 2 years ago. Not sure if it's something official because they have. 2 year old daughter or what, we all thought it odd that she got an extra check.


The main list they went off of was anybody who filed taxes within the last two years.  Obviously, this included some dead people.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: KiefKommando: TwilightZone: How the hell do you get a relief check when you're in the slammer and haven't been paying taxes?  Never mind.  We're talking Dumbfark Donnie's IRS here.

Friend of the wife got an extra one with her dead husband's name on it, he had died 2 years ago. Not sure if it's something official because they have. 2 year old daughter or what, we all thought it odd that she got an extra check.

The main list they went off of was anybody who filed taxes within the last two years.  Obviously, this included some dead people.


Ah okay that makes sense then! Would have been the last tax return he filed or possibly was filed for him after his death.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1000s? Wait is that something to care about in a nation of at least 300 Million?!?!?
Is that even .00001%?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I still haven't received my relief check and prison inmates are receiving theirs.  Me, a taxpaying, fully employed, never even been arrested once law abiding citizen.

Oh whatever. This stupid country.
 
desertratt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I still haven't received my relief check and prison inmates are receiving theirs.  Me, a taxpaying, fully employed, never even been arrested once law abiding citizen.

Oh whatever. This stupid country.


When I did not get it in the first 3 weeks, I realized that I had paid in the last 2 years and they did not have my bank info.  I went on the IRS site and put my info in, 3400 in my bank 10 days later
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just skimmed the article, to be sure, but I'm confused.  Isn't the IRS sending the checks to the last known addresses of previous filers?   Do cons file tax returns from prison?  How else would the prisons get ahold of the checks?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I still haven't received my relief check and prison inmates are receiving theirs.  Me, a taxpaying, fully employed, never even been arrested once law abiding citizen.

Oh whatever. This stupid country.


The law entitles both you and those in prison to relief payments. Now the IRS is demanding that payments to those in prison be blocked or returned. They have not made the same demand of you.

You are not a victim here.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every libby Farker was concerned about ANY conditions on checks. Get the money to the people and if need be claw it back at tac time. Now, their tune changes because it's convenient.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #1.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat.
 
