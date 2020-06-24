 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   List of 'things never to do on a moving motorcycle' updated for Instagram (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
scumshine [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 No helmet?


/Darwin wins again
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly that's a hard 18.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scumshine: No helmet?


/Darwin wins again


despite wearing a helmet suffered fatal head injuries when she slammed into a roadside fence.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An instagram influencer? So nothing of value was lost, then. Did she at least leave a cool video to entertain folks on 4chan "rekt" threads?
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"She always rode very safely"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've said this many times: Nobody should die from being stupid.  I wish public embarrassment at an appropriate level was the worst that happened.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grokca: scumshine: No helmet?


/Darwin wins again

despite wearing a helmet suffered fatal head injuries when she slammed into a roadside fence.


Wear the right size helmet. If it's a little loose that means it will transfer the force right to your noggin instead of absorbing it. You don't want wiggle room in your helmet.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope she was an organ donor at least.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It certainly looks like she did have an accident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She might be a small time influencer, but nearly 300 years later and Sir Issac M.F. Newton is still influencing people.

/have an intense dislike for anyone whose job is "social media influencer."
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
