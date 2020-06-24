 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Good riddance, John C. Calhoun   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Spiffy, John Quincy Adams, John C. Calhoun, South Carolina, Vice President of the United States, Calhoun's statue, John Tecklenburg, press conference, Calhoun Street  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP Calhoun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whose next?
nbc.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mouser: Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.


GOP: Republicans are the Party of Lincoln. The Democrats represent the Confederacy.
Democrats: Ok, we'll take down these statues of prominent Democrats in  the South then.
GOP: MUH HERITAGE!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is anybody really statue-worthy? If they put up a statue of Tom Hanks, wouldn't we soon find out that he beat his first wife?

Other than Mister Rogers, he's the exception that proves the rule.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was told in the previous statue toppling thread that the movement was now completely off the rails, liberals are officially banned from everything, and Hillary is going to be ushered into jail. I don't know who at BLM HQ authorized this statue removal but they'll be dealt with as soon as my Hoverround is charged.
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mouser: Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.


Oh no! They're burning history books?!

...Oh wait, they aren't? It's just a farking statue honoring a man whose most well-known feature was his ringing endorsement of slavery? Yeah, we can do without that.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now if they can just get rid of that statue of "Pitchfork Ben" Tillman....
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I keep telling you, I can have 10,000 Drew Curtis statues shipped overnight from China. These things are durable, rainbow-colored, just, just wonderful statues made from materials brought back from the moon by genetically-free owner-workers in a cage-free environment. We can have them installed, replacing all other American statues by Friday, which will then be renamed Drewsday, and Tuesday changed to Curtisday to clear up any confusion. Rejoice!
 
Karma Crusade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of the things I remember most clearly from my high school history classes is that this guy was a tremendous asshole. Like a divine right bigot. I wasn't told he was bad. Just told what he did and what he stood for.
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Definitely Not Someone's Alt: Mouser: Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.

Oh no! They're burning history books?!

...Oh wait, they aren't? It's just a farking statue honoring a man whose most well-known feature was his ringing endorsement of slavery? Yeah, we can do without that.


Give them time.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just weird that Calhoun held the vice presidency under an anti-slavery president.

/The Adamses are the only two presidents among the first dozen that never owned slaves.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't just leave an empty pedestal there. What prominent South Carolinian should get a statue?

/ I nominate The Fabulous Moolah
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: Definitely Not Someone's Alt: Mouser: Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.

Oh no! They're burning history books?!

...Oh wait, they aren't? It's just a farking statue honoring a man whose most well-known feature was his ringing endorsement of slavery? Yeah, we can do without that.

Give them time.


Eh, book burning is more of a Republican thing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Definitely Not Someone's Alt: Mouser: Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.

Oh no! They're burning history books?!

...Oh wait, they aren't? It's just a farking statue honoring a man whose most well-known feature was his ringing endorsement of slavery? Yeah, we can do without that.


George Washington also owned slaves and took steps to protect the institution. Where does the line get drawn? The only answer I've ever seen to this question is that you aren't allowed to ask it.
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mouser: Definitely Not Someone's Alt: Mouser: Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.

Oh no! They're burning history books?!

...Oh wait, they aren't? It's just a farking statue honoring a man whose most well-known feature was his ringing endorsement of slavery? Yeah, we can do without that.

Give them time.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, okay, Mr. Slippery-Slope.
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Definitely Not Someone's Alt: Mouser: Score one more for the Ministry of Truth.  The erasure of non-Party-approved past continues.

Oh no! They're burning history books?!

...Oh wait, they aren't? It's just a farking statue honoring a man whose most well-known feature was his ringing endorsement of slavery? Yeah, we can do without that.

George Washington also owned slaves and took steps to protect the institution. Where does the line get drawn? The only answer I've ever seen to this question is that you aren't allowed to ask it.


Regardless of where "the statue line" is in certain individuals' eyes, it's still not erasing history, is it? It's not folks are suddenly going to forget who these people are, assuming they even bothered to learn in the first place.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess Andrew Jackson finally got his wish.
 
