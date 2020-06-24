 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Not News: man caught driving with a suspended license. Fark: License is suspended until 2076   (wjactv.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Centre County man's driver, Driver's license, Driver's license in the United States, Driver's education, State College, Pennsylvania, license  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 2:42 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of people get into a cycle where they keep piling up suspensions. They need to drive. They are suspended. If they get caught driving while suspended, they get a consecutive suspension. 56 years is unusually long, probably rarer than a lifetime ban, but it doesn't surprise me.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A lot of people get into a cycle where they keep piling up suspensions. They need to drive. They are suspended. If they get caught driving while suspended, they get a consecutive suspension. 56 years is unusually long, probably rarer than a lifetime ban, but it doesn't surprise me.


The shiat public transport in the US doesn't help.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Suspend it some more! That should work.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mottsnil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A lot of people get into a cycle where they keep piling up suspensions. They need to drive. They are suspended. If they get caught driving while suspended, they get a consecutive suspension. 56 years is unusually long, probably rarer than a lifetime ban, but it doesn't surprise me.


Except they have this thing called an occupational license (not sure if every State has this), where as long as it is to and from work only, they can drive.  While I agree 56 years seems extremely excessive, something tells me the man wasn't following proper procedure to have earned such excess.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A lot of people get into a cycle where they keep piling up suspensions. They need to drive. They are suspended. If they get caught driving while suspended, they get a consecutive suspension. 56 years is unusually long, probably rarer than a lifetime ban, but it doesn't surprise me.


And most of the time the suspensions are waiting on payment of some fee to undo it. So people are driving to go to work to pay to get their license suspension ended and they get another suspension that extends it longer, raises the fee they have to pay, or both.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In the early 90s I worked with two guys who had their licenses suspended into the early years of this century. DUIs were a factor.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Suspend it some more! That should work.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They didn't even bother putting his age in there? Half-ass reporting here.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They will definitely have flying cars by then.  For real this time.
 
Coloman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vorpal: They will definitely have flying cars by then.  For real this time.


So? We can watch a man with a suspended FLYING license crash his car into another flying car?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mottsnil: Except they have this thing called an occupational license (not sure if every State has this), where as long as it is to and from work only, they can drive.  While I agree 56 years seems extremely excessive, something tells me the man wasn't following proper procedure to have earned such excess.


That system is rigged to where you have to hire a lawyer to get your restricted license.

In my state it's where you go to a hearing officer at the DMV. They ask you some basic questions about what you need to drive for, what you will do to ensure you drive safely, etc. and then forward some paperwork to headquarters. Then you wait. And you wait. And you wait some more. And you call headquarters to ask and they say they haven't made a decision yet. And then you wait some more.

In my suspended license case, I was suspended from December through February. As soon as I got the suspension letter I went to file for a restricted license to drive for work and school. And I waited, and waited, and waited. Meanwhile, while suspended, I drove everywhere I needed to go. And I waited, and waited, and waited. Finally, during the next to last week of the suspension, I got a letter denying a restricted license. One of the reasons stated for denial was that I didn't provide a very specific list of routes that I needed to drive for work. They apparently require you to list every single street you will drive on, the direction of travel that you take to and from work, the times you will be driving (because they can apparently restrict it during some hours like at night). I was working a job for a beverage distributor that had a variable schedule, started as early as 4am, and I could be assigned to go work at any grocery store in the area of distribution to put product on the shelves. The DMV said they didn't think I needed to be driving during early morning hours (despite my work starting that early), they said I didn't provide a regular work schedule (because it changed week to week), and it wasn't acceptable that I said I needed to drive to any grocery store in the distribution area (which I could be assigned to do depending on my work route).

Meanwhile, if you hire a lawyer to show up at your hearing, it's overwhelming likely that your license is approved. It's almost as if by making you spend the money to have a lawyer show up and answer the questions for you, the just approve it because you spent the money.

