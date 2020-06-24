 Skip to content
(Oregon Live) World Naked Bike Ride Day encourages ... wait, WAIT. Before you click, the pictures are from Portland (oregonlive.com)
    Obvious, Public nudity, World Naked Bike Ride, massive nude protest, Protest, World Naked Bike Ride Day, Portland Police Bureau, Demonstration, individual acts of protest  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
Queen Bicycle Race Official Video
Pocket Ninja
1) Many -- perhaps the majority of -- the people pictured in the photographs are not, in fact, naked.

2) The idea of sitting bare-assed on a bicycle seat for an extended period of time is ... disturbing.

3) The woman photographed with the strategically placed little stuffed beaver deserves some kind of award.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
Why would Portland make a difference? Are a lot of the riders wesen?
 
markie_farkie
What a coincidence... Tomorrow is Bleach and Pressure Wash Bike Seat Day.
 
UberDave
Sorry.  I already need mountain bike shorts with good padding so I don't get seat-ass.  Plus, no one wants to see a human Newton's Cradle.
 
ElwoodCuse
done in one
 
Kerr Avon
Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why would Portland make a difference? Are a lot of the riders wesen?


Got to get your occult yiff on. Also Eve > whiny Juliette.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
Kerr Avon: Also Eve > whiny Juliette.


Rosalie >> Adalind >> Eve >> Juliette
 
Thrakkorzog
Haven't looked yet.. Will I need eye bleach?
 
abhorrent1
The one in the Mario hat confuses me (NSFW)
 
theresnothinglft
Thrakkorzog: Haven't looked yet.. Will I need eye bleach?


not really, there's a decent mix of hot and not
 
berylman
I'm a little confused about what Subby is insinuating about Portland.
I have no opinion of that city.
 
Kerr Avon
Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kerr Avon: Also Eve > whiny Juliette.

Rosalie >> Adalind >> Eve >> Juliette


Can't argue with that.
 
Thrakkorzog
theresnothinglft: Thrakkorzog: Haven't looked yet.. Will I need eye bleach?

not really, there's a decent mix of hot and not


yep - no bleach needed. The beaver girl is worth the look
 
FirstDennis
I see that people understand "naked" about as well as they understand "facemask."
Yellow Beard
abhorrent1: The one in the Mario hat confuses me (NSFW)


Gynecomastia?
 
rcain
The number one rule of any sort of "nude rally" is that it will be chock full of people you never wanted to see nude

This is the number one reason to be anti-nudist. Think of the eyeballs that will need bleaching
 
FirstDennis
So much more beautiful and exciting than merely
nekkid:


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
oregonlive.comView Full Size


Winona?
 
Nurglitch
abhorrent1: The one in the Mario hat confuses me (NSFW)


Some girls are just cute with moustaches.
 
bughunter
markie_farkie: What a coincidence... Tomorrow is Bleach and Pressure Wash Bike Seat Day.


I suspect not all of them are using seats.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
tfudtuckerpucker
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
