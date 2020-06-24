 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Convicted murderer removed from courtroom due to outburst, really strange haircut, during sentencing hearing   (oregonlive.com) divider line
22
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!!!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump hasn't been convicted of anything yet.
 
Wild_Bill_Esq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge accepted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the other 4chan kooks convinced him that if he had a farked up haircut he'd for sure be declared insane.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretending to be crazy I see .
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what all those charter schools get ya?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a good move during the sentencing phase, to threaten to kill a witness.


/ I suppose it's the new "I'll get you!  If it's the last thing I do!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's like the distilled essence of every Trump voter.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's like he was interrupted in the middle of getting a clipper cut and now I need to know the story behind it. Was he disruptive during his cut? Was he trying to cut his own hair and just gave up halfway through? Maybe the clippers broke and that's the real reason he's so angry. I'm going to be thinking about that all day now.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looking at the picture- I get the weirdest feeling he smells. Like a subtle, rancid undertone or something.

I can't say why- maybe because he's human garbage so I expect him to reek accordingly?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh he seems nice
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I blame the system for facilitating and creating people like Jeremy," Hester said. Hester also expressed outrage that Portland police, who responded to the scene, didn't arrest Christian the night he threw the Gatorade bottle at her eye because police didn't believe her.

Christian was involved in the "Patriot" protesters in PDX.   And yet, "antifa" is the bad guy, right?   Also, fark the PDX (and Salem) police....
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wild_Bill_Esq: Challenge accepted.

[Fark user image 850x1100]


WTF is wrong with his Vulva Vagina around his neck?

Why yes, I am a perv
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Wild_Bill_Esq: Challenge accepted.

[Fark user image 850x1100]

WTF is wrong with his Vulva Vagina around his neck?

Why yes, I am a perv


Oh yeah , Now that I look a bit closer ,Why did god or whoever puts dimples on someones chin miss by a inch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just run that waste of flesh through a wood chipper and be done with it.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark that. This guy shouldn't be afforded due process. He should have been exterminated where the authorities found him after fleeing the scene. Once he was positively identified, of course.

/change my mind
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: fark that. This guy shouldn't be afforded due process. He should have been exterminated where the authorities found him after fleeing the scene. Once he was positively identified, of course.

/change my mind


Nah.   That is not any different than some cop shooting a fleeing Black man in the back.   Christian is going away forever.   That's good enough.   Plus, he has damned his "movement" by his own actions.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But I've told repeatedly it's the victims fault for provoking him.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: But I've told repeatedly it's the victims fault for provoking him.


Been told
 
