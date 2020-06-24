 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   With some reopenings being stopped, many Americans are in limbo - nobody knows where the bar's been set
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to many right-wingers I know IRL (first and second-hand), the bar is at "if you know someone with C19".  Of course, the actions we take once we hit this scientifically determined level of infection remains to be seen.  But before we hit this level, we should carry on as normal.

Personally, I'm going to go with the bar set by scientists, researchers and doctors who make relevant statements in good faith.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why we elect leadership. This is the what happens leadership abdicates it's responsibilities.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cooler full of ice and beer and some cold glasses. I know where my bar is set.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo:

The billionaire class is still making its money,

Anyone worth below 40 million can go suck it though.
They don't matter


That's their orders.

They've done a fine job.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: According to many right-wingers I know IRL (first and second-hand), the bar is at "if you know someone with C19".  Of course, the actions we take once we hit this scientifically determined level of infection remains to be seen.  But before we hit this level, we should carry on as normal.


When the reality is, "You know someone with C19."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, 1000 cases. The good 'ol days

croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Cliff - Sitting In Limbo
Youtube vRoJyaZW6SA
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's "anything goes" at this point. Hopefully Trump loses in November and promptly vacates the White House so his successor can start picking up the pieces.
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.


Pretty much the only thing staying completely closed is Playgrounds but I've yet to see anything specific on "why".
Is it surfaces?  Kids playing together without masks? Something else?
Kids are already using the playgrounds anyways and Parents see this and are assuming they are open when they are not.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Cameron seen still looking

Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bar is set so low that it is now functionally irrelevant.


\Mr. Sulu, set phasers to "maximum stupidity"
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

Pretty much the only thing staying completely closed is Playgrounds but I've yet to see anything specific on "why".
Is it surfaces?  Kids playing together without masks? Something else?
Kids are already using the playgrounds anyways and Parents see this and are assuming they are open when they are not.


Does the playground or surrounding premises require staffing?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local Apple store is now open. Thanks, Tim Apple!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it would have been nice if we had leadership that gave everyone a consistent and understandable plan... maybe somebody who could tolerate increased testing and such?

...anyone?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's easy, stay the fark home when you can, wear a mask when in public, stop being a goddamned Spreader. Think about the simple facts, you could die or you can kill your family, but you are killing your friends and neighbors if you don't protect yourself first.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account

Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

I thought Illinois went full crazy saying they would not open the state fully until there was a vaccine.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of this needs to be handled on a local level. Federal, and even state level rules won't work in such a diverse country. There are counties with no positive cases, and their are filthy disease ridden cities that now have lots of covid infected people. Let local leaders (with medical degrees) make the best decisions for their locales.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

Pretty much the only thing staying completely closed is Playgrounds but I've yet to see anything specific on "why".
Is it surfaces?  Kids playing together without masks? Something else?


Kids are absolutely terrible when it comes to not touching each other and staying out of each others' faces. We've been very concerned since C19 about what adults consider to be responsible personal space bubbles - with kids, you can take that average distance and probably quarter it, or less. They're hyper-transmitters.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Washington state we had a nice phased reopening plan going, but it seems like Yakima County is in the process of blowing that up with their outbreak (it's in the more conservative eastern part of the state).

Yesterday, the governor made masks mandatory so it looks like we're not out of the woods any time soon. Luckily, I was finally able to get a haircut this weekend for the first time since February, so I'm good if we have to lock down again because people are dumbasses. I wear a mask any time I'm at the store, and only take it off outdoors if I'm on a walk and am comfortably far from other people on the walking trail.
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Johnson: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

Pretty much the only thing staying completely closed is Playgrounds but I've yet to see anything specific on "why".
Is it surfaces?  Kids playing together without masks? Something else?
Kids are already using the playgrounds anyways and Parents see this and are assuming they are open when they are not.

Does the playground or surrounding premises require staffing?


nope, these are just playgrounds in public parks that are already open but the playground equipment has yellow caution tape casually wrapped around it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: All of this needs to be handled on a local level. Federal, and even state level rules won't work in such a diverse country. There are counties with no positive cases, and their are filthy disease ridden cities that now have lots of covid infected people. Let local leaders (with medical degrees) make the best decisions for their locales.


What keeps people from one location to traveling to another?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account

Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

I thought Illinois went full crazy saying they would not open the state fully until there was a vaccine.


1) I said mostly.
2) Yes, Illinois is intelligent, they know this isn't over until a vaccine or a truly effective treatment exists.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason the bar seems to move constantly seems to be twofold.

1. People just aren't aware of the reopening criteria. States with their act together have reopening criteria linked front and center on the state homepage. Typically searching for "<state> coronavirus" will get you a link to the state's relevant page.

2. States are bending to the agitation of right wingers who aren't following safety protocols anyway. This leads to sudden openings or changed safety protocols that fly in the face of the published criteria and protocols.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We may have let our guard down a little bit," said Julie Gibbs, the health officer in Riley County, Kan., home to Kansas State University, where officials said they would tighten restrictions on large gatherings after the county's total virus cases increased by 50 percent over the past week .

