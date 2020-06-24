 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fay Observer)   "HONEY...There's Gen X coming out of the sink, and it wants to hang out and play 80's music"   (fayobserver.com) divider line
47
    More: Strange, North Carolina, animal research, GenX Exposure Study, GenX chemical, Environmental Protection Agency, N.C. State University, Cape Fear River, Later research  
•       •       •

1558 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 9:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.


Gen XGen X was born between 1965 - 1979 and are currently between 41-55 years old (82 million people in U.S.) Gen Y: Gen Y, or Millennials, were born between 1980 and 1994. They are currently between 26-40 years old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.


Nah, I play both depending on my mood.  I enjoy New Wave far more than Grunge.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps I should rephrase.

If it was good GenX, the kind of GenX one would want to hang with, it would be playing '90s music.

Since it's playing '80s music, one can only assume hostile intent and an aggressive interdiction policy must be implemented.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GenX came from the sink. This week on Svengoolie!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds sorta like a goth problem..They were more the ones to hang out near drains, smoking
clove cigs and listening to The Cure...
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the jooz

/hey, it's worked before
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps I should rephrase.

If it was good GenX, the kind of GenX one would want to hang with, it would be playing '90s music.

Since it's playing '80s music, one can only assume hostile intent and an aggressive interdiction policy must be implemented.


I get my kicks above the waistline Sunshine!

Murray Head - One Night In Bangkok "From CHESS" (Official Video)
Youtube rgc_LRjlbTU
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't such a slacker, it would have tested positive in all 84 wells.

Slacker!!!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be listening to Depeche Mode while cleaning today.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be an even flow coming out of your sinks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the backwater swirling there are some things that'll never change.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this some kind of thinly veiled Ramones reference? Or do we just assume the obvious?

Generation X - Your Generation (1977)
Youtube poc4TgOmpPM
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I'll be listening to Depeche Mode while cleaning today.


I was just doing some yard work while listening to Depeche Mode.

/square in the middle of 'Gen X'
//loves shiatty 80's music
\not all of it is shiatty
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I'll be listening to Depeche Mode while cleaning today.


Well, okay:


Depeche Mode - Clean (Official Video)
Youtube h1mD-_DKHc0



(Sadly the whole point is that the wells are most definitely not okay)
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now I am inspired to create an elaborate prank involving an underground boombox playing Peter Gabriel's Shock the Monkey nonstop and 6' of sound conductive PVC piping at the local Dollar General.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: Badafuco: I'll be listening to Depeche Mode while cleaning today.

I was just doing some yard work while listening to Depeche Mode.

/square in the middle of 'Gen X'
//loves shiatty 80's music
\not all of it is shiatty


I know. Born in '72. I feel like I'm the GenX of GenX.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mentat: I get my kicks above the waistline Sunshine!
[Murray Head- One night in Bangkok]


I have to share Mike Tyson's karaoke version of that song because it's so damn weird but he nailed it. Is this real life?
Mike Tyson - One Night in bangkok (official video)
Youtube o0JzBIUOfZ8
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanlexian: Badafuco: I'll be listening to Depeche Mode while cleaning today.

I was just doing some yard work while listening to Depeche Mode.

/square in the middle of 'Gen X'
//loves shiatty 80's music
\not all of it is shiatty


It's like music from any era: you had to take the Debbie Gibson and Bobby McFarlan along with the Queen and the Duran Duran. What gets me about the late 70s to early 80s era is the sheer explosive volume of listenable music that can go from just enjoyable to listen to, to raw art. Before the gott damned "I disHeart Radio/ClearChannel" monster ate radio, there were actually channels whose "Pop" playlist included early (oldschool) Rap, soft Country, New Wave. Punk, Rock, Yacht Rock, early Metal, R&B, and a random assortment of everything else. The variety was astonishing, and many acts were doing music that "crossed over" and blurred the lines of genres. It was great while it lasted.

Then sometime in the late 80s/early 90s, R&B went full WTF, rock went full "hair metal", punk and new wave died and Alternative went underground, and for one glorious moment the "grunge" movement (that to me is nothing more than the progress of rock/Alternative from the mid-80s that never left) suddenly exploded and music was still glorious: you could listen to Michael Jackson, Depeche Mode, the Cure, Enya, Soundgarden, Smashing Pumpkins, Grrl Power Rock, Deep Forest, and sadly Whitney Houston all at the same time on the same station.

Then it was over. Somewhere between '99 to 2000 it all went to shiat and music just hasn't been the same since. MP3s killed the radio star? No, ClearChannel did that. Mtvand Radio both shiat the bed at the same time and it has been a trainwreck ever since.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.


No.

Late Gen X. 90s music sucked, and it's Nirvana's fault.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"33 had more GenX in their water than the maximum recommended by North Carolina health officials. "


Time to institute an age limit at the beach?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and: PAGING socialnewwaver, socialnewwaver please come to the courtesy phone, your presence is requested. I'll hold the line until you arrive.

80s New Wave Alternative Songs Mixtape Volume 1
Youtube chcPL2Jp4Cs
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More, because you know you want it OH OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH

NEW WAVE ALTERNAT!VE.. MiX VOL 24
Youtube LDNBKff6g_E
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were the clubbing type:

Disco 80's Rare & Special Versions [Re[Mix] by [Dj Miltos]
Youtube Cl0S7uFJVNM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boomers nearly killed rock music with that disco shiat but GenX fought back...

Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)
Youtube 86URGgqONvA
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Not sorry for the threadjack. I grew up on the banks of the Erie Canal and Love Canal so toxic water is nothing new to me. I spent my formative years watching plants, animals, and people grow 8 different ways from normal. Cancer was an understood aspect of daily life for us. Even after moving to Floriduh, there were the "ash dumps" from old power plants, trash heaps, and incinerators, and then the PCB laden soils of old electrical transformer storage areas, and heavy metal contamination from coal-fired power plant mercury and arsenic from wood treatment and "cow dips" in the old cattle ranges, and then tetradioxin leacheate from the wood pulp mills... there was no escaping it.

So enjoy the music, it's the only good thing you're going to get.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The boomers nearly killed rock music with that disco shiat but GenX fought back...

[YouTube video: Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)]


To be fair, they did give us bands like The Who, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Not sorry for the threadjack. I grew up on the banks of the Erie Canal and Love Canal so toxic water is nothing new to me. I spent my formative years watching plants, animals, and people grow 8 different ways from normal. Cancer was an understood aspect of daily life for us. Even after moving to Floriduh, there were the "ash dumps" from old power plants, trash heaps, and incinerators, and then the PCB laden soils of old electrical transformer storage areas, and heavy metal contamination from coal-fired power plant mercury and arsenic from wood treatment and "cow dips" in the old cattle ranges, and then tetradioxin leacheate from the wood pulp mills... there was no escaping it.

So enjoy the music, it's the only good thing you're going to get.


That is awful. I'm sorry you had to live through that.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See GenX, you're not getting overlooked here!
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh well... whatever... nevermind.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Badafuco: I'll be listening to Depeche Mode while cleaning today.

I was just doing some yard work while listening to Depeche Mode.

/square in the middle of 'Gen X'
//loves shiatty 80's music
\not all of it is shiatty


Yep, right in the middle of Gen X as well. Sucker for cheesy 80s Euro pop but also love grunge and other early 90s music.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps I should rephrase.

If it was good GenX, the kind of GenX one would want to hang with, it would be playing '90s music.

Since it's playing '80s music, one can only assume hostile intent and an aggressive interdiction policy must be implemented.


Whatever.

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Video)
Youtube dQw4w9WgXcQ
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just washed the sink and it's already grungy again.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: fragMasterFlash: The boomers nearly killed rock music with that disco shiat but GenX fought back...

[YouTube video: Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)]

To be fair, they did give us bands like The Who, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.


Take a close look at the music that was in heavy rotation on rock stations in the early 80s and well into the 90s: a lot of it came from 1977 - '78, an insanely explosive time in music.

Dire Straits
Van Halen
Queen
The Eagles
Bruce Springsteen
Aerosmith
Boston
Blue Oyster Cult
The Ramones
David Bowie
The Clash
the last good Rolling Stones material
Fleetwood Mac before and after the conversion from Blues to Pop
Pink Floyd
Billy Joel
TOM PETTY
Supertramp
ongoing Chicago
Rush
Journey
Heart
ZZ Top
Styx
REM
Foreigner
THE CARS
Pat Bennetar
AC/DC
Genesis (before and after the loss of Steve Hackett)
THE POLICE
Alice Freaking Cooper
and if you really care about variety, any early Rap music and I suppose Hall & Oates
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe this is one time they shouldn't let that sink in.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*special note:

A lot of interesting things were also happening in Country music, Blues, and especially Jazz, but Gen X isn't exactly known for listening to these genres, nor did Mtv or VH1 push them nearly as hard as they had the New Wave and Pop Rock/Arena Rock formats.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.

No.

Late Gen X. 90s music sucked, and it's Nirvana's fault.


90's hip hop/rap.   The whole East Coast/West Coast rivalry thing was IMHO prodcued the height of that genre of music.  That's also Gen X music as well.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.


You're more of a Limp Bizket / Kid Rock guy, huh?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Pocket Ninja: Perhaps I should rephrase.

If it was good GenX, the kind of GenX one would want to hang with, it would be playing '90s music.

Since it's playing '80s music, one can only assume hostile intent and an aggressive interdiction policy must be implemented.

Whatever.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9Wg​XcQ]


You're supposed to hide the obvious trap inside a hidden link or a transitional video; the lack of subtlety belies your existence outside of the later generations.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.

You're more of a Limp Bizket / Kid Rock guy, huh?


Fun fact: Jaxsuckvile, Florida wants to create a "music museum" highlighting the "greatness" of the North Floriduh "music scene". I don't think they realize that this means they have to basically highlight Lynyrd Farking Skynyrd and Limp Dickzit.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: H31N0US: Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.

You're more of a Limp Bizket / Kid Rock guy, huh?

Fun fact: Jaxsuckvile, Florida wants to create a "music museum" highlighting the "greatness" of the North Floriduh "music scene". I don't think they realize that this means they have to basically highlight Lynyrd Farking Skynyrd and Limp Dickzit.


I'll go if Molly Hatchet plays.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Blues


What do you mean? I celebrate Michael Bolton's entire catalogue.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Barely detectable, and no effect from a lifetime of exposure at current levels...

Yep, that's a GenX alright.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: That is awful. I'm sorry you had to live through that.


A lot of other people got worse. No worries here.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.


Like I care.

/Gen X
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: Pocket Ninja: I'd think it would be playing more '90s music than '80s music, but whatever.

No.

Late Gen X. 90s music sucked, and it's Nirvana's fault.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.