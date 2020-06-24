 Skip to content
 
The police are still rioting, but the media has moved on
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The media was never there.  Over 600 recorded cases in the span of two weeks, maybe a dozen were discussed in the media.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only coverage they get is when the media themselves are impacted

After years of not going after Trump because they didn't want to make the story about themselves, every little bump by the police is all about them.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"About 15 minutes after the attack began, a sheriff's helicopter announced that this was an unlawful gathering. "

fark you, you don't get to tell people when and where we get to protest.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the cops break the cameras? Is not like you can still pull footage from them after they take the DVR.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: [Fark user image image 595x111]


5G?  That's exactly what THEY want you to do!!
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a service that allows you to leverage the cloud and save you security footage real time to the cloud?

Be a lot harder for someone to pull the only record of footage.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAPD is here, you can all relax

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

epyonyx: Is there a service that allows you to leverage the cloud and save you security footage real time to the cloud?

Be a lot harder for someone to pull the only record of footage.


Varies by device but yea some of them do that, mine stores 12 seconds from every trigger to the cloud.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why did the cops break the cameras? Is not like you can still pull footage from them after they take the DVR.


Cops aren't known for being smart, otherwise they wouldn't be cops.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the equivalent of firefighters setting fires so they can get credit for putting them out.
It's one thing for the police to use excessive tactics to suppress civil unrest - it's quite another for them to actively foment it themselves.
If we tolerate this, as a people, we will pay for it.
Bigly.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dissident Sheep: The media was never there.  Over 600 recorded cases in the span of two weeks, maybe a dozen were discussed in the media.


Yep.

I haven't ignored it or forgotten though, and I will never stop voting accordingly.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: [Fark user image image 595x111]


Why would I do that? The safe won't hold any more.
 
Magruda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs we're going back to normal
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That funny, I googled "Police assault protestor" and sorted news limited it to 24 hours and got thousands of hits. So fark you and your narrative, subby?
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The powers that be can't afford the rabble (us!) to start paying too much attention to the police state.

Widespread, endemic, unaccountable police violence caught on dramatic video should make for riveting nighttime news day after day. The media managed to make the intricacies of e-mail servers into a national frenzy for months a few years back, so it's laughable they think police riots have been featured so much they're boring. But keeping up the coverage would pull back the curtain a little too much.
 
Kiler [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forgotmydamnusername: ultradeeg: [Fark user image image 595x111]

Why would I do that? The safe won't hold any more.


So you're one of the under 80?

/I keed
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: This is the equivalent of firefighters setting fires so they can get credit for putting them out.
It's one thing for the police to use excessive tactics to suppress civil unrest - it's quite another for them to actively foment it themselves.
If we tolerate this, as a people, we will pay for it.
Bigly.


Judging by the protests, we are done allowing this shiat.d
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The only coverage they get is when the media themselves are impacted
After years of not going after Trump because they didn't want to make the story about themselves, every little bump by the police is all about them.


I was pleasantly surprised when Ari Velshi who's typically a business reporter took a rubber bullet and some tear gas and was mostly unfazed by it and didn't complain.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the Rioters still Revolting?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: [Fark user image 595x111]


A lot of us liberal gun owners already have been doing this. We just don't tend to brag about it or show it off to the same extent as the Ramboners do, mostly because doing so is farking stupid.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: ultradeeg: [Fark user image 595x111]

A lot of us liberals gun owners already have been doing this. We just don't tend to brag about it or show it off to the same extent as the Ramboners do, mostly because doing so is farking stupid.


FTFM. Derp.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why did the cops break the cameras? Is not like you can still pull footage from them after they take the DVR.


"DVR had no footage, probably because all these cameras were broken at the time"

That's why. It doesn't have to be a good lie, it just has to be a good enough lie for the DA to cover the cop's ass.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Str8 outta Compton
A crazy farkin officer
flashbangs
He didn't care cause he figured they were in gangs
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: jso2897: This is the equivalent of firefighters setting fires so they can get credit for putting them out.
It's one thing for the police to use excessive tactics to suppress civil unrest - it's quite another for them to actively foment it themselves.
If we tolerate this, as a people, we will pay for it.
Bigly.

Judging by the protests, we are done allowing this shiat.d


That hasn't been my experience, over my lifetime in America.
The civil unrest is priced into the system - they allow people to blow off steam for a few months, once a generation, and pay the rich people off for their broken stuff - and that's where it ends.
Maybe it will be different this time.
But I'm really hoping that people put their main focus on voting this time around.
It's inspiring to see a bunch of young people demonstrating - but when you stop and reflect that maybe half of them have bothered to register (and that's being generous), it kind of brings you down.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why did the cops break the cameras? Is not like you can still pull footage from them after they take the DVR.


