(CBS 17)   Time lapse video shows only 12 percent of people wearing masks as they take a Covid-cation in Myrtle Beach   (cbs17.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My 80 year old, 90 pound, cousin, who chain smokes lives there.
Probably not for long.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outdoors and less than 6' away from each other for moments ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not that Myrtle Beach isn't generating spikes in neighbouring states, it clearly is, but this video is pretty meaningless.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myrtle Beach is a sh*thole, and has been for decades.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never been, but isn't Myrtle Beach already Darwin's playground regardless of Covid?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have yet to see a mask in Northwest Iowa except on fast food employees, and half the time they aren't wearing them correctly.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to call Myrtle Beach the "white trash version of Daytona Beach" until I realized that Daytona Beach is the white trash version of Daytona beach
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I was going to call Myrtle Beach the "white trash version of Daytona Beach" until I realized that Daytona Beach is the white trash version of Daytona beach


"The Daytona Beach of the Carolinas" does have a nice ring to it though.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned about the percentage of those that spent any time inside the shops. Outdoors the exposure isn't the major concern, as I have recently learned from the numbers. But I don't think I could feel comfortable patronizing any business there that required being inside the store.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: Outdoors and less than 6' away from each other for moments ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not that Myrtle Beach isn't generating spikes in neighbouring states, it clearly is, but this video is pretty meaningless.


TimeCubeFan: I'm more concerned about the percentage of those that spent any time inside the shops. Outdoors the exposure isn't the major concern, as I have recently learned from the numbers. But I don't think I could feel comfortable patronizing any business there that required being inside the store.


Bingo bango bongo.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: Outdoors and less than 6' away from each other for moments ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not that Myrtle Beach isn't generating spikes in neighbouring states, it clearly is, but this video is pretty meaningless.


Well, it stokes fear, generates clicks, and provides ad revenue for the media outlet. So there's that.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heading to the Outer Banks this weekend. The Mrs. and I will be wearing masks. And knowing her, that will likely include under water in the ocean.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: FarkinNortherner: Outdoors and less than 6' away from each other for moments ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not that Myrtle Beach isn't generating spikes in neighbouring states, it clearly is, but this video is pretty meaningless.

Well, it stokes fear, generates clicks, and provides ad revenue for the media outlet. So there's that.


It does show how little people are taking this seriously.

But you guys are right. You don't catch it walking on the boardwalk. You catch it going into a shop or restaurant (especially without a mask)
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myrtle has air conditioning!
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a public beach on the east coast Myrtle still strikes a pretty good balance between not stepping on used needles and "hey, at least we aren't breathing exhaust fumes on the goddamn beach"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carpet bomb them with Confederate statues.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says that the decision to wear a mask should made by each person, and should not be something forced. Vaught says that people need to use common sense when out in public

It's going great.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're in Myrtle Beach, you're probably praying for death anyway.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says that the decision to wear a mask should made by each person, and should not be something forced. Vaught says that people need to use common sense when out in public

It's going great.


Horry County is a huge Republican county so that's not surprising.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Land Ark: Heading to the Outer Banks this weekend. The Mrs. and I will be wearing masks. And knowing her, that will likely include under water in the ocean.


This is not how you establish an alibi, man
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dascott: For a public beach on the east coast Myrtle still strikes a pretty good balance between not stepping on used needles and "hey, at least we aren't breathing exhaust fumes on the goddamn beach"


We went through there on the off season a couple of years ago.  Very few people there.  The beach itself was quite nice.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Myrtle Beach is a sh*thole, and has been for decades.


Amen, the only place that I've enjoyed less in my 43 states and 13 countries visited was Dothan Alabama, and that was due to the palpable racism at the BBQ joint I ate at.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Outdoors and less than 6' away from each other for moments ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not that Myrtle Beach isn't generating spikes in neighbouring states, it clearly is, but this video is pretty meaningless.


People need to stop freaking out about people OUTSIDE, DISTANCED FROM OTHERS for not wearing their masks.

I don't wear my mask when I go out for walks, or hiking in the park. I don't wear it driving.

I **DO** wear my mask when I go into a public building, like the store. This is where the effort should be to freak out on people.

I told one plague rat who took exception to me asking him why he's not smart enough to wear a mask and follow the simple direction arrows in the store aisle that I didn't serve our military just to allow assholes like him to be a shiat stain on our society. He didn't like that comment, either.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Outdoors and less than 6' away from each other for moments ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not that Myrtle Beach isn't generating spikes in neighbouring states, it clearly is, but this video is pretty meaningless.


No, EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE IS GOING TO DIE.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We visited Myrtle Beach a few times to play golf.

The golf was pretty good, but we found a restaurant where the local Greek businessmen gathered after work.  It was a wild time. All of us were throwing money on the bar so the owner would open up the good liquor he had on the top shelf, buying Greek appetizers, and eventually I went out to the car to get some wine we had bought earlier in the day to share with everybody. I think we were there for about 7 hours and had one of the more memorable nights ever. Those guys were great. They all accused the owner of being a cheapskate but it was their local hangout that we got to share it for one night.

The place has since closed.

We don't much care for the beach or the other attractions in Myrtle Beach, but the people we met were very nice, and I was able to upgrade our room to an ocean view for $5. I think the room cost about $30 because it was off season.
 
Slightly Warped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: dascott: For a public beach on the east coast Myrtle still strikes a pretty good balance between not stepping on used needles and "hey, at least we aren't breathing exhaust fumes on the goddamn beach"

We went through there on the off season a couple of years ago.  Very few people there.  The beach itself was quite nice.


We try to go every year; although not this year.  Myrtle Beach is what it is.  My kids are still young, so that may be why it seems like a decent place, always stuff to keep them occupied.   We spend most of our time either on the beach or in the hotels pools and finding one "attraction" or activity to go to a day.   Once that stops being of interest to the kids I can easily see us going somewhere else.

The last few years the crowds have been manageable, even at prime times of the year.  Hasn't felt horribly crowded in years and the beach is usually nice.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: FarkinNortherner: Outdoors and less than 6' away from each other for moments ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not that Myrtle Beach isn't generating spikes in neighbouring states, it clearly is, but this video is pretty meaningless.

People need to stop freaking out about people OUTSIDE, DISTANCED FROM OTHERS for not wearing their masks.

I don't wear my mask when I go out for walks, or hiking in the park. I don't wear it driving.

I **DO** wear my mask when I go into a public building, like the store. This is where the effort should be to freak out on people.

I told one plague rat who took exception to me asking him why he's not smart enough to wear a mask and follow the simple direction arrows in the store aisle that I didn't serve our military just to allow assholes like him to be a shiat stain on our society. He didn't like that comment, either.


That video was awfully fast, but those groups of people passing by one another didn't look particularly distanced from one another.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
South Carolina will only improve after the residents show enough initiative to vote out the Good Ol' Boy Government.
 
