(Hamilton Journal-News)   Due to social distancing, please remain "6 feet from Kevin's Bacon"   (journal-news.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then don't watch Wild Things *shudder*.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This will surely create a stir of echoes
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
farking GIS blows ass. The only images for "Kevin Bacon linked to Al-Qaeda" are mobile vertical and cut off the end that has Kevin farking Bacon. Get your shiat together, Onion and Google.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Either you adhere to social distancing, or:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd just as soon not be in the same room with Kevin's bacon.  Can't he keep it in his pants?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You'd have to be footloose to go out and see it
 
