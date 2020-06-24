 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Post (UK))   Just leave it there for 5,000 years. Maybe stonehenge is just litter from a Druid party they didn't feel like cleaning up   (dailypost.co.uk) divider line
2
    More: Sad, Wales, week Natural Resources Wales, local people, Rural area, Solstice, Litter, Waste, Stone circle  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 1:52 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, silly.  I was there at the beginning.

There were these huge aliens with hard hats dragging the stone slabs all over the place.  One of them - the foreman I think - approached me with a clipboard and pointed at the slabs and said, "Hey, buddy, you gonna sign for all this?"

I was kind of shocked.  "Um," I said, "I don't think I have the authority to sign for something like this."

The alien foreman just sighed and tipped his hat back on his head a bit.  "Look...if I can't get someone to sign for these, we're just gonna leave 'em here like this."
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're not druids, they're Daily Mail-reading gas fitters who throw on a costume once a year in the hope that someone will find them mystical enough to have sex with them
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.