(BBC-US)   UK dockworker busted with over 1 kg of blow and plenty of cash. Also, apparently kilos are now being branded at the factory   (bbc.com) divider line
12
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How else could you tell them apart from other brands?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug branding on illegal drugs has been a thing since the days of the opium trade, if not longer.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiny.

Looks tasty.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.25 is a weird number. Can a cop's thumb weigh an entire .25kg?

We used to get these sacks of feed, your generic 50 pound sack. Except sometimes the weight was biased to be even-metric (22kg, or 48.5 pounds) and then sometimes it would be 50lb or 22.67kg. I never weighed a sack to test if the printed weight reflected the actual weight of the product.

Just thought it was funny they couldn't decide which to go with.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Branding and marketing is important, even in the illegal drug trade, and knockoffs of branded drugs is a thing too.

I mean just look at the naming of weed, saying you have the superman kush allows you to sell it for a higher price than just saying you have the dank shiat.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Drug branding on illegal drugs has been a thing since the days of the opium trade, if not longer.


johnnychimpo.jpg
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure driving a BMW back and forth to work didn't attract any attention.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Branding and marketing is important, even in the illegal drug trade, and knockoffs of branded drugs is a thing too.

I mean just look at the naming of weed, saying you have the superman kush allows you to sell it for a higher price than just saying you have the dank shiat.


Yeah, this whole naming thing is bogus. My medical grower is completely upfront with me about the strain/s in the hybrids he grows. I just wish I had a THC test kit to determine strength. I prefer anything over 26%.
 
SafetyThird [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: dkulprit: Branding and marketing is important, even in the illegal drug trade, and knockoffs of branded drugs is a thing too.

I mean just look at the naming of weed, saying you have the superman kush allows you to sell it for a higher price than just saying you have the dank shiat.

Yeah, this whole naming thing is bogus. My medical grower is completely upfront with me about the strain/s in the hybrids he grows. I just wish I had a THC test kit to determine strength. I prefer anything over 26%.


Back when weed was medical only here in CA I had a guy that sent samples of his crops to a lab in Oakland. He then printed out labels with the results which was nice.

Now everything at the dispensary is labeled which is also nice.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Branding and marketing is important, even in the illegal drug trade, and knockoffs of branded drugs is a thing too.

I mean just look at the naming of weed, saying you have the superman kush allows you to sell it for a higher price than just saying you have the dank shiat.


There's an entire block of downtown Los Angeles that only does knock off vape packaging. As soon as a brand gets popular, if you have the right connections you can pirate everything down to the laser engraving on the cartridge
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Branding and marketing is important, even in the illegal drug trade, and knockoffs of branded drugs is a thing too.

I mean just look at the naming of weed, saying you have the superman kush allows you to sell it for a higher price than just saying you have the dank shiat.


My favorite invention was Black Sabbath blotter. It was the black blotter paper in an old photo album I found in my parent's spare closet, cut to appropriate size. No markings at all. When people I didn't know, or alternately didn't like, asked me for LSD I would tell them to wait a day because I'd have to find some then if they came back I'd tell them I picked this wicked shiat off a Hell's Angels dude at the local tavern. They'd Ohh and Ahh and buy a tab. One guy actually came back for more, said he had been seeing purple polka dots all over everything.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ben Whitby, 30, from Grimsby

Not to be confused with Ben grimsby from whitby
 
