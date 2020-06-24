 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Madison protesters surround & beat openly gay Senator after decapitating statue of abolitionist killed fighting for the union. Even The Onion can't keep up with this newscycle   (cbsnews.com) divider line
112
    More: Asinine, Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin State Capitol, Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter, state senator, release of the man, video of the incident, second video  
•       •       •

1678 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 10:17 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



112 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 564x752]


THIS.

Why were protesters tearing down the statue of an abolitionist?  I mean, wasn't he one of the good guys?  I was trying to find out of the protesters were maybe white supremacist counter-protesters or something, but it seems like it was just the normal BLM protests, so, like ... WTF?  And what's with attacking the senator?

To riff off the image: YOU (and I can't stress this enough) ARE NOT HELPING.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destruction for its own sake is stupid.  These people are stupid.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 564x752]

THIS.

Why were protesters tearing down the statue of an abolitionist?  I mean, wasn't he one of the good guys?  I was trying to find out of the protesters were maybe white supremacist counter-protesters or something, but it seems like it was just the normal BLM protests, so, like ... WTF?  And what's with attacking the senator?

To riff off the image: YOU (and I can't stress this enough) ARE NOT HELPING.


Two theories: either it's right wing agitators disguising themselves as ANTIFA to cause harm to the protests.

Or they're a bunch of idiots who are taking this too far. It's like the people who demand Jefferson and Washington statues to be torn down because they were slave owners.

This is also going to backfire tremendously if it was leftists. Taking down notable racist monuments such as Confederates and noted racists/adamant slaveowners (John C Calhoun, etc) will net you a majority of support from the people, as will tearing down other racist symbols such as the Confederate battle flag.

When you start going after widely considered heroes, like TR and Lincoln, you'll lose support quickly unless you're actually suggesting something worthwhile in change like changing the Lincoln statue in Boston to be more equal in it's depictions of both Lincoln and the freed slave, or TR just on horseback.

Going this far, however, is where you get into really dangerous territory of rewriting history and if something or someone doesn't conform to the current idea of what is historically accurate, than you start to lose actual history until it becomes as sanitized of historical content as we have now with 20th century history.

There was another statue that was torn down last night that was equally stupid to do so for similar reasons, i forget who it was though.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

somedude210: Two theories: either it's right wing agitators disguising themselves as ANTIFA to cause harm to the protests.

Or they're a bunch of idiots who are taking this too far. It's like the people who demand Jefferson and Washington statues to be torn down because they were slave owners.

This is also going to backfire tremendously if it was leftists. Taking down notable racist monuments such as Confederates and noted racists/adamant slaveowners (John C Calhoun, etc) will net you a majority of support from the people, as will tearing down other racist symbols such as the Confederate battle flag.

When you start going after widely considered heroes, like TR and Lincoln, you'll lose support quickly unless you're actually suggesting something worthwhile in change like changing the Lincoln statue in Boston to be more equal in it's depictions of both Lincoln and the freed slave, or TR just on horseback.

Going this far, however, is where you get into really dangerous territory of rewriting history and if something or someone doesn't conform to the current idea of what is historically accurate, than you start to lose actual history until it becomes as sanitized of historical content as we have now with 20th century history.

There was another statue that was torn down last night that was equally stupid to do so for similar reasons, i forget who it was though.


What could possibly be a compelling enough argument to justify tearing down the statues of people who were actual good guys and heroes though?  I am hard pressed to think of any.  These are the monuments that deserve to be monuments.

Sure, history needs to be preserved lest you run the risk of repeating it, but at the same time, at least in the cases of confederate statues and the battle flag, it shouldn't be preserved in a way that venerates it -- or at least, not in a way that makes it look like it's still being venerated.  I'm okay with preserving it somewhere as long as it's done so with the proper context clearly spelled out.

But if this is BLM protesters, yeah, this is taking it significantly too far, veering well into "you're not helping" territory.  I can only think that maybe some rationale is "there shouldn't be any monuments to the confederacy!" sort of thing, even if the monuments celebrate the ones who were on the right side of history.  Which still doesn't make sense or make it okay.

And attacking the senator -- he's a democrat FFS!  He's the most likely to be a supporter of the movement, not an opponent!

