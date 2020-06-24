 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   If he's this cool with a knife sticking out of his skull, imagine how much fun he is at parties (pic NSFLunch)   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Manhattan, Harlem, minded Roberto Perez, slasher-flick-worthy nature of the wound, 36-year-old Perez, Dagger, security guard, Witness  
•       •       •

842 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 10:29 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Kind of a reverse unicorn thing
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering why he has a cleaver embedded in his skull, I'd say he's more likely the sort of person who gets kicked out of parties for being a raging asshole.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like someone hot a free knife
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a domestic squabble? I guess I've been lucky so far.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, a wife beater wearing a wife beater gets stabbed in the head for wife beating.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Considering why he has a cleaver embedded in his skull, I'd say he's more likely the sort of person who gets kicked out of parties for being a raging asshole.


Where do you get that? There's a link in tfa for the backstory.
https://nypost.com/2020/06/24/suspect​s​-who-allegedly-stabbed-man-in-head-tri​ed-stealing-companions-purse/
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Considering why he has a cleaver embedded in his skull, I'd say he's more likely the sort of person who gets kicked out of parties for being a raging asshole.


That may change going forward. Years ago there was a story here on Fark of a guy who picked the wrong fight and wound up with this knife embedded in the top of his skull. Without knowing it I met that man one day in an independent record store. He had the most unusual zigzag scar on top of his relatively shaved head. He was quite the talker! He bragged about how God had allowed that moment to change his life. Before the fight he had been an aggressive and abusive man, prone to anger and hostility; even though it didn't hit the frontal lobes on the way in, something happened after the knife was surgically removed and he was no longer a violent man. Even the store owner had mentioned afterwards how much it seemed that the man had changed. Whatever grey matter was destroyed or cut on that fateful day, it altered his personality forever.

I would love to see a follow-up on him some day. I think the docs did a wonderful job of keeping him alive, all things considered.
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
shiat, if this is gonna be that kind of party, I'm gonna stick my knife in my head!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Psychopusher: Considering why he has a cleaver embedded in his skull, I'd say he's more likely the sort of person who gets kicked out of parties for being a raging asshole.

That may change going forward. Years ago there was a story here on Fark of a guy who picked the wrong fight and wound up with this knife embedded in the top of his skull. Without knowing it I met that man one day in an independent record store. He had the most unusual zigzag scar on top of his relatively shaved head. He was quite the talker! He bragged about how God had allowed that moment to change his life. Before the fight he had been an aggressive and abusive man, prone to anger and hostility; even though it didn't hit the frontal lobes on the way in, something happened after the knife was surgically removed and he was no longer a violent man. Even the store owner had mentioned afterwards how much it seemed that the man had changed. Whatever grey matter was destroyed or cut on that fateful day, it altered his personality forever.

I would love to see a follow-up on him some day. I think the docs did a wonderful job of keeping him alive, all things considered.


Well, I answered my own question; somehow we both wound up in Texass and he's doing okayish.
https://redcrossntxblog.com/2017/09/0​4​/he-survived-a-horrific-attack-now-the​-red-cross-is-helping-him-survive-harv​ey/
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lindalouwho: Psychopusher: Considering why he has a cleaver embedded in his skull, I'd say he's more likely the sort of person who gets kicked out of parties for being a raging asshole.

Where do you get that? There's a link in tfa for the backstory.
https://nypost.com/2020/06/24/suspects​-who-allegedly-stabbed-man-in-head-tri​ed-stealing-companions-purse/


TFA said:

Multiple witnesses characterized the events preceding the stabbing as an apparent domestic squabble.
They said Perez allegedly roughed up a female companion, who responded by plunging the knife into his head.
So he got rough with a female who was with him and she responded by going Jason Voorhees on him, based on what TFA said.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.