We never really put our guard up. Donnie and his counterpart Governors thought they could deny, ignore, and not have to manage this aggressively.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: All of this needs to be handled on a local level. Federal, and even state level rules won't work in such a diverse country. There are counties with no positive cases, and their are filthy disease ridden cities that now have lots of covid infected people. Let local leaders (with medical degrees) make the best decisions for their locales.


:/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Limbo Rock
Youtube I9jKmd1LeZ4

You know have an ear worm...
 
genner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x669]
Ah, 1000 cases. The good 'ol days

[Fark user image image 539x319]


No one is actually infected with Fake Virus, that's just because of more testing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: OldJames: All of this needs to be handled on a local level. Federal, and even state level rules won't work in such a diverse country. There are counties with no positive cases, and their are filthy disease ridden cities that now have lots of covid infected people. Let local leaders (with medical degrees) make the best decisions for their locales.

What keeps people from one location to traveling to another?


Trump's utter lack of caring about that question or the answer, of course.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Johnson: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

Pretty much the only thing staying completely closed is Playgrounds but I've yet to see anything specific on "why".
Is it surfaces?  Kids playing together without masks? Something else?
Kids are already using the playgrounds anyways and Parents see this and are assuming they are open when they are not.


Maybe the gubermint can spray the equipment with Covid just to show em .
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account

Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

I thought Illinois went full crazy saying they would not open the state fully until there was a vaccine.

1) I said mostly.
2) Yes, Illinois is intelligent, they know this isn't over until a vaccine or a truly effective treatment exists.


Wasn't questioning, just looking for clarification because I am going there tomorrow and the lack of clear information is in an abundance.
 
Pincy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: My local Apple store is now open. Thanks, Tim Apple!


Can't you buy Apple stuff online?
 
Pincy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldJames: All of this needs to be handled on a local level. Federal, and even state level rules won't work in such a diverse country. There are counties with no positive cases, and their are filthy disease ridden cities that now have lots of covid infected people. Let local leaders (with medical degrees) make the best decisions for their locales.


And how many local leaders have medical degrees?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account

Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

I thought Illinois went full crazy saying they would not open the state fully until there was a vaccine.

1) I said mostly.
2) Yes, Illinois is intelligent, they know this isn't over until a vaccine or a truly effective treatment exists.

Wasn't questioning, just looking for clarification because I am going there tomorrow and the lack of clear information is in an abundance.


3 clicks and some mouse scrolling gets me this
https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/sfc/​s​ervlet.shepherd/document/download/069t​000000BadS0AAJ?operationContext=S1

We are currently in Phase 3 - Phase 4 starts Friday

Personally, I am not excited about Phase 4 this early so I'm staying at Phase 2 for myself/my family.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At work on the 29th they are going to let 10% of the people back in but it will only be about 50-70 people and they have strict rules, masks inside at all times, nobody is allowed back in my area. I will be working from home next week but it appears that every two weeks they will let another 10-15% back in unless something happens. I still do feel a bit uneasy about it.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pincy: centrifugal bumblepuppy: My local Apple store is now open. Thanks, Tim Apple!

Can't you buy Apple stuff online?


Apple is rather strict about reopening its stores in the face of COVID-19, so it's a backup validation that we're finally turning the tide on infections.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account

Illinois is set to mostly reopen Friday. I'm praying they rethink that. We've done well, but not well enough, this thing could come screaming right back.

I thought Illinois went full crazy saying they would not open the state fully until there was a vaccine.

1) I said mostly.
2) Yes, Illinois is intelligent, they know this isn't over until a vaccine or a truly effective treatment exists.

Wasn't questioning, just looking for clarification because I am going there tomorrow and the lack of clear information is in an abundance.

3 clicks and some mouse scrolling gets me this
https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/sfc/s​ervlet.shepherd/document/download/069t​000000BadS0AAJ?operationContext=S1

We are currently in Phase 3 - Phase 4 starts Friday

Personally, I am not excited about Phase 4 this early so I'm staying at Phase 2 for myself/my family.


The biggest problem Illinois has had is the lack of meaningful guidance for businesses.  Here are two posts/articles on the restaurant industry that are notable:

Restaurant Workers in Danger
Restaurants See Void in COVID Guidance

The blame in these articles is being laid on Lori Lightfoot and JB Pritzker, which is fair, but there has been very, very little guidance or support from the federal government (be it OSHA, CDC, or otherwise) to help restaurants in the reopening process.  The bottom line is compliance with best practices is farking expensive and restaurants will be incentivized not to report positive tests.  I'm not seeing much in the way of how restaurants can get financial support for providing PPE for employees or for shutting down in the event of positive tests.  Moreover, it's not clear how much Chicago will actually enforce social distancing and mask requirements.

We're planning on staying away from restaurants altogether until at least August.  We don't want to be guinea pigs.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 700x557]


That cartoon is total bullsh*t. They never give the ring back, they sell it and keep the cash.
 