It honestly sounds more like the sort of thing far-right nutjobs impersonating ANTIFA would do.
 
troyz99 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Protesters say they took the statue down because they don't feel the state is moving forward.
"We're not moving forward, we're moving backwards," said Ebony Anderson-Carter. "This (statue) doesn't need to be here until we're ready to move forward."

https://www.channel3000.com/protester​s​-explain-why-they-tore-down-statues-at​-state-capitol/
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's all well and good but they kicked the shiat out of a state senator.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

troyz99: Protesters say they took the statue down because they don't feel the state is moving forward.
"We're not moving forward, we're moving backwards," said Ebony Anderson-Carter. "This (statue) doesn't need to be here until we're ready to move forward."

https://www.channel3000.com/protesters​-explain-why-they-tore-down-statues-at​-state-capitol/


Dedicating a monument to a known abolistionist isn't "moving forward"? Ffs
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark me. This shiat is all going to hell from all angles.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mob mentality at its finest. Well job you violent stupid farks.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

troyz99: Protesters say they took the statue down because they don't feel the state is moving forward.
"We're not moving forward, we're moving backwards," said Ebony Anderson-Carter. "This (statue) doesn't need to be here until we're ready to move forward."

https://www.channel3000.com/protesters​-explain-why-they-tore-down-statues-at​-state-capitol/


Fark user imageView Full Size


FFS people..
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 564x752]

THIS.

Why were protesters tearing down the statue of an abolitionist?  I mean, wasn't he one of the good guys?  I was trying to find out of the protesters were maybe white supremacist counter-protesters or something, but it seems like it was just the normal BLM protests, so, like ... WTF?  And what's with attacking the senator?

To riff off the image: YOU (and I can't stress this enough) ARE NOT HELPING.


Probably for the same reason why "protesters" smashed windows and looted Auto Zones, and showed up to other protests with guns.  White conservatives doing their own damage, and other conservatives are standing on the sidelines saying "Black people are doing all of this".
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

somedude210: Or they're a bunch of idiots who are taking this too far. It's like the people who demand Jefferson and Washington statues to be torn down because they were slave owners.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What is law and order?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Either it's right wing plants pretending to be left wing protesters, right wing protestors being right wing douchebags openly, or people (possibly left wing protestors, in theory) who have simply lost their farking minds and are being violent idiots.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mob mentality leading to extremely stupid decisions? No one could have predicted this!

/the geniuses on this website certainly couldn't see this coming.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: somedude210: Two theories: either it's right wing agitators disguising themselves as ANTIFA to cause harm to the protests.

Or they're a bunch of idiots who are taking this too far. It's like the people who demand Jefferson and Washington statues to be torn down because they were slave owners.

This is also going to backfire tremendously if it was leftists. Taking down notable racist monuments such as Confederates and noted racists/adamant slaveowners (John C Calhoun, etc) will net you a majority of support from the people, as will tearing down other racist symbols such as the Confederate battle flag.

When you start going after widely considered heroes, like TR and Lincoln, you'll lose support quickly unless you're actually suggesting something worthwhile in change like changing the Lincoln statue in Boston to be more equal in it's depictions of both Lincoln and the freed slave, or TR just on horseback.

Going this far, however, is where you get into really dangerous territory of rewriting history and if something or someone doesn't conform to the current idea of what is historically accurate, than you start to lose actual history until it becomes as sanitized of historical content as we have now with 20th century history.

There was another statue that was torn down last night that was equally stupid to do so for similar reasons, i forget who it was though.

What could possibly be a compelling enough argument to justify tearing down the statues of people who were actual good guys and heroes though? I am hard pressed to think of any.  These are the monuments that deserve to be monuments.

Sure, history needs to be preserved lest you run the risk of repeating it, but at the same time, at least in the cases of confederate statues and the battle flag, it shouldn't be preserved in a way that venerates it -- or at least, not in a way that makes it look like it's still being venerated.  I'm okay with preserving it somewhere as long as it's done so with the proper contex ...



Here's the only possible justification.

The artistic style used in some of those things is cringeworthy to today's eyes - trying to apply Greek, Roman, or Renaissance esthetics to modern (at the time) moral statements.  The pitiful, supplicating slave and the robust, noble white man striking off his chains, etc.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Violence is the language of the unheard.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Therefore...The unheard are incompetent.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zeaper12: What is law and order?


