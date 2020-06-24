 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Men from Wales and women from East of England most likely to have had sex outside. I heard they're farking in tents (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they meet up in car park near Leicester?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"How Green was my Valley" was actually about getting rid of grass stains from one's butt crack.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wtf?

How many words was that article, 40?

Also, I had a free spirited gf in my 20s that suggested we go camping nude and do a grocery list of hallucinogens; I always made excuses (chickened out) for fear that some hiker or warden may wander into our camp.

The idea of getting bugs up my butt while trying to chop Fibonacci spiraled lumber to make talking fire freaked me out too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I recently took a pole and found 100% of people were angry when the tent collapsed.

I was with a beautiful young woman while camping last weekend. It was farking intense.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Huh, I always though it was east-end boys and west-end girls....west-end girls.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf?  How many words was that article, 40?


These are my dying words:
"Never....ever....click on the Sun."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're not sheepish
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sussex girls, amiright?
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In a Wales side town a dead end world
The outside boys fark east England girls
In a Wales side town in a dead end world
The outside boys fark east England girls
Out side fark
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Huh, I always though it was east-end boys and west-end girls....west-end girls.


Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (Official Video)
Youtube p3j2NYZ8FKs
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
♫Why don't we do it in the road?♫
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TIL that Belgium is not east of England
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Removing ticks from your naughty bits. Not fun.
 
morlinge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In fairness where else are the welsh men going to find the sheep?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: dennysgod: Huh, I always though it was east-end boys and west-end girls....west-end girls.

[YouTube video: Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (Official Video)]


It's about time they caught up.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thirty-five per cent of Welsh men said they had been at it outdoors
 