The cops have no way of knowing if the cameras stream to the cloud in addition to the DVR. They really don't want to be observed "adjusting" the crime scene in any way to fit their narrative of the shooting.

Also, cops are dicks.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that reads like fanfic

...threw flash grenades that were loud and disorientating

is that how those work?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's been at least a couple of weeks, haven't we solved police violence yet?!

/welcome to the sitcom generation
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bob Dolemite: that reads like fanfic

...threw flash grenades that were loud and disorientating

is that how those work?


"They threw flash grenades, the sky opened up in brilliant white like FSM itself looking down, I could smell flowers in a meadow and birds singing songs of freedom in the distance. It was then we knew we had to move along, move along"
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: SolderGlob: jso2897: This is the equivalent of firefighters setting fires so they can get credit for putting them out.
It's one thing for the police to use excessive tactics to suppress civil unrest - it's quite another for them to actively foment it themselves.
If we tolerate this, as a people, we will pay for it.
Bigly.

Judging by the protests, we are done allowing this shiat.d

That hasn't been my experience, over my lifetime in America.
The civil unrest is priced into the system - they allow people to blow off steam for a few months, once a generation, and pay the rich people off for their broken stuff - and that's where it ends.
Maybe it will be different this time.
But I'm really hoping that people put their main focus on voting this time around.
It's inspiring to see a bunch of young people demonstrating - but when you stop and reflect that maybe half of them have bothered to register (and that's being generous), it kind of brings you down.


On the one hand, the youth will never, EVER, vote in the same numbers as older cohorts. That's just the natural effect of mortality on the human psyche. When you're young you think you'll never die, and have all the time in the world. You have passion, and often these days political engagement, but practically speaking it's more difficult for you to get to the polls in many states than it is for older voters - and because your mortality is a far off idea it's easier to go, "I can't make it this time, I'll get the next one. My one vote won't matter."

When you're older you know the end is closer, there's less time to waste, and every vote is more precious. Plus you may be retired, or not working an entry-level job any more and are more able to make it to the polls in our stupid country where election day is not a holiday, and we do what we can to make it harder for many people to vote. You show up more reliably.

On the other hand, the youth vote DID increase in 2018, to the highest level yet. And the country is PISSED - particularly the young. There's a lot more motivation to vote this time, and I expect 2020 will have at least around the same share of the youth vote as 2018 - if not more. People are standing in line for hours for votes in places where polling stations were closed. Turnout absolutely is going to be strong this year (for America), and I expect the youth vote will be very strong (for America) as well.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: jso2897: SolderGlob: jso2897: This is the equivalent of firefighters setting fires so they can get credit for putting them out.
It's one thing for the police to use excessive tactics to suppress civil unrest - it's quite another for them to actively foment it themselves.
If we tolerate this, as a people, we will pay for it.
Bigly.

Judging by the protests, we are done allowing this shiat.d

That hasn't been my experience, over my lifetime in America.
The civil unrest is priced into the system - they allow people to blow off steam for a few months, once a generation, and pay the rich people off for their broken stuff - and that's where it ends.
Maybe it will be different this time.
But I'm really hoping that people put their main focus on voting this time around.
It's inspiring to see a bunch of young people demonstrating - but when you stop and reflect that maybe half of them have bothered to register (and that's being generous), it kind of brings you down.

On the one hand, the youth will never, EVER, vote in the same numbers as older cohorts. That's just the natural effect of mortality on the human psyche. When you're young you think you'll never die, and have all the time in the world. You have passion, and often these days political engagement, but practically speaking it's more difficult for you to get to the polls in many states than it is for older voters - and because your mortality is a far off idea it's easier to go, "I can't make it this time, I'll get the next one. My one vote won't matter."

When you're older you know the end is closer, there's less time to waste, and every vote is more precious. Plus you may be retired, or not working an entry-level job any more and are more able to make it to the polls in our stupid country where election day is not a holiday, and we do what we can to make it harder for many people to vote. You show up more reliably.

On the other hand, the youth vote DID increase in 2018, to the highest level yet. And the country is ...