Sorry Marge, the mob has spoken....
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Either it's right wing plants pretending to be left wing protesters, right wing protestors being right wing douchebags openly, or people (possibly left wing protestors, in theory) who have simply lost their farking minds and are being violent idiots.


You left wing farkers literally cannot admit that someone on "your side" is capable of making a poor decision.

Always a right wing false flag. Didn't you guys always make fun of Alex Jones for claiming everything is a false flag?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While I hate the misplaced rage as much as anyone, if the most powerful military in the world occasionally misses the target and blows up a wedding, then I guess a bunch of rabble are gonna occasionally get it wrong. Not too mention when law enforcement "oopsies" an entire magazine into the back of a black or brown kid.

This is just a reminder of how much farked up shiat we have LEARNED to accept from this government. You don't think, "I guess we got it wrong" is an acceptable excuse from a bunch of rabble, but you do from a trillion dollar, highly trained organization.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Please stick to tearing down statues installed by this business:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

somedude210: There was another statue that was torn down last night that was equally stupid to do so for similar reasons, i forget who it was though.


They tore down the "Forward" statue, which makes no farking sense to do. This is the statue:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, they're morons, especially if they think they're helping the protests against police killing black people.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Congrats, you drooling imbeciles. You've beclowned yourselves and all the other protest movements in cities across the nation are going to have to deal with the fallout.

You see, the idea wasn't to tear down all statues. There's actually context involved.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lostcat: Violence is the language of the unheard.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Therefore...The unheard are incompetent.


And that's why they were unheard in the first place.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People seem to be getting carried away.  Not "Reign of Terror" carried away, but carried away nonetheless.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The toppled statue was of Col. Hans Christian Heg.  Yes he was an abolition who fought on the side of the Union but he was also a notorious non-vegan who exclusively used binary pronouns.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: somedude210: Two theories: either it's right wing agitators disguising themselves as ANTIFA to cause harm to the protests.

Or they're a bunch of idiots who are taking this too far. It's like the people who demand Jefferson and Washington statues to be torn down because they were slave owners.

This is also going to backfire tremendously if it was leftists. Taking down notable racist monuments such as Confederates and noted racists/adamant slaveowners (John C Calhoun, etc) will net you a majority of support from the people, as will tearing down other racist symbols such as the Confederate battle flag.

When you start going after widely considered heroes, like TR and Lincoln, you'll lose support quickly unless you're actually suggesting something worthwhile in change like changing the Lincoln statue in Boston to be more equal in it's depictions of both Lincoln and the freed slave, or TR just on horseback.

Going this far, however, is where you get into really dangerous territory of rewriting history and if something or someone doesn't conform to the current idea of what is historically accurate, than you start to lose actual history until it becomes as sanitized of historical content as we have now with 20th century history.

There was another statue that was torn down last night that was equally stupid to do so for similar reasons, i forget who it was though.

What could possibly be a compelling enough argument to justify tearing down the statues of people who were actual good guys and heroes though?  I am hard pressed to think of any.  These are the monuments that deserve to be monuments.

Sure, history needs to be preserved lest you run the risk of repeating it, but at the same time, at least in the cases of confederate statues and the battle flag, it shouldn't be preserved in a way that venerates it -- or at least, not in a way that makes it look like it's still being venerated.  I'm okay with preserving it somewhere as long as it's done so with the proper context clearly spelled out.

But if this is BLM protesters, yeah, this is taking it significantly too far, veering well into "you're not helping" territory.  I can only think that maybe some rationale is "there shouldn't be any monuments to the confederacy!" sort of thing, even if the monuments celebrate the ones who were on the right side of history.  Which still doesn't make sense or make it okay.

And attacking the senator -- he's a democrat FFS!  He's the most likely to be a supporter of the movement, not an opponent!

It honestly sounds more like the sort of thing far-right nutjobs impersonating ANTIFA would do.


It may be the extreme ends of leftists. Sounds like it at least. This behavior is not at all good. Normalizing it will make the whole "erasing people from photos, a la Stalinism" would not be a helluva stretch to go from here.

The problem left wing movements always have is they eventually go too far and never keep the kooks in line. Happened with the Vietnam protests, happened with the Iraq protests, eventually leftist take it way the hell too far and support for their cause dry the f*ck up fast.

