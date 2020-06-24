 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bozeman Daily Chronicle)   "Police arbitration on appeal is one of the single most important accountability issues in the country. You can't change an organization if you have to keep employing people that you know are going to do bad things"   (bozemandailychronicle.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Police, Police brutality, line of Tucson Police Officers, Constable, Police officer, Appeal, appeals process, file photo  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 1:29 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it out of the CBA.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arbitration is a process where a third party hears arguments from both sides, and then decides in favor of whoever is paying them.

Philly PD gets caught ransacking convenience stores (and worse), and get fired.  The union arbitrators put them back on the force.  Some of them even get back pay and seniority.

Must be nice.
 
Shryke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can we include teacher's unions please? Thanks.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cops should carry individual liability insurance just like contractors do.  Insurance companies will do mental health screenings, and if a cop gets too many complaints, they'll pull his policy and he will be unemployable.  Settlements will be paid out of the insurance fund, so more settlements = higher premiums.  Good cops will now have a clear incentive to police the bad cops from their ranks.
 
caljar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shryke: Can we include teacher's unions please? Thanks.


that's the huge conflict of interest in Minnesota, the leaders in Mpls and the state want to get rid of police union arbitration, and increase accountability, but the teachers union basically owns the Democrats, and the Governor was a union member for over 20 years, and the Lt Governor was the union president.  So, they are trying to find a way to cripple the police union, but in no way touch the rules for the teacher's union, because they need their arbitration rules, and can't be held accountable for doing a bad job.  fun and games.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shryke: Can we include teacher's unions please? Thanks.


That's the kind of oversight that belongs well outside of all unions, and should be defined by law- state by state if the feds can't get it done. Unions won't vote for a CBA with such language because why give up the concept of policing yourselves?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shryke: Can we include teacher's unions please? Thanks.


I'm sorry, please show me where teacher's unions have done anything in any way as shiatty as police unions? Or why Teachers shouldn't have the full rights of a union?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Arbitration is a process where a third party hears arguments from both sides, and then decides in favor of whoever is paying them.


True facts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"James Pasco, executive director of the National Fraternal Order of Police, which has 351,000 members, said management should do a better job when hiring officers.

"Rather than acknowledge their failure in recruiting and screening, they want to blame problem officers on the union contract," Pasco said Monday. "If they did appropriate recruiting, training and supervision, we wouldn't be in the position of using arbitration."

I wonder if Mr. Pasco is also in favor of eliminating laws that shield an officer's previous behavior in other departments from the ones where that officer is applying?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/24/ny​r​egion/new-jersey-police.html
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But unions are the best thing ever.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.