On top of that, if you hire THE RIGHT LAWYER in town, it's a 100% approval rate. I discovered this much later when I talked to someone else who had a suspended license and hired a specific lawyer that he was told to go to. Turns out this was because the lawyer charged $1,000 for a restricted license hearing, $500 of which is kicked to the hearing officer at the DMV who approves the license and the paperwork sails right through HQ to get your license approved.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: In the early 90s I worked with two guys who had their licenses suspended into the early years of this century. DUIs were a factor.


I worked with a guy who was permanently revoked. He had enough DUIs that he was never going to get a driver license again, period, no appeals. He's now in prison for the rest of his life (got sentenced to 64 years at 100% and he was in his 40s, so he's not getting out) so the driver license is a moot issue.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: ZAZ: A lot of people get into a cycle where they keep piling up suspensions. They need to drive. They are suspended. If they get caught driving while suspended, they get a consecutive suspension. 56 years is unusually long, probably rarer than a lifetime ban, but it doesn't surprise me.

The shiat public transport in the US doesn't help.


Public Transportation is European socialisms!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Pavia_Resistance: In the early 90s I worked with two guys who had their licenses suspended into the early years of this century. DUIs were a factor.

I worked with a guy who was permanently revoked. He had enough DUIs that he was never going to get a driver license again, period, no appeals. He's now in prison for the rest of his life (got sentenced to 64 years at 100% and he was in his 40s, so he's not getting out) so the driver license is a moot issue.


I was going to "Good. Before he killed someone."
But looking at that sentence he received I'm not that sure.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Elwood?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: mottsnil: Except they have this thing called an occupational license (not sure if every State has this), where as long as it is to and from work only, they can drive.  While I agree 56 years seems extremely excessive, something tells me the man wasn't following proper procedure to have earned such excess.

That system is rigged to where you have to hire a lawyer to get your restricted license.

In my state it's where you go to a hearing officer at the DMV. They ask you some basic questions about what you need to drive for, what you will do to ensure you drive safely, etc. and then forward some paperwork to headquarters. Then you wait. And you wait. And you wait some more. And you call headquarters to ask and they say they haven't made a decision yet. And then you wait some more.

In my suspended license case, I was suspended from December through February. As soon as I got the suspension letter I went to file for a restricted license to drive for work and school. And I waited, and waited, and waited. Meanwhile, while suspended, I drove everywhere I needed to go. And I waited, and waited, and waited. Finally, during the next to last week of the suspension, I got a letter denying a restricted license. One of the reasons stated for denial was that I didn't provide a very specific list of routes that I needed to drive for work. They apparently require you to list every single street you will drive on, the direction of travel that you take to and from work, the times you will be driving (because they can apparently restrict it during some hours like at night). I was working a job for a beverage distributor that had a variable schedule, started as early as 4am, and I could be assigned to go work at any grocery store in the area of distribution to put product on the shelves. The DMV said they didn't think I needed to be driving during early morning hours (despite my work starting that early), they said I didn't provide a regular work schedule (because it changed week to week), and it wasn't acceptable that I said I needed to drive to any grocery store in the distribution area (which I could be assigned to do depending on my work route).

Meanwhile, if you hire a lawyer to show up at your hearing, it's overwhelming likely that your license is approved. It's almost as if by making you spend the money to have a lawyer show up and answer the questions for you, the just approve it because you spent the money.

On top of that, if you hire THE RIGHT LAWYER in town, it's a 100% approval rate. I discovered this much later when I talked to someone else who had a suspended license and hired a specific lawyer that he was told to go to. Turns out this was because the lawyer charged $1,000 for a restricted license hearing, $500 of which is kicked to the hearing officer at the DMV who approves the license and the paperwork sails right through HQ to get your license approved.


So I always had this thought:

Who makes laws? Lawyers. They help in the drafting, the breakdowns, the severity.
Do you think, by human tendency, that they will make laws that makes them, as lawyers, less needed or more needed?