Case in point: Vietnam Vets Against the War March in the early//mid 70s. The March was extremely powerful and instrumental in turning the support for the war. Nixon wanted to sic the cops on them and was told it would be a PR nightmare, but Kissenger suggested waiting a few days when the kooks show up and bust those heads because no one will mind them getting their asses kicked because they were loons
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm torn on the matter of beating up Senators because Mitch McConnell exists.

But beating up gay people is always wrong.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Geotpf: Either it's right wing plants pretending to be left wing protesters, right wing protestors being right wing douchebags openly, or people (possibly left wing protestors, in theory) who have simply lost their farking minds and are being violent idiots.

You left wing farkers literally cannot admit that someone on "your side" is capable of making a poor decision.

Always a right wing false flag. Didn't you guys always make fun of Alex Jones for claiming everything is a false flag?


"Our side", you say. Isn't everyone on the side of freedom from government tyranny in this country? Who do you describe as "your side", and when do say they are wrong?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somedude210: troyz99: Protesters say they took the statue down because they don't feel the state is moving forward.
"We're not moving forward, we're moving backwards," said Ebony Anderson-Carter. "This (statue) doesn't need to be here until we're ready to move forward."

https://www.channel3000.com/protesters​-explain-why-they-tore-down-statues-at​-state-capitol/

Dedicating a monument to a known abolistionist isn't "moving forward"? Ffs


Stupid farkheads who didn't pay attention in history class.

You're not helping, ASSHOLES!
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: lostcat: Violence is the language of the unheard.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Therefore...The unheard are incompetent.

And that's why they were unheard in the first place.


Surprise, surprise, surprise.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've come to the realization that statues are pretty stupid in general.  This statue needs to be torn down for giving children nightmares.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sophont
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

troyz99: Protesters say they took the statue down because they don't feel the state is moving forward.
"We're not moving forward, we're moving backwards," said Ebony Anderson-Carter. "This (statue) doesn't need to be here until we're ready to move forward."

https://www.channel3000.com/protesters​-explain-why-they-tore-down-statues-at​-state-capitol/


If this isn't some false flag, that at least makes some kind of sense.
If we're going to keep on with this inequal society, statues to those espousing equality is just mockery.

If this is going to turn you against people fighting for equality, you weren't with them to begin with.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lostcat: Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.


Bad aphorism. Could be read to mean that violence is the first refuge of the competent.

/or at least the violently competent
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

patrick767: somedude210: There was another statue that was torn down last night that was equally stupid to do so for similar reasons, i forget who it was though.

They tore down the "Forward" statue, which makes no farking sense to do. This is the statue:

[Fark user image 400x600]

Yeah, they're morons, especially if they think they're helping the protests against police killing black people.


They are directly undermining the BLM movement.  They crossed-over and now helpings and preventing reform.  F$cking idiots.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Psychopusher: somedude210: Two theories: either it's right wing agitators disguising themselves as ANTIFA to cause harm to the protests.

Or they're a bunch of idiots who are taking this too far. It's like the people who demand Jefferson and Washington statues to be torn down because they were slave owners.

This is also going to backfire tremendously if it was leftists. Taking down notable racist monuments such as Confederates and noted racists/adamant slaveowners (John C Calhoun, etc) will net you a majority of support from the people, as will tearing down other racist symbols such as the Confederate battle flag.

When you start going after widely considered heroes, like TR and Lincoln, you'll lose support quickly unless you're actually suggesting something worthwhile in change like changing the Lincoln statue in Boston to be more equal in it's depictions of both Lincoln and the freed slave, or TR just on horseback.

Going this far, however, is where you get into really dangerous territory of rewriting history and if something or someone doesn't conform to the current idea of what is historically accurate, than you start to lose actual history until it becomes as sanitized of historical content as we have now with 20th century history.

There was another statue that was torn down last night that was equally stupid to do so for similar reasons, i forget who it was though.

What could possibly be a compelling enough argument to justify tearing down the statues of people who were actual good guys and heroes though? I am hard pressed to think of any.  These are the monuments that deserve to be monuments.

Sure, history needs to be preserved lest you run the risk of repeating it, but at the same time, at least in the cases of confederate statues and the battle flag, it shouldn't be preserved in a way that venerates it -- or at least, not in a way that makes it look like it's still being venerated.  I'm okay with preserving it somewhere as long as it's done so with the proper contex ...


