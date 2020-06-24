 Skip to content
Meet the "Palm Beach Patriots," a group of idiots who want to breathe mask free regardless of whether or not they or anyone else dies from Coronavirus
34
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can see the offensive words on a hat but that's about it.

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Palm Beach Patriots"

Patriots will die for their country.  But don't you dare ask them to wear a mask to protect other Americans.

Queef Wellington
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People biatch less about wearing condoms ffs.
 
Pincy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There really are some parts of this country that just need to be burned to the ground.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
mrwknd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Farking educationally challenged Covidiots.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Patriots of what country?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pincy: There really are some parts of this country that just need to be burned to the ground.


Please support the Native American Land Reclamation Act.
 
jdmorgan82
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we just gather all these people up and let them hang out with each other to their hearts content? Hell, I'm fine with just letting them have Florida, sending them all there and saying have fun. Don't come back.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Palm Beach 'Patriots' Are Ready to Die Kill or Maim You for Their Freedom to Breathe Mask-Free

/Ftfy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, I'm the farker who wrote the long description about what it was like to have COVID.

It's now 91 days since I came out of the hospital, it took 1.5 months to be able to have some normal sense of life, and I'm still physically not right.

I was told I almost died by three different doctors and nurses.

The super fun thing was going in for my physical yesterday (which went well), where my Doc casually mentioned that besides almost dying, I had a cytokine storm. That lasted a month.

The disease doesn't fark around. Anyone who doesn't take it seriously? Stay the hell away from them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This sounds like a spin-off show on TLC. Ugh... Imma gonna puke now
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're gonna need to lift the ban on the R-word for threads about pro-plague anti-mask morons.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Derek Chauvin should pay them a visit
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: We're gonna need to lift the ban on the R-word for threads about pro-plague anti-mask morons.


You can say Republican here. It's okay.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Znuh: So, I'm the farker who wrote the long description about what it was like to have COVID.

It's now 91 days since I came out of the hospital, it took 1.5 months to be able to have some normal sense of life, and I'm still physically not right.

I was told I almost died by three different doctors and nurses.

The super fun thing was going in for my physical yesterday (which went well), where my Doc casually mentioned that besides almost dying, I had a cytokine storm. That lasted a month.

The disease doesn't fark around. Anyone who doesn't take it seriously? Stay the hell away from them.


You're a stronger person than I.

I would be going off on people who aren't wearing a mask and taking this virus seriously.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I R PAYTREEIT

REDDY 2 DI 4 CAPITO...

CAPITI...

REDDY 2 DI 4 RICH WHIGHT DOODS

Man, they got 'em right where they want 'em. Some people love being pawns.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Palm Beach County.

Also known as the county people move to become Miami-Dade and Broward aren't "American" enough for them.
 
deanis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I would DIE for that flag!"

Please proceed then, farkface.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Devil love is propelling the "deep state" to stomp on the U.S. Constitution and deprive us of our God-given oxygen along with our inalienable rights by making us wear face masks on orders from those who are poised to defund the police.

Really? These people are clinically insane. You want devil music?
danzig - 4 - brand new god
Youtube a8BrqjFj48A
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stupid Florida man, the Patriots are in New England.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stupidity hurts.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: Devil love is propelling the "deep state" to stomp on the U.S. Constitution and deprive us of our God-given oxygen along with our inalienable rights by making us wear face masks on orders from those who are poised to defund the police.

Really? These people are clinically insane. You want devil music?
[YouTube video: danzig - 4 - brand new god]


farkin great album.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Founding Fathers and countless men who served in America's military risked their lives for our freedoms.

It is tremendously disrespectful to these patriots, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, to insist that I have to wear a mask in a public space.

Some gave all, so that I don't have to give a shiat.

Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Pincy: There really are some parts of this country that just need to be burned to the ground.

Please support the Native American Land Reclamation Act.


middlewaytao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tear gas and pepper bullets then?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do you smell that?  No?  Well, like me you may have lost your sense of smell recently but I can assure you that it is the smell of FREEDOM!!!  And you can only experience it by breathing free, American air directly into your lungs, unrestricted by a socialist scientist-recommended tyranny mask. Be sure to breathe it deeply and loudly in large, closely-concentrated groups of like-minded patriots!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: You're a stronger person than I.

I would be going off on people who aren't wearing a mask and taking this virus seriously.


If you really mean that, you must not be going outdoors. More than half the people headed into every store aren't taking it seriously, and it isn't just dumbasses like these Patridiots looking to make a suicidal political statement. It's the same group that never wants to wear a seatbelt. The ones who think nothing bad will ever happen to them. The ones who rate their comfort and entertainment over safety, and would rather die from socializing in a bar than have to tolerate a few weeks staying home.

But if you're going to do the right thing in this situation, you absolutely avoid them and don't pick an argument when you see them out in public, because otherwise you're just as dumb as they are. Your urge to tell them off should not be greater than the urge to avoid getting in a needless face-to-face shouting match with someone who's a very probable vector for transmission.
 
EbonyCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jdmorgan82: Can we just gather all these people up and let them hang out with each other to their hearts content? Hell, I'm fine with just letting them have Florida, sending them all there and saying have fun. Don't come back.


And then sink the ship they're on and take their gold, only to have them come back on the 100th year anniversary of the sink to kill everyone?

Wait, that's the movie 'The Fog'.  Nevermind.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Mrtraveler01: You're a stronger person than I.

I would be going off on people who aren't wearing a mask and taking this virus seriously.

If you really mean that, you must not be going outdoors. More than half the people headed into every store aren't taking it seriously, and it isn't just dumbasses like these Patridiots looking to make a suicidal political statement. It's the same group that never wants to wear a seatbelt. The ones who think nothing bad will ever happen to them. The ones who rate their comfort and entertainment over safety, and would rather die from socializing in a bar than have to tolerate a few weeks staying home.

But if you're going to do the right thing in this situation, you absolutely avoid them and don't pick an argument when you see them out in public, because otherwise you're just as dumb as they are. Your urge to tell them off should not be greater than the urge to avoid getting in a needless face-to-face shouting match with someone who's a very probable vector for transmission.


I was saying that if I went through what he went through, the sight of people not taking this seriously would piss me off. I probably wouldn't actually go off on people but I would be very tempted.

I do go out as little as possible (even though I'm healthy and in my 30s) and the sight of people letting their guard down just depressed me
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
San Francisco Anti-Mask League, 1918
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Grandpa, what did you do when the world faced the 2020 SARS-CoV-2 pandemic?"

"I acted like a spoiled bully because fark my fellow Americans."

"Wow Grandpa, you are terrible, just like mom and dad said."
 
