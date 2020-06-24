 Skip to content
(Philadelphia Magazine)   "Here's to the quitters, who fought for the right to blow racist dog whistles and do the "Lock Her Up" cheer in an indoor MAGA rally without some g*ddamn socialist gimp mask muting the sweet, sweet venom of the moment"   (phillymag.com) divider line
•       •       •

mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My browser wrapped "whistles" around to the next line so it headline was quite disturbing at first.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn dog blowers.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And introducing the new Mac 'n Cheese eating surrender monkeys.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. America had demanded the right to get sick. It's a god given right and how dare anyone try and restrict their freedom to be infected and be a disease vector.

Damn commie doctors and experts.

/christ but your country is farking broken
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you've been huffing your own hubristic farts for 70 years
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


Absolutely nothing in this piece sounded implausible at all.

I walk by people every single day who stare at me like I'm the asshole for wearing a mask.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sure is nice that you Americans have freedom to make terrible decisions that endanger your countrymen and family members. Makes my job a lot easier.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


You seem to have been away from Earth for the last few months. How was space?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Absolutely nothing in this piece sounded implausible at all.


If anything, it is simply following the example set by our Commander in Chief.  This is who we are now.  Embrace it.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NateAsbestos: Absolutely nothing in this piece sounded implausible at all.

If anything, it is simply following the example set by our Commander in Chief.  This is who we are now.  Embrace it.


It's who we have always been.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My extended family wants to have a big get-togheter for the 4th of July.  I figure I'll make an appearance just so I can see them one last time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
QuitterFest.  It's just like a Renaissance Festival only entirely Black Death themed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Damn dog blowers.


Good Sir! We do not kink shame on fark.
 
henryhill
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


So, it's not what is being said but how it is being said?

Stop protesting like that, protest in a way that makes YOU feel comfortable?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Snark is like a razor.  You keep using it and using it, and it becomes dull and irritating.

Stop trying to be the next Oscar Wilde and just start letting your actions speak for you.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

no1curr: This is what happens when you've been huffing your own hubristic farts for 70 years


Trump does look like a fart with skin, this is a good observation.
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I walk by people every single day who stare at me like I'm the asshole for wearing a mask.


And then there's the people who have fake coughing fits standing right behind you in line. We're doomed.
 
toejam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a scam cooked up by the mask industry. The found a way to coat the masks with fluoride which the sheep huff in. Also Bill Gates somehow fits in somehow.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


A woman in California went and coughed in the face of a one year old because the mother told her to stay away.

You fail to understand how degenerate the average American is. Must be nice.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Snark is like a razor.  You keep using it and using it, and it becomes dull and irritating.

Stop trying to be the next Oscar Wilde and just start letting your actions speak for you.


Yeah! Writers should let their actions speak for them!
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.

Absolutely nothing in this piece sounded implausible at all.

I walk by people every single day who stare at me like I'm the asshole for wearing a mask.


I recently saw an elderly white woman berating a Great Clips receptionist because she was refused entry to the salon without a mask. And a few days before that a pudgy, middle aged white man biatching to anyone in hearing distance about having to stand 6' away from the person in front of him while he was waiting to check out.

These past few months have really helped me understand hermits.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When America takes a once-in-century opportunity for labor reform, healthcare reform, and not mass death and decides it would rather stick with late-stage capitalism and oligarchy.
 
dready zim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Over here in the UK people are now openly antagonistic about social distancing. They will cross the street to brush past you and be quite angry if you mention that there is still a 2m distance law in place.

Some people really do enjoy any opportunity to be an asshole.

I feel certain that trait is what has allowed the resurgence of the racist right-wingers lately.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Snark is like a razor.  You keep using it and using it, and it becomes dull and irritating.

Stop trying to be the next Oscar Wilde and just start letting your actions speak for you.


YOU'RE dull and irritating...

/kidding
 
JohnHall
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not even included in this article.
1. Most positive cases reported in a day since April 24th in the US (2nd most since the pandemic started, 35,000)
2. 7 Day average is closing on 30,000 cases, most since April 26th.

On the plus side, deaths are way down, comparatively. Even with the new cases, there are significantly less deaths than there were 6 weeks ago. Which means either, tons of people who had weren't getting tested or younger people have it more, and are less likely to die from it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

toejam: It's a scam cooked up by the mask industry. The found a way to coat the masks with fluoride which the sheep huff in. Also Bill Gates somehow fits in somehow.


Don't forget 5G!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.

Absolutely nothing in this piece sounded implausible at all.

I walk by people every single day who stare at me like I'm the asshole for wearing a mask.


I've never seen that or heard a single thing. Neither has anyone I talk to who wears a mask. Maybe your neighbors suck?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.

Absolutely nothing in this piece sounded implausible at all.

I walk by people every single day who stare at me like I'm the asshole for wearing a mask.


I've only had this happen once, but there was a man who looked like Uncle Jesse from The Dukes of Hazzard try to lecture me in a Kroger parking lot about how I was offending him by wearing a mask. I quickly walked away mid-rant and like all MAGA a-holes, he was too much of a chicken shiat to follow me to a populated area to continue to berate me.

The rest of the time I get lots of stares of contempt.
 
emtwo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Snark is like a razor.  You keep using it and using it, and it becomes dull and irritating.

Stop trying to be the next Oscar Wilde and just start letting your actions speak for you.


Would this post be best described as hypocritical, or ironic?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JohnHall: Not even included in this article.
1. Most positive cases reported in a day since April 24th in the US (2nd most since the pandemic started, 35,000)
2. 7 Day average is closing on 30,000 cases, most since April 26th.

On the plus side, deaths are way down, comparatively. Even with the new cases, there are significantly less deaths than there were 6 weeks ago. Which means either, tons of people who had weren't getting tested or younger people have it more, and are less likely to die from it.