Also, as we saw yesterday, the voting hours might be 11am to 1pm with the doors locked early at noon to avoid the lunch hour busy period.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bob Dolemite: that reads like fanfic

...threw flash grenades that were loud and disorientating

is that how those work?


its the quiet ones you have to watch out for.
(note: may not apply to flashbangs)
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: SolderGlob: jso2897: This is the equivalent of firefighters setting fires so they can get credit for putting them out.
It's one thing for the police to use excessive tactics to suppress civil unrest - it's quite another for them to actively foment it themselves.
If we tolerate this, as a people, we will pay for it.
Bigly.

Judging by the protests, we are done allowing this shiat.d

That hasn't been my experience, over my lifetime in America.
The civil unrest is priced into the system - they allow people to blow off steam for a few months, once a generation, and pay the rich people off for their broken stuff - and that's where it ends.
Maybe it will be different this time.
But I'm really hoping that people put their main focus on voting this time around.
It's inspiring to see a bunch of young people demonstrating - but when you stop and reflect that maybe half of them have bothered to register (and that's being generous), it kind of brings you down.


This is how things go in America:

- Bad things happen.
- The people have legitimate grievances and go out to protest.
- The media sees a sympathy angle, covers it and turns the movement into a soundbite-sized "Aww, that's cute" feel-good story that lasts only as long as it's "new".  The national consciousness talks about the issue as long as it's visible in their normal media consumption.
- Politicians weigh in and use it as an opportunity to stump for $thing and make themselves look sympathetic to whichever side they are on.
- The inevitable happens and rioting happens, bad actors wade in, etc. etc.which shifts the narrative as the Media now has new salacious things to draw attention, people at home don't see a distinction and lose their compassion/ability to relate with the protests.
- Optics turn bad, Politicians start to back away and moderate their positions and eschew more radical steps because the people no longer support them by a large consensus.
- The media moves on when there's nothing juicy to report and it's all an old story. People not affected by or invested in the protests lose interest and forget about them because the Media no longer covers it.
- The general recollection most people have (excluding those involved in them deeply) is that there was a protest over $thing, riots happened, people said things would change, etc. etc., still really don't know the details and not really affected by it.


The only time the media and the people with vested interests being protested don't manage to completely bury it and are forced to do more than offer token changes is when they are actually, directly impacted and faced with serious consequences if they don't.

Labor changes required all-out violent protests/uprisings along the lines of the Haymarket riots to even turn the tide of opinion against the big companies and owners of newspapers at the time.

The civil rights movement required just as much in the way of violent/direct action as it did peaceful protests.

TL;DR: Peaceful protests are easy to marginalize and convince people to ignore so long as they can feed the vast majority of the people a washed, watered down message that is clean of all but the barest of facts, and the vast majority of people aren't directly involved or affected in a way where they actually give a shiat.  See also: OWS, the NAFTA protests, every protest against racism/sexism/spousal abuse, etc.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus, if I ever have control over a survalence system, it is gonna be cloud based, f keeping Anything local.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why did the cops break the cameras? Is not like you can still pull footage from them after they take the DVR.


Your thinking is short-sighted. It wasn't for this murder. It's for the next murder.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bob Dolemite: that reads like fanfic

...threw flash grenades that were loud and disorientating

is that how those work?


Yes. "Flash Grenades", or Flash-Bang grenades, or other variations on the name, are designed to include a very small explosive charge and materials that burn and emit a very bright light.

They are designed to be non-lethal and work on the principle that the concussion from the small charge going off, combined with the extremely bright momentary flash of light, will cause momentarily blindness (similar to what you get if someone sets off a sizable camera flash directly in your eyes) and disorientation due to the affects of the concussion on the inner ear.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stun_gr​e​nade
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JeffMD: Jesus, if I ever have control over a survalence system, it is gonna be cloud based, f keeping Anything local.


Better host it somewhere with strong laws protecting it against search and seizure.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, and I forgot a major component of what happens in America: Anyone and Everyone that sees an opportunity to solidify their power base by backing and bankrolling a particular popular movement jump in because it makes them look good, it buys them credibility (and more importantly, political cover) with people on whichever side of the protest they happen to want to align with, and they stand to profit by organizing so-called non-profits that will pay them a salary; have the movement use businesses they're invested in to handle printing materials, making/selling merch, supplying the various protests and rallies, etc.

And that's not even including the massive tax writeoffs they can take by donating/contributing to these orgs and movements.

Sure, some of the Big Spenders that bankroll various movements may actually care about the topic to some degree, but many/most of them see a huge benefit to their "philanthropy" in one way or another, and only give a shiat about it to the extent they have to to still be welcomed by followers of said movement.
 