Here's the only possible justification.

The artistic style used in some of those things is cringeworthy to today's eyes - trying to apply Greek, Roman, or Renaissance esthetics to modern (at the time) moral statements.  The pitiful, supplicating slave and the robust, noble white man striking off his chains, etc.


And that's a legit reason, see the Boston Emancipation Monument or the TR monument outside the NY NatHis museum.

But tearing down the monument for the sake of tearing it down without that kind of justification is just f*cking stupid.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: lostcat: Violence is the language of the unheard.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Therefore...The unheard are incompetent.

And that's why they were unheard in the first place.


Could being unheard lead to being framed as incompetent?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why won't these statues teach their history?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I'm torn on the matter of beating up Senators because Mitch McConnell exists.

But beating up gay people is always wrong.


Beating up people because they are gay is always wrong.  I'm assuming there are some gay people that need a  beating for other reasons - just can't think of any examples off the top of my head.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Either it's right wing plants pretending to be left wing protesters, right wing protestors being right wing douchebags openly, or people (possibly left wing protestors, in theory) who have simply lost their farking minds and are being violent idiots.


This is edging on "Sandy Hook didn't happen" kind of stupity.

I really hope someone paid you to post that, because the alternative is that you're Alex Jones with a goatee.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Psychopusher: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 564x752]

THIS.

Why were protesters tearing down the statue of an abolitionist?  I mean, wasn't he one of the good guys?  I was trying to find out of the protesters were maybe white supremacist counter-protesters or something, but it seems like it was just the normal BLM protests, so, like ... WTF?  And what's with attacking the senator?

To riff off the image: YOU (and I can't stress this enough) ARE NOT HELPING.

Probably for the same reason why "protesters" smashed windows and looted Auto Zones, and showed up to other protests with guns.  White conservatives doing their own damage, and other conservatives are standing on the sidelines saying "Black people are doing all of this".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: The toppled statue was of Col. Hans Christian Heg.  Yes he was an abolition who fought on the side of the Union but he was also a notorious non-vegan who exclusively used binary pronouns.


Not sure if Onion interview or actual possible answer from protestor.

/happens a lot these days
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I'm torn on the matter of beating up Senators because Mitch McConnell exists.

But beating up gay people is always wrong.


Even if it's Jeffery Dahmer trying to eat you?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Purple_Urkle: I'm torn on the matter of beating up Senators because Mitch McConnell exists.

But beating up gay people is always wrong.

Beating up people because they are gay is always wrong.  I'm assuming there are some gay people that need a  beating for other reasons - just can't think of any examples off the top of my head.


Log Cabin Republicans who support Chaos Goblin
 
Sophont
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lostcat: Violence is the language of the unheard.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Therefore...The unheard are incompetent.


The incompetent turn to violence when there are other options.

For the unheard, there are no other options.
The Order over Justice cowards will not listen. This is just an excuse for cowards to more contentedly ignore their plight.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've come to the realization that statues are pretty stupid in general.  This statue needs to be torn down for giving children nightmares.

[Fark user image image 500x667]


It's the demonic souls trapped in his pants that really make the statue.

That and the Forrest Bedford Sessions (or whatever the hell his name was) statues are my favorites just for the sheer nightmare fuel
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the police riot, it is law and order.
When the whites riot, it is patriotism.
When the Christians riot, it is the Righteous Harvest of the Lord.
When black people riot, it is the end of the world.

When cattle riot, it is a stampede. Wait, strike that one.
 
zang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Either it's right wing plants pretending to be left wing protesters, right wing protestors being right wing douchebags openly, or people (possibly left wing protestors, in theory) who have simply lost their farking minds and are being violent idiots.


I'm going with young and stupid and full of rage.  "You can't thing me Maaan, because *my* generation is whatever!"
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Geotpf: Either it's right wing plants pretending to be left wing protesters, right wing protestors being right wing douchebags openly, or people (possibly left wing protestors, in theory) who have simply lost their farking minds and are being violent idiots.

This is edging on "Sandy Hook didn't happen" kind of stupity.

I really hope someone paid you to post that, because the alternative is that you're Alex Jones with a goatee.


Except for the fact that it actually happens, of course...
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.