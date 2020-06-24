 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   Louisville PD: we should probably fire the officer who shot Breonna Taylor a 102 days ago   (mediaite.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Police, Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder, detective Brett Hankison, recent police killings of George Floyd, police chief, Louisville, Kentucky, Breonna Taylor, Deadly force  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 9:56 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.


100% this.
And after the criminal cases are done, the civil cases may begin.

Leave nothing but a grease spot behind.

accountability and justice
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.


I too would like a unicorn

/Murica
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.


This.

It's not the taking forever to do internal discipline thing. It's the cops committing crimes and no one in the "justice" arena cares thing.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark: pushing the boundaries of the English language since 1999.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And you know damn well they wouldn't have if all this unrest and media attention wasn't going on.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Pocket Ninja: OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.

I too would like a unicorn

/Murica


Unicorns do exist. They're just fat and grey, and we call them Rhinos.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is meaningless for a PD to fire a cop. Any fired piggie can go find another pig pen the next town over and get work the next day.

They'll probably give him a promotion for his trouble.

Cops getting fired isn't justice. It's special treatment.

ACAB. F*ck the police. Dismantle every force in the country and rewrite and rebuild from scratch.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, just firing the trigger-man isn't a solution. It's a slap on the wrist and an insult.

Every member of that team, including the commander who ordered them to no-knock the wrong house, should be fired, jailed, and see their day in court to determine their individual levels of responsibility for this murder.

And then we need to go after whoever made "no-knock" warrants a policy, and go after them.

There are no hero cops. TV and movies LIED about that..
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Yeah, just firing the trigger-man isn't a solution. It's a slap on the wrist and an insult.

Every member of that team, including the commander who ordered them to no-knock the wrong house, should be fired, jailed, and see their day in court to determine their individual levels of responsibility for this murder.

And then we need to go after whoever made "no-knock" warrants a policy, and go after them.

There are no hero cops. TV and movies LIED about that..


The thing about no-knocks. You get to bring out your sweet swat gear. And all that tacticool stuff. And the fun army guns.

And dammit you paid for all that stuff, you are sure as fark going to make sure that you use it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pocket Ninja: OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.

100% this.
And after the criminal cases are done, the civil cases may begin.

Leave nothing but a grease spot behind.

accountability and justice


Accountability, absolutely. The issue with justice is that it is a perception. The courts sentence based on laws and sentencing guidelines. Victim's family mostly want vengeance. Not saying that is not a logical response.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bfh0417: vudukungfu: Pocket Ninja: OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.

100% this.
And after the criminal cases are done, the civil cases may begin.

Leave nothing but a grease spot behind.

accountability and justice

Accountability, absolutely. The issue with justice is that it is a perception. The courts sentence based on laws and sentencing guidelines. Victim's family mostly want vengeance. Not saying that is not a logical response.


do we not hang murderers ?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Yeah, just firing the trigger-man isn't a solution. It's a slap on the wrist and an insult.

Every member of that team, including the commander who ordered them to no-knock the wrong house, should be fired, jailed, and see their day in court to determine their individual levels of responsibility for this murder.

And then we need to go after whoever made "no-knock" warrants a policy, and go after them.

There are no hero cops. TV and movies LIED about that..


But the hot chick cop shows are still cool though. Ammiright?
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: WilderKWight: Yeah, just firing the trigger-man isn't a solution. It's a slap on the wrist and an insult.

Every member of that team, including the commander who ordered them to no-knock the wrong house, should be fired, jailed, and see their day in court to determine their individual levels of responsibility for this murder.

And then we need to go after whoever made "no-knock" warrants a policy, and go after them.

There are no hero cops. TV and movies LIED about that..

The thing about no-knocks. You get to bring out your sweet swat gear. And all that tacticool stuff. And the fun army guns.

And dammit you paid for all that stuff, you are sure as fark going to make sure that you use it.


"And they was usin' up all kinds of cop equipment that they had hangin' Around the Police Officer Station."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They keep referring to him as "officer". IIRC, he's a detective.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Gubbo: Pocket Ninja: OK. Now arrest him, charge him with murder, hold him without bail, and treat all of the other officers there as well as all of their direct commanding officers as accomplices.

I too would like a unicorn

/Murica

Unicorns do exist. They're just fat and grey, and we call them Rhinos.


What about the floaty kind???
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: It is meaningless for a PD to fire a cop. Any fired piggie can go find another pig pen the next town over and get work the next day.


All but 6 states (and, go figure, ultra-blue California is one of the exceptions) have some form of certification for officers and yanking that certification means they can't work as cops in the state. So there's a mechanism to keep your scenario from happening, but whether or not it's used is another issue.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jjorsett: bluejeansonfire: It is meaningless for a PD to fire a cop. Any fired piggie can go find another pig pen the next town over and get work the next day.

All but 6 states (and, go figure, ultra-blue California is one of the exceptions) have some form of certification for officers and yanking that certification means they can't work as cops in the state. So there's a mechanism to keep your scenario from happening, but whether or not it's used is another issue.


Does firing always result in "yanking that certification"?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.