(Click Orlando)   "She told officers the contents of the car, including the cocaine, marijuana, and gun, did not belong to her"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Florida, Police, 21-year-old Kristopher Arnold, Driving, Firearm, Automobile, Crime, Law enforcement  
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also not in her possesion: a brain

"I don't recall, I need a lawyer"
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i need a video.  i never get greenlit
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
knock it off mom, they are on to you.
 
crinz83
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
she told officers she recently purchased the car from a friend and allowed Arnold to use the car for the day

one day she let him use the car. one day.. cocaine, cannabis, firearms, a chase and a dui. i say let him go for one more day. just out of curiosity.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Funny to see people commenting based on the fake news headline

They arrested a certain Kristopher Arnold, the woman in the story is not named, so she was clearly not arrested and let go

Y'all got punked by yet another BS headline on fark

"Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and removed Arnold from the car. Through the investigation, officers said they found a gun and multiple baggies of cocaine and marijuana in the car.
Officers took Arnold into custody and charged him with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement and reckless driving, among others."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's usually a solid defense.  I assume they let her go?

/dnrtfa
 
