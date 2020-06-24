 Skip to content
(PoliceOne)   Organization that does its best to shield bad cops from consequences claims that they have been besmirched and that really it's not their fault   (policeone.com)
    Leaders of the Minneapolis police union, George Floyd, Union director Rich Walker  
posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 10:43 AM



Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You earned this reputation over decades, assholes.  Don't expect any sympathy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh dear. What a shame. Never mind
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All unions do this... who knew?  Its their friggin job to protect their members.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no! Are police unions being profiled?
 
NuclearSmegma [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: "But Walker questioned statements that Floyd didn't resist officers because the union hasn't seen footage of the minutes leading up to what the bystander video showed."

It doesn't matter. Resisting arrest doesn't warrant a death sentence ya jackwagon.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How dare they cast an entire organization in a bad light because a handful of them are bad.  That's stereotyping and wrong.  You shouldn't do that.  These are people just trying to go about their daily lives but yet are accosted for no reason at all just because of the group they belong to.  That is so immoral.  Can't we think of the children!?!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We don't know if he was resisting arrest or not so, of course, the officer was right to murder him."

I try to be supportive of law enforcement.  I even try to be supportive of unions.  But this kind of crap makes it REALLY difficult.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police unions should not exist. Policing is a power structure in such that any additional advocation on the behalf of the police can only lead to an erosion of the rights of those being police. It's unbalanced.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cry moar, Nazis.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those brave officers were just trying to get home to their families!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police dont deserve unions
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dkulprit: How dare they cast an entire organization in a bad light because a handful of them are bad.  That's stereotyping and wrong.  You shouldn't do that.  These are people just trying to go about their daily lives but yet are accosted for no reason at all just because of the group they belong to.  That is so immoral.  Can't we think of the children!?!


There will be people here that don't get what you just did. But I do, and appreciate it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers police unions.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe stop assassinating citizens, assholes!
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Police dont deserve unions


Force them into AFSCME like the rest of us public servants.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If cops don't want to be seen as violent thugs, maybe they should stop acting like violent thugs!
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For a group that doesn't like being called pigs, they sure squeal like piglets.
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dwrash: All unions do this... who knew?  Its their friggin job to protect their members.


Today is the rare day that Fark and plutocrats agree that unions are bad.
Why would you disrupt that?

akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NuclearSmegma: FTA: "But Walker questioned statements that Floyd didn't resist officers because the union hasn't seen footage of the minutes leading up to what the bystander video showed."

It doesn't matter. Resisting arrest doesn't warrant a death sentence ya jackwagon.


This.  Innocent until proven guilty doesn't mean the cop is the judge, jury and executioner.

Their job is to arrest people suspected of committing crime and deliver them to the justice system.  If you fail to do that, you have failed at your job.  If the Union wants to protect officers as a whole, it should also strongly condemn the actions of murderers in their ranks.
 