/any law that can't be understood by a 9th grader (who could be tried as an adult) should be thrown out the window and redrafted
//difficulty, today's 9th graders
///yes, "back in my day" and get off my lawn
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's important to note that a lot of license suspensions have nothing to do with operating a motor vehicle improperly, or even unpaid fines for motor vehicle violations.  Driver license suspension is an all-purpose administrative punishment that routinely gets imposed for all sorts of stuff that has no connection whatsoever to operating a motor vehicle unsafely or failing to obey traffic laws.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He'll wind up driving a taxi in NYC.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I was going to "Good. Before he killed someone."
But looking at that sentence he received I'm not that sure.


I worked with him at a restaurant where he was a cook. He was a total drunk before (obviously, with the DUIs) and he was a chronic weed user to self-medicate. Anyways, he was convicted of 19 counts of child molestation. He was friends with some of the waitresses at the restaurant and he would babysit their kids (and molest a bunch of them).
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Elwood?
[Fark user image 703x703]


License number is a little off. It implies he was born in 1952 but was first licensed in 1987 (after the movie came out, and also long after he turned 16-18 and would expect to first be licensed in Illinois.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Do you think, by human tendency, that they will make laws that makes them, as lawyers, less needed or more needed?


It has a lot to do with the bureaucracy of the Illinois Secretary of State Office. Dealing with them is like dealing with Volgons. Their ability and willingness to be obstinate in order to generate more revenue (fees) to them is unparalleled.

With my experience recounted above, it shouldn't take about 80% of the length of a license suspension to get an answer back about getting a restricted license. And it shouldn't be so rigid as to be unable to comprehend that someone works a job, needs to drive, and needs to drive a variety of places for said job. Their belief that I must provide all specific addresses of place I go for work, at specific times, and along specific routes is entirely unworkable for the job I was doing. It was literally impossible to do, and I suspect it was purposely designed that way to make it impossible to attain a restricted permit for most people.

Sure, there are people who work 8-5 jobs, M-F, at some specific location that they can commute there and back within whatever arbitrary time restrictions are placed on it. No driving at night? What about people who work a 3rd shift job?

I don't know if it changed. Following getting my license back I promptly got a license in another state that they couldn't suspend and used that for a number of years just to get past their bullshiat.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: mottsnil: Except they have this thing called an occupational license (not sure if every State has this), where as long as it is to and from work only, they can drive.  While I agree 56 years seems extremely excessive, something tells me the man wasn't following proper procedure to have earned such excess.

That system is rigged to where you have to hire a lawyer to get your restricted license.

In my state it's where you go to a hearing officer at the DMV. They ask you some basic questions about what you need to drive for, what you will do to ensure you drive safely, etc. and then forward some paperwork to headquarters. Then you wait. And you wait. And you wait some more. And you call headquarters to ask and they say they haven't made a decision yet. And then you wait some more.

In my suspended license case, I was suspended from December through February. As soon as I got the suspension letter I went to file for a restricted license to drive for work and school. And I waited, and waited, and waited. Meanwhile, while suspended, I drove everywhere I needed to go. And I waited, and waited, and waited. Finally, during the next to last week of the suspension, I got a letter denying a restricted license. One of the reasons stated for denial was that I didn't provide a very specific list of routes that I needed to drive for work. They apparently require you to list every single street you will drive on, the direction of travel that you take to and from work, the times you will be driving (because they can apparently restrict it during some hours like at night). I was working a job for a beverage distributor that had a variable schedule, started as early as 4am, and I could be assigned to go work at any grocery store in the area of distribution to put product on the shelves. The DMV said they didn't think I needed to be driving during early morning hours (despite my work starting that early), they said I didn't provide a regular work schedule (because it changed week to we ...


Thank you Mrmopar for that perspective.  While I have never (and hope to never) had to apply for one, I was unaware that some (I hope not all!) would make it a very difficult process.  It really shouldn't be, I mean if you have already been punished for whatever infraction it was that suspended your license, that should be enough to make it a lesson learned.  There shouldn't be more punishment meted out in the process of obtaining an occupational license.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not quite the same but it'll do.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.