There's a lag time between someone being hospitalized and that person dying. So if we are just now seeing a spike in hospitalizations, a spike in deaths is probably a week or two away.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.

Absolutely nothing in this piece sounded implausible at all.

I walk by people every single day who stare at me like I'm the asshole for wearing a mask.


QFT. For some reason it's in the convenience stores. One guy was giving me such a look as he walked in front of me I was wondering if it was gonna be fight time.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bill Gates is rich enough that if he wanted to thin the population he would just hire an army and str8 up wipe people out, he wouldn't be all sneaky about it like Microsoft Edge trying to weasel its way into a windows update..
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When people say sh*t about your mask, tell them it's for chemtrails.

If you can get their confused reaction on camera, that's just a bonus.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is fascinating to watch the "Lock Her Up!" crowd continue unabated four years on when every charge they lob at Hillary (unsecure use of personal e-mail for government work, meeting with the Attorney General to attempt to sway findings of misconduct, blatant self-serving lies in the short term falling away to reveal something maybe not illegal but politically embarrassing) are business as usual in the Trump era.

Remember when saying an attack on the  Benghazi consulate being in response to the same video that Egyptians had attacked the US Embassy over the same day was the greatest scandal in US history? And remember how many explanations we got for why the Ukranian funds were delayed at first by the Trump administration?
 
IC Stars
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Look. America had demanded the right to get sick. It's a god given right and how dare anyone try and restrict their freedom to be infected and be a disease vector.

Damn commie doctors and experts.


NOTICE:  The above text has been appropriated by myself for use as a snarky reply to stupid comments by MAGA on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.

A woman in California went and coughed in the face of a one year old because the mother told her to stay away.

You fail to understand how degenerate the average American is. Must be nice.


Fark lawyers: is this considered assault? Bearing in mind that "assault" is when I draw back my fist and the "...and battery" happens when I let it go - it sure seems like the cougher is guilty of (liable for?) assault.

Second question: would a person who has been intentionally coughed on (or who just had their infant intentionally coughed on) be liable for assault if they physically retaliated against the coughing psychopath? If "fighting words" are (sometimes?) enough to waive liability, surely possibly exposing one's infant child to COVID is the kind of thing that angries up the blood at least as much as someone calling your spouse ugly.

// though I guess it kind of hurts your argument to say you had to fight some jagoff for not socially distancing and coughing on your kid
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JohnHall: Not even included in this article.
1. Most positive cases reported in a day since April 24th in the US (2nd most since the pandemic started, 35,000)
2. 7 Day average is closing on 30,000 cases, most since April 26th.

On the plus side, deaths are way down, comparatively. Even with the new cases, there are significantly less deaths than there were 6 weeks ago. Which means either, tons of people who had weren't getting tested or younger people have it more, and are less likely to die from it.


Or the deaths are being recorded as something else.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Look. America had demanded the right to get sick. It's a god given right and how dare anyone try and restrict their freedom to be infected and be a disease vector.

Damn commie doctors and experts.

/christ but your country is farking broken


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toejam: It's a scam cooked up by the mask industry. The found a way to coat the masks with fluoride which the sheep huff in. Also Bill Gates somehow fits in somehow.


Where do 5G towers fit in your theory?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My anecdotal data suggests your anecdotal data isn't valid!
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.

A woman in California went and coughed in the face of a one year old because the mother told her to stay away.

You fail to understand how degenerate the average American is. Must be nice.


I would have smacked the taste out of her mouth, and that would be the least of her worries.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When NY and NJ hit the new-daily per capita infection rates that the shiathead red states are now closing in on, it took them 60 days under lockdown to return to anything close to managed levels. Of course , shothead red states arent under lockdown. They will make me need to adjust the c axis on this plot. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: toejam: It's a scam cooked up by the mask industry. The found a way to coat the masks with fluoride which the sheep huff in. Also Bill Gates somehow fits in somehow.

Don't forget 5G!


And don't forget George Soros
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


typeinvestigations.orgView Full Size


You don't think these crazies exist?  What rock do you live under?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


You sound like someone we should ignore...
 
ongbok
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dready zim: Over here in the UK people are now openly antagonistic about social distancing. They will cross the street to brush past you and be quite angry if you mention that there is still a 2m distance law in place.

Some people really do enjoy any opportunity to be an asshole.

I feel certain that trait is what has allowed the resurgence of the racist right-wingers lately.


I have noticed the people fighting restrictions, mask, claim it is a hoax and every other common sense approach to not spreading the virus, in most cases (not all, but most) are racist right wingers. It is almost like stupidity and racism go hand in hand
 
mrwknd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark Spreaders, fark Trump, fark the GOP, fark Fascists,....


Ok, farks gone, now wear a mask if you go out you asshole Spreaders.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


Wow.

And you even began it with the threadbare "I'll take Things That Didn't Happen for $200, Alex" comment.

*** scrolls thread ***

Yeah, this post is getting the treatment it deserves.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Byno: I'll take a dozen things that didn't happen for $2,000, Alex.

But, yeah, I'm just SURE the author of this pearl-clutching, couch-fainting, persecution-piece had a woman rail at him about Soros, Gates, Killary, uranium, and autism in the time it took the doors of the gas station to open and shut behind him.

Do I believe people are doing counterproductive things every day?  Absolutely, because I see them doing them.  But, there's a way to shed light on those behaviors, and then there's writing whiny screeds that are the funhouse mirror image of a piece you'd see written by some jackhole on The Federalist crying about libz trying to take his gunz; this is the latter.


Ummmm, all of these things (or things similar to them) have actually happened. They are all over social media.
 
